Boeing Reports Second Quarter Results

ARLINGTON, Va., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
Second Quarter 2026
- Revenue increased to $24.6 billion primarily reflecting 171 commercial deliveries
- GAAP loss per share of ($0.67) and core loss per share (non-GAAP)* of ($0.76)
- Operating cash flow of $1.4 billion and free cash flow (non-GAAP)* of $0.6 billion
- Total company backlog grew to a record $715 billion, including over 6,200 commercial airplanes
Table 1. Summary Financial Results
Second Quarter
First Half
(Dollars in Millions, except per share data)
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
Revenues
$24,560
$22,749
8 %
$46,777
$42,245
11 %
GAAP
Earnings/(loss) from operations
$156
($176)
NM
$604
$285
112 %
Operating margins
0.6 %
(0.8) %
1.4 Pts
1.3 %
0.7 %
0.6 Pts
Net loss
($428)
($612)
NM
($435)
($643)
NM
Diluted loss per share
($0.67)
($0.92)
NM
($0.79)
($1.09)
NM
Operating cash flow
$1,364
$227
501 %
$1,185
($1,389)
NM
Non-GAAP*
Core operating earnings/(loss)
$1
($433)
NM
$294
($234)
NM
Core operating margins
0.0 %
(1.9) %
1.9 Pts
0.6 %
(0.6) %
1.2 Pts
Core loss per share
($0.76)
($1.24)
NM
($0.97)
($1.73)
NM
*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."
The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] recorded second quarter revenue of $24.6 billion, GAAP loss per share of ($0.67) and core loss per share (non-GAAP)* of ($0.76). The company reported operating cash flow of $1.4 billion and free cash flow (non-GAAP)* of $0.6 billion. Results primarily reflect higher commercial delivery volume and favorable working capital within the year. Total company backlog at quarter end grew to a record $715 billion.
"I'm very pleased with the progress our team is making as we execute our plan. Our operations are more stable and key certification programs remain on plan. Our focus has been on restoring trust and we are now building on that through a sustained focus on safety, quality, and on-time performance," said Kelly Ortberg, Boeing president and chief executive officer. "While there is more work ahead in the second half of the year, the momentum we are building continues to move Boeing in the right direction."
Table 2. Cash Flow
Second Quarter
First Half
(Millions)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Operating cash flow
$1,364
$227
$1,185
($1,389)
Less additions to property, plant & equipment
($733)
($427)
($2,008)
($1,101)
Free cash flow*
$631
($200)
($823)
($2,490)
*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."
Operating cash flow was $1.4 billion in the quarter reflecting higher commercial deliveries and working capital timing. Additions to property, plant and equipment primarily reflects higher investments in Charleston and St. Louis sites.
Table 3. Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt Balances
Quarter End
(Billions)
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
Cash and investments in marketable securities 1
$20.0
$20.9
Consolidated debt
$45.9
$47.2
1Marketable securities consist primarily of time deposits due within one year classified as "short-term investments."
Cash and investments in marketable securities totaled $20.0 billion, compared to $20.9 billion at the beginning of the quarter, reflecting debt repayments partially offset by cash flow generated in the quarter. The company maintains access to credit facilities of $10.0 billion, which remain undrawn.
Segment Results
Commercial Airplanes
Table 4. Commercial Airplanes
Second Quarter
First Half
(Dollars in Millions)
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
Deliveries
171
150
14 %
314
280
12 %
Revenues
$11,751
$10,874
8 %
$20,954
$19,021
10 %
Loss from operations
($322)
($557)
NM
($885)
($1,094)
NM
Operating margins
(2.7) %
(5.1) %
2.4 Pts
(4.2) %
(5.8) %
1.6 Pts
Commercial Airplanes second quarter revenue of $11.8 billion and operating margin of (2.7) percent primarily reflects higher deliveries, favorable mix, improved performance, and other adjustments.
The 737 program began transitioning production to 47 per month rate in the quarter and activated low-rate initial production on the 737 North Line in July. As of July, certification flight testing has been completed on both the 737-7 and 737-10. The company continues to anticipate certification in 2026 and first delivery in 2027 for both variants. In the quarter, the 777X program received FAA approval to begin certification flight testing under Type Inspection Authorization 4B. The company continues to anticipate first delivery in 2027.
