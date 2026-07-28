

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $752.0 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $723.8 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to $6.997 billion from $6.962 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $752.0 Mln. vs. $723.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.43 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $6.997 Bln vs. $6.962 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News