

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 has rattled the Kumamoto Prefecture of Japan's Kyushu region Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami alert.



The quake, marking the highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, has reportedly left thousands of homes in blackout, destroyed roads and injured at least 50 people.



'Power outages and fires have occurred in some areas, and there has also ?been damage to roads and bridges and the collapse of buildings,' Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters.



Residents in the coastal areas of the Ariake and Yatsushiro seas have been advised to stay away from the coast.



Quakes of lesser magnitude were reported in the cities of Yatsuhiro, Uto, Mashiki, Misato, and Minami Ward.



Japanese broadcaster NHK reported explosion and collapse of several buildings and derailment of a train.



Some rail services were stopped and flights were cancelled due to the earth quake, it added.



The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned people in the quake-hit region to expect a series of strong after-shocks and landslides in the coming days.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News