S&P Global to Acquire datacenterHawk Connecting Global Data Center, Power and Infrastructure Markets

Unites S&P Global Energy data center, infrastructure and power markets data & insights with datacenterHawk's asset-level intelligence to create a comprehensive and industry-leading platform for critical infrastructure and energy expansion



NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire datacenterHawk, a leading provider of proprietary intelligence for the global data center, fiber optic and related infrastructure markets.

The acquisition will bring together leading data center forecasting, market outlooks and technology intelligence from 451 Research, part of S&P Global Energy, alongside comprehensive coverage of global power markets across grid infrastructure and intelligence, and supply/demand forecasts, with datacenterHawk's proprietary asset-level intelligence on data center supply/demand, pricing, pipelines and site selection, as well as its Fiber Locator platform.

The transaction underscores S&P Global's commitment to customers who are investors and operators of AI infrastructure through providing advanced Essential Intelligence - the data, expertise and connected technology that enable governments, businesses, investors, and individuals to make decisions with conviction. By combining proprietary asset-level data with advanced analytics and AI-ready insights, S&P Global Energy expects to empower customers with greater transparency into one of the fastest-growing areas of global infrastructure.

Customers will have access to a clearer view of operational and planned data centers, where capacity is emerging and how AI infrastructure growth is reshaping demand for power, compute, connectivity, land, supply chains and sustainable infrastructure.

"AI is transforming not only technology markets, but the physical infrastructure and energy systems that underpin the global economy, with significant implications for productivity, investment and GDP growth," said Dave Ernsberger, President of S&P Global Energy. "By bringing datacenterHawk into S&P Global Energy, we are reinforcing our energy expansion strategy, helping our customers make real-time decisions with confidence in one of the most important infrastructure markets of the next decade."

Upon close, the acquisition is expected to strengthen S&P Global Energy's ability to connect data center intelligence with power, renewables, sustainability, critical materials, supply chain and energy transition data, while supporting new benchmarks, indices and analytics that bring greater transparency to compute demand, data center capacity, pricing and infrastructure availability.

"The data center market has become a critical intersection point for AI, energy, capital investment and sustainability," said David Liggitt, Founder and CEO of datacenterHawk. "Customers need intelligence that connects critical infrastructure growth with power markets, grid constraints, supply chains and environmental considerations. By combining 451 Research and datacenterHawk, we expect to give customers a more complete view of where capacity, investment and demand are likely to emerge."

The transaction is expected to close in 2H 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the financial results of S&P Global or the S&P Global Energy division.

For more information about S&P Global Energy's data center intelligence capabilities, visit: 451 Research | S&P Global

Media Contacts:

Josh Goldstein

S&P Global Energy

[email protected]

Suzanne Mount

S&P Global Energy

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About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges and plan for tomorrow - today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

About S&P Global Energy

At S&P Global Energy, our comprehensive view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make superior decisions and create long-term, sustainable value. Our four core capabilities are: Platts for pricing and news; CERA for research and advisory; Horizons for energy expansion and sustainability solutions; and Events for industry collaboration. S&P Global Energy is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). Learn more at www.spglobal.com/energy

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Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include, among other things:

worldwide economic, financial, political, regulatory, and geopolitical conditions (including slower GDP growth or recession, restrictions on trade (e.g., tariffs and disruptions to shipping in connection with the military conflict in the Middle East), instability in the banking sector and inflation), and factors that contribute to uncertainty and volatility (e.g., supply chain risk), geopolitical uncertainty (including military conflict), natural and man-made disasters, civil unrest, public health crises (e.g., pandemics), and conditions that result from legislative, regulatory, trade and policy changes, including from the U.S. administration;

the volatility and health of debt, equity, commodities and energy markets, including credit quality and spreads, the composition and mix of credit maturity profiles, the level of liquidity and future debt issuances, equity flows from active to passive, fluctuations in average asset prices in global equities, demand for investment products that track indices and assessments and trading volumes of certain exchange traded derivatives;

the demand and market for credit ratings in and across the sectors and geographies where the Company operates;

the Company's ability to maintain adequate physical, technical and administrative safeguards to protect the security of confidential information and data, or protect against a system or network disruption that results in regulatory penalties and remedial costs or improper disclosure of confidential information or data;

the outcome of litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries;

concerns in the marketplace affecting the Company's credibility or otherwise affecting market perceptions of the integrity or utility of independent credit ratings, benchmarks, indices and other services;

the level of merger and acquisition activity in the United States and abroad;

the level of the Company's future cash flows and capital investments;

the effect of competitive products (including those incorporating artificial intelligence ("AI")) and pricing, including the level of success of new product developments and global expansion;

the impact of customer cost-cutting pressures;

a decline in the demand for our products and services by our customers and other market participants;

our ability to develop new products or technologies, to integrate our products with new technologies (e.g., AI), or to compete with new products or technologies offered by new or existing competitors;

the introduction of competing products (including those developed by AI) or technologies by other companies;

our ability to protect our intellectual property from unauthorized use and infringement, including by others using AI technologies, and to operate our business without violating third-party intellectual property rights, including through our own use of AI in our products and services;

our ability to attract, incentivize and retain key employees, especially in a competitive business environment;

our ability to successfully navigate key organizational changes;

the continuously evolving regulatory environment in Europe, the United States and elsewhere around the globe affecting each of our businesses and the products they offer, and our compliance therewith;

the Company's exposure to potential criminal sanctions or civil penalties for noncompliance with foreign and U.S. laws and regulations that are applicable in the jurisdictions in which it operates, including sanctions laws relating to countries such as Iran, Russia and Venezuela, anti-corruption laws such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010, and local laws prohibiting corrupt payments to government officials, as well as import and export restrictions;

the Company's ability to make acquisitions and dispositions and successfully integrate the businesses we acquire;

consolidation of the Company's customers, suppliers or competitors;

the ability of the Company, and its third-party service providers, to maintain adequate physical and technological infrastructure;

the Company's ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problem, such as an earthquake, hurricane, flood, civil unrest, protests, military conflict, terrorist attack, outbreak of pandemic or contagious diseases, security breach, cyber attack, data breach, power loss, telecommunications failure or other natural or man-made event;

the impact on the Company's revenue and net income caused by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;

the impact of changes in applicable tax or accounting requirements on the Company;

the ability of the separation of Mobility Global to qualify for tax-free treatment for U.S. federal income tax purposes;

any disruption to the Company's business in connection with the separation of Mobility Global; and

any loss of synergies from separating the businesses of Mobility Global and the Company that adversely impact the results of operations of both businesses, or the companies resulting from the separation of Mobility Global not realizing all of the expected benefits of the separation.

The factors noted above are not exhaustive. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in a dynamic business environment in which new risks emerge frequently. Accordingly, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it is made, except as required by applicable law. Further information about the Company's businesses, including information about factors that could materially affect its results of operations and financial condition, is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including Item 1A, Risk Factors in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE S&P Global