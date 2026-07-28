Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) ("DiagnaMed" or the "Company") today announced its intention, subject to regulatory acceptance, to change its corporate name to GeoHydrogen Corp., to better align the Company's corporate identity with its strategic focus on natural clean hydrogen exploration and development. Natural clean hydrogen - naturally occurring hydrogen generated within the Earth's crust - is emerging as one of the most compelling frontiers in the global clean energy transition. Unlike manufactured "grey" or "blue" hydrogen, geologic hydrogen is a low-carbon, naturally replenishing resource that requires no energy-intensive production, offering the potential for abundant, low-cost clean energy.

Over the past year, the Company has assembled a focused portfolio of highly prospective natural hydrogen projects in two of Canada's most promising jurisdictions - the Temiskaming Natural Hydrogen Project in Ontario, where soil-gas exploration has identified an approximately 11-kilometre corridor of anomalous hydrogen readings, including concentrations exceeding 2,000 ppm, and the newly acquired Colchester East Natural Hydrogen Project in Nova Scotia, comprising 30 exploration licences totalling 2,104 mineral claims within the prospective Cumberland Basin. With its business now focused exclusively on natural clean hydrogen exploration and development, the Company believes its corporate identity should more accurately reflect its strategic direction and long-term mission.

A Name Built for the Mission: GeoHydrogen Corp.

Accordingly, the Company intends to change its corporate name to GeoHydrogen Corp. The proposed name communicates the Company's exclusive focus on geologic - or naturally occurring - hydrogen, giving investors, partners and stakeholders an immediate and accurate understanding of its mission, its assets and the category in which it operates. In connection with the change, the Company's common shares are expected, subject to CSE acceptance, to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the proposed ticker symbol "GEOH". The Company's U.S. OTCQB symbol will be updated in due course. The name change remains subject to CSE acceptance and applicable corporate approvals.

Management Commentary

"Our transformation into a focused natural clean hydrogen developer deserves a name that reflects exactly who we are," said John Karagiannidis, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe GeoHydrogen captures both the science and the promise of our work - identifying naturally occurring, clean hydrogen systems within the Earth. As we continue to advance our portfolio in Ontario and Nova Scotia alongside QIMC, we believe this new identity better positions the Company to communicate our strategy and build long-term shareholder value."

Continued Strategic Partnership with QIMC

The Company also reaffirms its ongoing strategic technical advisory partnership with Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC"), which will continue to guide exploration across both of the Company's Ontario and Nova Scotia projects. QIMC is recognized as one of North America's leading natural hydrogen exploration companies, technical adviser in natural hydrogen and a continental leader in the field, having assembled one of the most advanced natural hydrogen exploration datasets on the continent.

Through its proprietary R2G2 (Reactivated Rift and Graben Geostructure) exploration framework, QIMC integrates structural geology, soil gas geochemistry, geophysics and proprietary targeting models to identify naturally occurring hydrogen systems. QIMC has applied these methodologies across multiple sedimentary basins - including Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Minnesota - making it the ideal technical partner as the Company advances its portfolio from regional reconnaissance toward defined drill targets.

QIMC's advisory services to the Company include exploration planning, field program supervision, soil gas sampling, geoscientific interpretation, structural analysis, and the integration of geological and geochemical datasets to support drill-target generation across both projects.

What the Name Change Means for Shareholders

The name change does not affect the number of common shares outstanding.





Share certificates need not be exchanged; existing certificates remain valid.





Following the effective date, shares will trade under the new CSE symbol "GEOH" and under a new CUSIP number, to be announced upon completion.





The change remains subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange and completion of applicable corporate steps, including shareholder approval.

The Road Ahead

With a clear identity and a defined portfolio in place, the Company is now focused on execution. Working alongside QIMC, the Company expects a steady flow of exploration catalysts through the current field season - including infill soil gas results from the Temiskaming corridor in Ontario and the first systematic geochemical dataset from Colchester East in Nova Scotia - as it advances both projects toward the delineation of priority drill targets. "The proposed name change to GeoHydrogen marks the beginning, alongside QIMC, of our most active exploration period yet," added John Karagiannidis, Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to sharing meaningful results in the months ahead as we work to turn Canada's natural hydrogen potential into defined, drill-ready targets."

About DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. has announced its intention to change its corporate name to GeoHydrogen Corp., subject to regulatory approval. The Company is advancing a portfolio of prospective natural clean hydrogen projects in Ontario and Nova Scotia, Canada, through disciplined scientific exploration and strategic technical partnerships. The Company is focused on identifying naturally occurring clean hydrogen resources by integrating modern geoscience, structural geology and soil gas geochemistry across highly prospective geological environments.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a North American exploration and development company advancing natural hydrogen and critical mineral projects. Through its proprietary R2G2 (Reactivated Rift and Graben Geostructure) exploration framework, QIMC integrates structural geology, geochemistry and geophysics to identify naturally occurring hydrogen systems across Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Minnesota. The Company is committed to responsible exploration and the advancement of scalable natural hydrogen opportunities.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the timing and effectiveness of the corporate name change, the anticipated new CSE and OTCQB trading symbols, the timing and receipt of regulatory acceptance and corporate approvals, the Company's continued partnership with QIMC, and its planned exploration activities. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "will", "may", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe" and similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to numerous known and unknown risks, including the failure to obtain regulatory acceptance of the name change or symbol, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update them.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306903

Source: DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.