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WKN: 930042 | ISIN: US1330341082 | Ticker-Symbol: 3LR
Frankfurt
28.07.26 | 15:33
44,400 Euro
-7,11 % -3,400
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CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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48,00050,5016:14
PR Newswire
28.07.2026 14:15 Uhr
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Camden National Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $23.0 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.35 for the Second Quarter of 2026

Record earnings reflect continued momentum and improved profitability

CAMDEN, Maine, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company") reported net income of $23.0 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.35 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, resulting in a return on average assets of 1.33%, a return on average equity of 12.92%, and a return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) of 18.47%.

"Our record quarterly earnings reflect the momentum we are building across the franchise as we execute on our long-term strategy," said Simon Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National Corporation. "Through continued investment in talent and focused efforts to deepen customer relationships, we delivered 3% annualized loan growth during the quarter and strong revenue performance across our complementary business lines. We enter the second half of the year with confidence in our strategy, disciplined execution, and a continued commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders."

For the first six months of 2026, the Company reported record net income of $44.9 million and diluted EPS of $2.64, compared to $21.4 million and $1.26, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Results benefited from the successful integration and earnings contribution of Northway Financial, Inc., acquired on January 1, 2025, as well as continued growth in core business activities. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 19% to $58.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income and diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2026 each increased 5% over the first quarter of 2026.
  • Total revenue for the second quarter of 2026 increased 5% over the first quarter of 2026, driven by net interest margin expansion of 2 basis points to 3.26% and strong non-interest income growth of 21%.
  • The GAAP efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 55.42%, and the non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 53.23%, compared to 55.50% and 53.21%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2026.
  • Loans grew 1% during the second quarter of 2026, and the committed loan pipeline increased 45% from the first quarter of 2026.
  • Book value per share increased to $42.96 and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased to $31.64 at June 30, 2026, from $41.98 and $30.58, respectively, at March 31, 2026.
  • The Company repurchased 52,000 shares of its common stock at a weighted-average price of $47.64 per share during the second quarter of 2026.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q2 2026 vs. Q1 2026)

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $52.9 million, an increase of 1% from the first quarter of 2026. Net interest margin expanded 2 basis points on a linked-quarter basis to 3.26% for the second quarter of 2026, driven by lower funding costs. On a non-GAAP basis, core net interest margin increased 5 basis points over the same period to 2.97% for the second quarter of 2026. For the second quarter of 2026, net fair value mark accretion income of $4.0 million was recognized, a decrease of $335,000 from the first quarter of 2026.

Provision expense was $710,000 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $553,000 for the first quarter of 2026. During the second quarter of 2026, loans grew 1% while asset quality remained strong, as evidenced by an annualized net charge-offs-to-average-loans ratio of 0.04% for the quarter.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $14.5 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 21% compared to the first quarter of 2026. Quarter-over-quarter, revenue across all non-interest income categories increased, including deposit customer-related revenue, debit card income, and our wealth and brokerage businesses. As of June 30, 2026, assets under administration across our wealth and brokerage businesses totaled $2.6 billion, an increase of 13% over the same period a year ago.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $37.4 million, a 5% increase compared to the first quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily driven by annual salary increases and the timing of our annual director equity award grant and recognition event for our top-performing sales team members, both of which occur in the second quarter each year. The Company's GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios for the second quarter of 2026 were 55.42% and 53.23% compared to 55.50% and 53.21%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2026.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $7.0 billion at both June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026.

Investments totaled $1.4 billion at June 30, 2026, representing a 1% decrease from March 31, 2026.

Total loans were $5.0 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 1% from March 31, 2026, driven by increases in our home equity and commercial loan portfolios of 7% and 4%, respectively, during the quarter. The Company ended the second quarter with a committed loan pipeline of $185.7 million, up 45% from the prior quarter.

