

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevails in global markets as anxiety ahead of the Fed decision on Wednesday lingered, while markets welcomed the easing in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the plunge in crude oil prices. Markets in the meanwhile waited anxiously for the earnings updates from big tech while also worrying about the adequacy of returns from massive spending in AI-related themes.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders currently shows the likelihood of a pause by the Fed on Wednesday at more than 64 percent.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading in positive territory. Earlier in the day, major Asian markets had finished trading on a heavily negative note.



Dollar Index has edged up. Bond yields eased across regions.



Crude oil prices have declined more than 2 percent as expectations of potential diplomatic breakthrough between the US and Iran eased concerns about supply disruptions. Gold has declined more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies have declined heavily.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,338.10, up 0.25% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,407.30, down 0.08% Germany's DAX at 25,494.64, up 0.28% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,848.17, up 0.62% France's CAC 40 at 8,445.35, up 0.47% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,294.85, up 0.20% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 62,446.00, down 3.83% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,947.80, up 0.60% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,813.31, down 1.16% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,310.85, up 0.41% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,023.66, down 10.84%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.60, up 0.06% EUR/USD at 1.1356, down 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.3278, down 0.16% USD/JPY at 163.87, up 0.07% AUD/USD at 0.6965, down 0.37% USD/CAD at 1.4115, down 0.06%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.615%, down 0.56% Germany at 3.1134%, down 0.45% France at 3.902%, down 0.36% U.K. at 4.9537%, down 0.89% Japan at 2.779%, down 0.11%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $83.69, down 2.54% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $80.57, down 2.47% Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,030.00, down 1.15% Silver Futures (Sep) at $57.53, down 2.01%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,466.23, down 2.77% Ethereum at $1,881.09, down 4.21% BNB at $565.95, down 1.06% XRP at $1.05, down 4.54% Solana at $73.35, down 4.00%



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