Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - OCAL Financial Inc. (TSXV: OCAL) ("OCAL" or the "Company") today outlined the end-to-end process it uses to take a customer from an online application to a delivered vehicle - entirely remotely, and without a dealership visit.

The process runs in a defined sequence. A customer applies online in minutes. OCAL then produces a lender-ready application using AI-assisted pre-qualification with human-in-the-loop review, so that the file that reaches a lender is complete and well-structured. The application is routed through OCAL's credit-intelligence system to the lender most likely to approve it on suitable terms. Only once the customer is approved, does OCAL source a vehicle to match the approved deal, drawing on national auction and partner channels. Contracts are then completed digitally with remote verification, and the vehicle is delivered to the customer's home or workplace, followed by post-sale support.

By structuring approval before sourcing and coordinating every step through a single system, OCAL is designed to remove the friction that defines traditional car buying. Customers no longer negotiate against information they cannot see, spend hours on a lot and then more hours waiting in a finance office, or "start over" when they move from online research to an in-store experience. Internally, the model is intended to reduce dropped hand-offs, cut duplicate document chasing, improve lender fit and give the customer clearer visibility into where their file stands.

OCAL's operating data reflects the speed the model is designed to deliver. Based on management information for the trailing twelve months (unaudited), the Company's median cycle time is approximately seven days from lead to signed and three to four days from signed to funded. These figures are internal operating metrics, are unaudited, and should be read together with the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis available on SEDAR+.

The Company continues to invest in automation across this workflow, with the objective of compressing cycle times further and making a high-quality customer experience repeatable as volume grows.

"Most of the pain in buying a car is the waiting and the starting over - online, then again at the dealership, then again in the finance office," said Mehdi Moghareh, Chief Executive Officer of OCAL. "We designed one flow that runs from the couch to the driveway, with a person stepping in exactly where judgment is needed."

"The process is the product," added Mr. Moghareh. "Every step we automate is a step that gets faster, more consistent and easier to audit - which is good for the customer, the lender and the business."

About OCAL

OCAL Financial Inc. is an asset-light, AI-native virtual automotive dealership and vehicle-finance platform. Operating remotely and licensed in British Columbia and Alberta, OCAL moves customers from application to approval, vehicle matching, digital contracting and delivery in a single workflow. Rather than carrying owned inventory, OCAL sources each vehicle only after a customer is approved, drawing on the OPENLANE auction network and select partners. OCAL earns revenue from vehicle sales and related finance and protection products, and does not hold consumer loans or assume credit-default risk. Its proprietary technology stack - workflow orchestration, a lender-routing credit-intelligence system, voice AI, and a centralized business-intelligence system - is purpose-built for automotive transactions.

To learn more about OCAL, visit www.ocalfinancial.ca.

Cautionary Notes

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to Exchange Requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative. TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: final acceptance of the Exchange of the Qualifying Transaction and the issuance of the Final Exchange Bulletin; commencement of trading of the Common Shares, and the Company's business plans including the expansion into Ontario, Quebec, and the U.S. market (Washington, Arizona, and Nevada). To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the technology industry in general; and the risk factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Filing Statement. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306770

Source: OCAL Financial