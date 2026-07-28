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WKN: A412PW | ISIN: US92332W3034 | Ticker-Symbol: 0RR0
München
10.12.25 | 08:00
1,627 Euro
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VENUS CONCEPT INC Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2026 13:36 Uhr
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Venus Concept Inc.: Venus Concept Obtains Exclusive Distribution Rights for the HIRONIC Doublo 2.0 Device in US and Canada

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. ("Venus Concept" or the "Company"), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with HIRONIC Co. Ltd. ("HIRONIC"), a KOSDAQ listed South Korean company specializing in medical aesthetic devices, pursuant to which the Company acquires the exclusive right to distribute HIRONIC's Doublo 2.0 device in the United States and Canada.

The "New Doublo 2.0" is a synergistic, multi-energy-based medical device platform for the face and body, equipped with two separate handpieces that enables clinics to offer customer Cold Plasma and RF microneedling treatments. The device has received 510(k) certification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the Company intends to make it available to customers in the United States during 2H 2026. Venus Concept will support future regulatory approval efforts in Canada for the device and any additional handpiece technologies for both regions.

"HIRONIC is a global leader in developing innovative medical aesthetic technologies and we are excited for the new partnership, starting with the Doublo x Venus Signature Edition," said Rajiv De Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept. "With this device, we look forward to offering our customers an innovative, exclusive Cold Plasma and RF Microneedling platform. By combining these complementary technologies, the platform delivers synergistic effects from the epidermis to the dermis, enabling comprehensive skin rejuvenation by addressing multiple skin concerns and enhancing overall skin revitalization. The Doublo also complements our existing portfolio by enhancing the range of treatment modalities for a customizable treatment plan to address each patient's skin needs. We aim to expand our partnership in the future to bring to our customers additional new and novel technologies from HIRONIC, once regulatory approvals have been obtained."

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reaches over 60 countries and 9 direct markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus NOVA, Venus Versa, Venus Versa PRO, Venus Bliss, Venus Bliss MAX, Venus Viva, Venus Viva MD, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Epileve and AI.ME. Venus Concept's hair restoration systems include NeoGraft and the ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept is backed by Madryn Asset Management, a leading healthcare investment firm that provides capital to innovative growth-stage healthcare companies offering unique and transformative products and technologies.

Investor Relations Contact:

Damian Yeung, CPA

investorrelations@venus.ai


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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