The Company's asset quality remained strong during the quarter, with past-due loans representing 0.15% and non-performing loans 0.24% of total loans at June 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans was 0.91% of total loans, compared with 0.92% at March 31, 2026. The ACL coverage ratio was 3.8 times non-performing loans as of June 30, 2026, compared to 4.2 times as of March 31, 2026.

Deposits totaled $5.6 billion at June 30, 2026, representing a 1% decrease from March 31, 2026, driven by lower brokered deposits and certificates of deposit as the Company continued to optimize its funding mix. Core deposits remained stable during the quarter, supported by continued growth in the Company's high-yield savings product and the durability of its customer deposit base. As of June 30, 2026, the Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 90%, compared with 89% at March 31, 2026.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company maintained capital ratios well in excess of all regulatory requirements, including a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.19%, a Tier 1 risk-based ratio of 13.48%, a total risk-based ratio of 14.43%, and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.66%.

For the first six months of 2026, the Company repurchased 85,131 shares at a weighted average price of $46.55 per share under its share repurchase program.

The Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 3.10%, based on the Company's closing share price of $54.22 as reported by NASDAQ on June 30, 2026. The dividend will be payable on July 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2026.

Q2 2026 CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National Corporation will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, to discuss its second quarter of 2026 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial into the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Live dial-in (Domestic): (833) 461-5787
Link to obtain live dial-in
(All other locations): https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers
Meeting ID: 727 027 679
Live webcast URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/727027679

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National's website under "Resources - Investor Relations" at CamdenNational.bank before the meeting, and a replay of the webcast will be available on Camden National's website following the conference call. The conference call transcript will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $7.0 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 72 banking centers in Maine and New Hampshire and is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include weakness in the United States economy in general and the regional and local economies within the Northern New England regions, which could result in a deterioration of credit quality, an increase in the allowance for credit losses or a reduced demand for the Company's credit or fee-based products and services; changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including Federal Reserve interest rate policies or the imposition of tariffs or retaliatory tariffs and related litigation; increased competitive pressures, including continued industry consolidation and the increased financial services provided by non-banks; inflation; deterioration in the value of Camden National's investment securities; commercial real estate vacancies and their impact on the ability of borrowers to repay loans; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; volatility in the securities markets that could adversely affect the value or credit quality of the Company's assets, impairment of goodwill, or the availability and terms of funding necessary to meet the Company's liquidity needs; changes in information technology and other operational risks, including cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, that require increased capital spending and introduce additional risk; changes in tax, banking, securities and insurance laws and regulations; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies, practices and standards; the effects of climate change on the Company and its customers, borrowers or service providers; the effects of civil unrest, international hostilities, including the continuation of conflict in the Middle East, or other geopolitical events; the effects of epidemics and pandemics; turmoil and volatility in the financial services industry; actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; increases in deposit insurance assessments due to bank failures; changes to regulatory capital requirements; questions about the soundness of one or more financial institutions with which the Company does business; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Factors other than these risks could also materially affect the Company's financial results and performance, and readers should not consider the risks described above to be a comprehensive description of all potential risks and uncertainties that affect the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as: adjusted net income; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average equity; pre-tax, pre-provision income; adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income; return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; core net interest margin; and tangible book value per share. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to measure our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions, and to analyze our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons with other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period and is presented for illustrative purposes only.

Selected Financial Data

(unaudited)




At or For The

Three Months Ended


At or For The

Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except number of shares and per share

data)


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2025

Financial Condition Data











Loans


$ 5,004,468


$ 4,963,017


$ 4,931,369


$ 5,004,468


$ 4,931,369

Total assets


6,950,980


6,961,581


6,920,044


6,950,980


6,920,044

Deposits


5,555,104


5,585,352


5,514,712


5,555,104


5,514,712

Shareholders' equity


725,926


710,007


652,148


725,926


652,148

Operating Data and Per Share Data











Net income


$ 23,021


$ 21,883


$ 14,081


$ 44,904


$ 21,407

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)(1)