Commercial Airplanes booked 246 net orders including orders from Korean Air, Delta Air Lines, and SMBC Capital. Commercial Airplanes delivered 171 airplanes and backlog included over 6,200 airplanes valued at a record $597 billion.
Defense, Space & Security
Table 5. Defense, Space & Security
Second Quarter
First Half
(Dollars in Millions)
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
Revenues
$7,483
$6,617
13 %
$15,082
$12,915
17 %
Earnings/(loss) from operations
($15)
$110
NM
$218
$265
(18) %
Operating margins
(0.2) %
1.7 %
(1.9) Pts
1.4 %
2.1 %
(0.7) Pts
Defense, Space & Security second quarter revenue was $7.5 billion driven by higher volume. Operating margin was (0.2) percent in the quarter. Results include $280 million of losses on the VC-25B program primarily driven by an investment in additional production and certification resources. The company continues to anticipate first delivery in 2028.
During the quarter, Defense, Space & Security secured an award from the U.S. Space Force to provide proprietary communications capabilities, successfully completed first flight and received Milestone C on the U.S. Navy MQ-25A Stingray, and began low-rate initial production of the U.S. Air Force T-7A Red Hawk. Backlog at Defense, Space & Security was $85 billion, with 27 percent representing orders from customers outside the U.S.
Global Services
Table 6. Global Services
Second Quarter
First Half
(Dollars in Millions)
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
Revenues
$5,344
$5,281
1 %
$10,714
$10,344
4 %
Earnings from operations
$968
$1,049
(8) %
$1,939
$1,992
(3) %
Operating margins
18.1 %
19.9 %
(1.8) Pts
18.1 %
19.3 %
(1.2) Pts
Global Services second quarter revenue was $5.3 billion on higher volume. Operating margin of 18.1 percent reflects impacts from the Digital Aviation Solutions divestiture, higher costs, and unfavorable mix.
In the quarter, Global Services captured an award from the U.S. Navy to provide training systems for the P-8A and announced an agreement with Alaska Airlines to integrate the Boeing Virtual Airplane training solution. Global Services ended the quarter with backlog of $33 billion.
Additional Financial Information
Table 7. Additional Financial Information
Second Quarter
First Half
(Dollars in Millions)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenues
Unallocated items, eliminations and other
($18)
($23)
$27
($35)
Earnings/(loss) from operations
Unallocated items, eliminations and other
($630)
($1,035)
($978)
($1,397)
FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
$155
$257
$310
$519
Other income, net
$79
$325
$273
$648
Interest and debt expense
($600)
($710)
($1,216)
($1,418)
Income Tax Expense
($63)
($51)
($96)
($158)
Unallocated items, eliminations and other primarily reflects timing of allocations.
Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures
We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The following definitions are provided:
Core Operating Earnings/(Loss), Core Operating Margins and Core Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
Core operating earnings/(loss) is defined as GAAP Earnings/(loss) from operations excluding the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment. The FAS/CAS service cost adjustment represents the difference between the Financial Accounting Standards (FAS) pension and postretirement service costs calculated under GAAP and costs allocated to the business segments. Core operating margins is defined as Core operating earnings/(loss) expressed as a percentage of revenue. Core earnings/(loss) per share is defined as GAAP Diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding the net earnings/(loss) per share impact of the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment and Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses. Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses represent the components of net periodic benefit costs other than service cost. Pension costs allocated to BDS and BGS businesses supporting government customers are computed in accordance with U.S. Government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), which employ different actuarial assumptions and accounting conventions than GAAP. CAS costs are allocable to government contracts. Other postretirement benefit costs are allocated to all business segments based on CAS, which is generally based on benefits paid. Management uses core operating earnings/(loss), core operating margins and core earnings/(loss) per share for purposes of evaluating and forecasting underlying business performance. Management believes these core measures provide investors additional insights into operational performance as they exclude non-service pension and post-retirement costs, which primarily represent costs driven by market factors and costs not allocable to government contracts. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided on page 12.
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow is GAAP operating cash flow reduced by capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment. Management believes free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long term value creation. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity. See Table 2 on page 2 for a reconciliation of free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating cash flow.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and other similar words or expressions, or the negative thereof, generally can be used to help identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to our future financial condition and operating results, industry projections and outlooks, plans, objectives and goals, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate.
