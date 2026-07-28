

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has claimed that as a result of multi-billion-dollar investments in swing-state Michigan, and his aggressive use of tariffs, are reinvigorating the U.S. auto industry.



Speaking at General Motors proving ground, in Milford, Michigan, Monday, Trump said his policies are forcing automobile manufacturing companies to relocate their overseas operations to the United States, and assured that U.S. auto workers' jobs will no longer be outsourced overseas.



Trump blamed his predecessors for losing the dominance of U.S. automobile manufacturing industry.



'For decades, the auto workers and manufacturers of this great state were sold out and betrayed by globalist politicians and corrupt special interests who let other countries steal your jobs, pillage your factories and loot the crown jewels of American industry,' Trump said in Michigan, the state worst affected by by his tariffs and suffering from high unemployment rates.



American companies rely heavily for import of non-US parts on Canadian-assembled passenger vehicles, for which the Trump administration has announced imposition of 50 percent tariff from August.



Trump pointed to General Motors' $6 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, including a major expansion at its Orion Township assembly plant - with plans to continue onshoring significant production. GM is also adding an overtime shift at its Flint plant amid a surge in pickup truck demand.



The White House said Ford Motor Company is investing $3 billion in its BlueOval Battery Park in Marshall, creating 1,700 new jobs. The company is also adding a third shift at its Dearborn Truck Plant as the F-150 continues to dominate global pickup truck sales.



Stellantis is investing $388 million to build a state-of-the-art 'megahub' in Van Buren Township, $140 million to expand its Detroit plant, and $100 million to add production at its Warren plant.



Detroit Diesel is recalling laid-off workers and adding a third shift, according to the White House.



It attributed these developments to President Trump imposing a 25 percent tariff on passenger vehicles and light trucks built outside the U.S, and and order that Trump signed rewarding domestic assembly by reducing the impact of parts tariffs on U.S.-built vehicles.



President Trump had extended a 25 percent tariff to medium- and heavy-duty trucks manufactured abroad.



The key battleground state of Michigan had swung back in favor of the Republican Party in 2024, which is reportedly facing a strong fight in the upcoming midterm elections in November.



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