30,051


28,630


24,680


58,681


40,283

Diluted EPS


1.35


1.29


0.83


2.64


1.26

Profitability Ratios











Return on average assets


1.33 %


1.28 %


0.82 %


1.31 %


0.63 %

Return on average equity


12.92 %


12.58 %


8.77 %


12.75 %


6.80 %

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)


18.47 %


18.17 %


13.69 %


18.32 %


10.95 %

GAAP efficiency ratio


55.42 %


55.50 %


60.37 %


55.46 %


67.07 %

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)


53.23 %


53.21 %


55.47 %


53.22 %


57.06 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)


3.26 %


3.24 %


3.06 %


3.25 %


3.05 %

Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-

GAAP)(1)


2.97 %


2.92 %


2.70 %


2.94 %


2.69 %

Asset Quality Ratios











ACL on loans to total loans


0.91 %


0.92 %


1.08 %


0.91 %


1.08 %

Non-performing loans to total loans


0.24 %


0.22 %


0.37 %


0.24 %


0.37 %

Capital Ratios











Common equity ratio


10.44 %


10.20 %


9.42 %


10.44 %


9.42 %

Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)


7.91 %


7.64 %


6.77 %


7.91 %


6.77 %

Book value per share


$ 42.96


$ 41.98


$ 38.54


$ 42.96


$ 38.54

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)


$ 31.64


$ 30.58


$ 26.90


$ 31.64


$ 26.90

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio


9.66 %


9.43 %


8.74 %


9.66 %


8.74 %

Total risk-based capital ratio


14.43 %


14.27 %


13.35 %


14.43 %


13.35 %

(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure, please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data

(unaudited)


(In thousands)


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025


% Change

Jun 2026

vs. Mar

2026


% Change

Jun 2026

vs. Jun

2025

ASSETS











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$ 99,900


$ 133,736


$ 113,815


(25) %


(12) %

Investments:











Trading securities


4,948


4,383


5,326


13 %


(7) %

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value


892,153


901,617


860,217


(1) %


4 %

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost


463,318


473,257


509,298


(2) %


(9) %

Other investments


23,433


23,411


26,879


- %


(13) %

Total investments


1,383,852


1,402,668


1,401,720


(1) %


(1) %

Loans held for sale, at fair value


13,890


17,618


22,567


(21) %


(38) %

Loans:











Commercial real estate


2,191,102


2,195,741


2,089,977


- %


5 %

Commercial


431,211


414,694


506,883


4 %


(15) %

Residential real estate


1,997,226


1,993,435


2,018,332


- %


(1) %

Home equity


367,818


342,874


297,963


7 %


23 %

Consumer


17,111


16,273


18,214


5 %


(6) %

Total loans


5,004,468


4,963,017


4,931,369


1 %


1 %

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans


(45,604)


(45,576)


(53,022)


- %


(14) %

Net loans


4,958,864


4,917,441


4,878,347


1 %


2 %

Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets


191,377


192,731


197,031


(1) %


(3) %

Other assets


303,097


297,387


306,564


2 %


(1) %

Total assets


$ 6,950,980


$ 6,961,581


$ 6,920,044


- %


- %

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits:











Non-interest checking


$ 1,080,352


$ 1,077,696


$ 1,118,080


- %


(3) %

Interest checking


1,755,545


1,770,622


1,663,335


(1) %


6 %

Savings and money market


1,995,303


1,966,149


1,823,275


1 %


9 %

Certificates of deposit


632,355


652,002


698,185


(3) %


(9) %

Brokered deposits


91,549


118,883


211,837


(23) %


(57) %

Total deposits


5,555,104


5,585,352


5,514,712


(1) %


1 %

Short-term borrowings


508,386


513,429


599,367


(1) %


(15) %

Long-term borrowings


1,000


1,000


-


- %


N.M.