These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to: (1) general conditions in the economy and our industry, including those due to regulatory changes and geopolitical developments; (2) our reliance on our commercial airline customers; (3) the overall health of our aircraft production system, production quality issues, commercial airplane production rates, our ability to successfully develop and certify new aircraft or new derivative aircraft, and the ability of our aircraft to meet stringent performance and reliability standards; (4) changing budget and appropriation levels and acquisition priorities of the U.S. government, as well as significant delays in U.S. government appropriations; (5) our dependence on our subcontractors and suppliers, as well as the availability of highly skilled labor and raw materials; (6) work stoppages or other labor disruptions; (7) competition within our markets; (8) our non-U.S. operations and sales to non-U.S. customers, including tariffs, trade restrictions and government actions; (9) changes in accounting estimates; (10) realizing the anticipated benefits of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures/strategic alliances or divestitures, including anticipated synergies and quality improvements related to our acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.; (11) our dependence on U.S. government contracts; (12) our reliance on fixed-price contracts; (13) our reliance on cost-type contracts; (14) contracts that include in-orbit incentive payments; (15) management of a complex, global IT infrastructure; (16) compromised or unauthorized access to our, our customers' and/or our suppliers' information and systems; (17) potential business disruptions, including threats to physical security or our information technology systems, extreme weather (including effects of climate change) or other acts of nature, and pandemics or other public health crises; (18) potential adverse developments in new or pending litigation and/or government inquiries or investigations; (19) potential environmental liabilities; (20) effects of climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to such change; (21) credit rating agency actions and our ability to effectively manage our liquidity; (22) substantial pension and other postretirement benefit obligations; (23) the adequacy of our insurance coverage; (24) the dilutive effect of future issuances of our common stock; and (25) the preferential treatment of our 6.00% mandatory convertible preferred stock.
Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
Contact:
Investor Relations:
Eric Hill or Mike Harris [email protected]
Communications:
Wilson Chow [email protected]
The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
Six months ended
Three months ended
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Sales of products
$40,364
$35,269
$21,366
$19,122
Sales of services
6,413
6,976
3,194
3,627
Total revenues
46,777
42,245
24,560
22,749
Cost of products
(36,518)
(31,785)
(19,487)
(17,406)
Cost of services
(5,299)
(5,608)
(2,659)
(2,908)
Total costs and expenses
(41,817)
(37,393)
(22,146)
(20,314)
4,960
4,852
2,414
2,435
Income from operating investments, net
14
28
24
25
General and administrative expense
(2,625)
(2,905)
(1,428)
(1,793)
Research and development expense, net
(1,824)
(1,754)
(921)
(910)
Gain on dispositions, net
79
64
67
67
Earnings/(loss) from operations
604
285
156
(176)
Other income, net
273
648
79
325
Interest and debt expense
(1,216)
(1,418)
(600)
(710)
Loss before income taxes
(339)
(485)
(365)
(561)
Income tax expense
(96)
(158)
(63)
(51)
Net loss
(435)
(643)
(428)
(612)
Less: Net earnings/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
13
5
16
(1)
Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders
(448)
(648)
(444)
(611)
Less: Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends accumulated during the period
172
172
86
86
Net loss attributable to Boeing common shareholders
($620)
($820)
($530)
($697)
Basic loss per share
($0.79)
($1.09)
($0.67)
($0.92)
Diluted loss per share
($0.79)
($1.09)
($0.67)
($0.92)
The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
June 30
December 31
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$7,239
$10,921
Short-term and other investments
12,783
18,479
Accounts receivable, net
3,515
2,921
Unbilled receivables, net
9,660
9,158
Inventories
88,388
84,679
Other current assets, net
3,045
2,301
Total current assets
124,630
128,459
Financing receivables and operating lease equipment, net
365
241
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $24,318 and
16,321
15,361
Goodwill
17,554
17,275
Acquired intangible assets, net
1,531
1,567
Deferred income taxes
152
107
Investments
1,117
1,048
Other assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,138 and $1,014
4,200
4,177
Total assets
$165,870
$168,235
Liabilities and equity
Accounts payable
$14,346
$13,109
Accrued liabilities
26,593
27,141
Advances and progress billings
64,059
59,404
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
4,565
8,461
Total current liabilities
109,563
108,115
Deferred income taxes
260
216
Accrued retiree health care
2,027
2,091
Accrued pension plan liability, net
4,108
4,287
Other long-term liabilities
2,462
2,432
Long-term debt
41,335
45,637
Total liabilities
159,755
162,778
Shareholders' equity:
Mandatory convertible preferred stock, 6.00% Series A, par value $1.00 -
6
6
Common stock, par value $5.00 - 1,200,000,000 shares authorized;
5,061
5,061
Additional paid-in capital
21,949
21,441
Treasury stock, at cost - 222,468,625 and 227,562,887 shares
(27,416)
(28,029)
Retained earnings
16,632
17,252
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,132)
(10,277)
Total shareholders' equity
6,100
5,454
Noncontrolling interests
15
3
Total equity
6,115
5,457
Total liabilities and equity
$165,870
$168,235
The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
Six months ended June 30
(Dollars in millions)
2026
2025
Cash flows - operating activities:
Net loss
($435)
($643)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided/(used) by operating activities:
Non-cash items -
Share-based plans expense
264
254
Treasury shares issued for 401(k) contributions
855
793
Depreciation and amortization
1,169
926
Investment/asset impairment charges, net
18
30
Gain on dispositions, net
(79)
(64)
Other charges and credits, net
149
162
Changes in assets and liabilities -
Accounts receivable
(553)
(683)
Unbilled receivables
(504)
(908)
Advances and progress billings
4,660
(616)
Inventories
(3,859)
(374)
Other current assets
(642)
265
Accounts payable
1,381
(46)
Accrued liabilities
(1,070)
(248)
Income taxes receivable, payable and deferred
(20)
(3)
Other long-term liabilities
(92)
(212)
Pension and other postretirement plans
(55)
(292)
Financing receivables and operating lease equipment, net
(137)
185
Other
135
85
Net cash provided/(used) by operating activities
1,185
(1,389)
Cash flows - investing activities:
Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment
(2,008)
(1,101)
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
3
4
Proceeds from dispositions
35
Contributions to investments
(19,444)
(21,581)
Proceeds from investments
25,090
18,847
Supplier notes receivable
(11)
(150)
Other
(1)
Net cash provided/(used) by investing activities
3,629
(3,946)
Cash flows - financing activities:
New borrowings
35
98
Debt repayments
(8,376)
(677)
Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements
(32)
(18)
Dividends paid on mandatory convertible preferred stock
(172)
(158)
Other
32
30
Net cash used by financing activities
(8,513)
(725)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2
34
Net decrease in cash & cash equivalents, including restricted
(3,697)
(6,026)
Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of year
11,663
13,822
Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of period
7,966
7,796
Less restricted cash & cash equivalents, included in Investments
727
709
Cash & cash equivalents at end of period
$7,239
$7,087
The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
Six months ended
Three months ended
(Dollars in millions)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenues:
Commercial Airplanes
$20,954
$19,021
$11,751
$10,874
Defense, Space & Security
15,082
12,915
7,483
6,617
Global Services
10,714
10,344
5,344
5,281
Unallocated items, eliminations and other
27
(35)
(18)
(23)
Total revenues
$46,777
$42,245
$24,560
$22,749
Earnings/(loss) from operations:
Commercial Airplanes
($885)
($1,094)
($322)
($557)
Defense, Space & Security
218
265
(15)
110
Global Services
1,939
1,992
968
1,049
Segment operating earnings
1,272
1,163
631
602
Unallocated items, eliminations and other
(978)
(1,397)
(630)
(1,035)
FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
310
519
155
257
Earnings/(loss) from operations
604
285
156
(176)
Other income, net
273
648
79
325
Interest and debt expense
(1,216)
(1,418)
(600)
(710)
Loss before income taxes
(339)
(485)
(365)
(561)
Income tax expense
(96)
(158)
(63)
(51)
Net loss
(435)
(643)
(428)
(612)
Less: Net earnings/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
13
5
16
(1)
Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders
(448)
(648)
(444)
(611)
Less: Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends accumulated during the period
172
172
86
86
Net loss attributable to Boeing common shareholders
($620)
($820)
($530)
($697)
Research and development expense, net:
Commercial Airplanes
$1,200
$1,092
$597
$558
Defense, Space & Security
366
420
192
221
Global Services
48
59
26
30
Other
210
183
106
101
Total research and development expense, net
$1,824
$1,754
$921
$910
Unallocated items, eliminations and other:
Share-based plans
($52)
($51)
$3
($21)
Deferred compensation
(107)
(80)
(124)
(85)
Amortization of previously capitalized interest
(45)
(42)
(23)
(21)
Research and development expense, net
(210)
(183)
(106)
(101)
Eliminations and other unallocated items
(564)
(1,041)
(380)
(807)
Sub-total (included in Core operating earnings/(loss)
(978)
(1,397)
(630)
(1,035)
Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
185
390
92
197
Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
125
129
63
60
FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
310
519
$155
$257
Total
($668)
($878)
($475)
($778)
The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
Deliveries
Six months
Three months
Commercial Airplanes
2026
2025
2026
2025
737
243
209
129
104
767
16
14
10
9
777
15
20
7
13
787
40
37
25
24
Total
314
280
171
150
Defense, Space & Security
AH-64 Apache (New)
8
6
6
2
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
24
21
9
10
CH-47 Chinook (New)
5
1
4
-
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
3
7
2
5
F-15 Models
4
4
3
3
F/A-18 Models
5
9
3
4
KC-46 Tanker
8
5
4
5
MH-139
5
5
3
4
P-8 Models
2
2
1
1
Commercial Satellites
1
2
-
2
Total 1
65
62
35
36
1Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
Total backlog (Dollars in millions)
June 30
December 31
Commercial Airplanes
$596,724
$567,290
Defense, Space & Security
85,322
84,786
Global Services
32,840
29,720
Unallocated items, eliminations and other
375
411
Total backlog
$715,261
$682,207
Contractual backlog
$674,506
$639,721
Unobligated backlog
40,755
42,486
Total backlog
$715,261
$682,207
The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating earnings/(loss), core operating margins, and core earnings/(loss) per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of earnings/(loss) from operations, operating margins, and diluted earnings/(loss) per share. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Second Quarter 2026
Second Quarter 2025
$ millions
Per Share
$ millions
Per Share
Revenues
$24,560
$22,749
Earnings/(loss) from operations (GAAP)
156
(176)
Operating margins (GAAP)
0.6 %
(0.8) %
FAS/CAS service cost adjustment:
Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
(92)
(197)
Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
(63)
(60)
FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
(155)
(257)
Core operating earnings/(loss) (non-GAAP)
$1
($433)
Core operating margins (non-GAAP)
0.0 %
(1.9) %
Diluted loss per share (GAAP)
($0.67)
($0.92)
Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
($92)
(0.12)
($197)
(0.26)
Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
(63)
(0.08)
(60)
(0.08)
Non-operating pension expense/(income)
73
0.10
(42)
(0.05)
Non-operating postretirement income
(9)
(0.01)
(4)
(0.01)
Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1
19
0.02
64
0.08
Subtotal of adjustments
($72)
($0.09)
($239)
($0.32)
Core loss per share (non-GAAP)
($0.76)
($1.24)
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in
790.6
756.6
1 The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate.
The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating earnings/(loss), core operating margins, and core earnings/(loss) per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of earnings/(loss) from operations, operating margins, and diluted earnings/(loss) per share. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
First Half of 2026
First Half of 2025
$ millions
Per Share
$ millions
Per Share
Revenues
$46,777
$42,245
Earnings from operations (GAAP)
604
285
Operating margins (GAAP)
1.3 %
0.7 %
FAS/CAS service cost adjustment:
Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
(185)
(390)
Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
(125)
(129)
FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
(310)
(519)
Core operating earnings/(loss) (non-GAAP)
$294
($234)
Core operating margins (non-GAAP)
0.6 %
(0.6) %
Diluted loss per share (GAAP)
($0.79)
($1.09)
Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
($185)
(0.23)
($390)
(0.52)
Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment
(125)
(0.16)
(129)
(0.17)
Non-operating pension expense/(income)
147
0.18
(85)
(0.11)
Non-operating postretirement income
(18)
(0.02)
(9)
(0.01)
Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1
38
0.05
129
0.17
Subtotal of adjustments
($143)
($0.18)
($484)
($0.64)
Core loss per share (non-GAAP)
($0.97)
($1.73)
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in
789.2
755.0
1 The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate.
SOURCE Boeing