Junior subordinated debentures


61,665


61,590


61,365


- %


- %

Accrued interest and other liabilities


98,899


90,203


92,452


10 %


7 %

Total liabilities


6,225,054


6,251,574


6,267,896


- %


(1) %

Commitments and Contingencies











Shareholders' Equity











Common stock, no par value


213,018


214,693


214,365


(1) %


(1) %

Retained earnings


575,804


559,885


515,662


3 %


12 %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss:











Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax


(70,070)


(71,141)


(84,324)


(2) %


(17) %

Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative instruments,

net of tax


6,656


6,042


6,045


10 %


10 %

Net unrecognized gain on postretirement plans, net of tax


518


528


400


(2) %


30 %

Total accumulated other comprehensive loss


(62,896)


(64,571)


(77,879)


(3) %


(19) %

Total shareholders' equity


725,926


710,007


652,148


2 %


11 %

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 6,950,980


$ 6,961,581


$ 6,920,044


- %


- %

N.M. = Not meaningful

Consolidated Statements of Income Data

(unaudited)










For The

Three Months Ended





(In thousands, except per share data)


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025


% Change

Jun 2026 vs.

Mar 2026


% Change

Jun 2026 vs.

Jun 2025

Interest Income











Interest and fees on loans


$ 67,258


$ 66,679


$ 67,477


1 %


- %

Taxable interest on investments


10,245


10,296


10,257


- %


- %

Nontaxable interest on investments


451


455


455


(1) %


(1) %

Dividend income


377


413


493


(9) %


(24) %

Other interest income


660


528


641


25 %


3 %

Total interest income


78,991


78,371


79,323


1 %


- %

Interest Expense











Interest on deposits


22,305


21,648


24,594


3 %


(9) %

Interest on borrowings


2,843


3,476


4,620


(18) %


(38) %

Interest on junior subordinated debentures


904


889


900


2 %


- %

Total interest expense


26,052


26,013


30,114


- %


(13) %

Net interest income


52,939


52,358


49,209


1 %


8 %

Provision for credit losses


710


553


6,920


28 %


N.M.

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


52,229


51,805


42,289


1 %


24 %

Non-Interest Income











Debit card income


3,786


3,422


3,646


11 %


4 %

Service charges on deposit accounts


2,701


2,158


2,405


25 %


12 %

Income from fiduciary services


2,220


2,014


1,981


10 %


12 %

Brokerage and insurance commissions


2,029


1,735


1,794


17 %


13 %

Bank-owned life insurance


1,244


791


1,003


57 %


24 %

Mortgage banking income, net


1,161


828


1,060


40 %


10 %

Other income


1,329


1,032


1,178


29 %


13 %

Total non-interest income


14,470


11,980


13,067


21 %


11 %

Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits


20,030


19,615


19,392


2 %


3 %

Furniture, equipment and data processing


4,791


4,644


4,294


3 %


12 %

Net occupancy costs


2,789


3,059


2,693


(9) %


4 %

Debit card expense


1,690


1,616


1,725


5 %


(2) %

Consulting and professional fees


1,405


921


1,310


53 %


7 %

Amortization of core deposit intangible assets


1,354


1,354


1,473


- %


(8) %

Regulatory assessments


862


907


1,127


(5) %


(24) %

Other real estate owned and collection costs, net


3


6


91


(50) %


(97) %

Merger and acquisition costs


-


-


1,405


N.M.


N.M.

Other expenses


4,434


3,586


4,086


24 %


9 %

Total non-interest expense


37,358


35,708


37,596


5 %


(1) %

Income before income tax expense


29,341


28,077


17,760


5 %


65 %

Income Tax Expense


6,320


6,194


3,679


2 %


72 %

Net Income


$ 23,021


$ 21,883


$ 14,081


5 %


63 %

Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share


$ 1.36


$ 1.29


$ 0.84


5 %


62 %

Diluted earnings per share


$ 1.35


$ 1.29


$ 0.83


5 %


63 %

N.M. = Not meaningful

Consolidated Statements of Income Data

(unaudited)




For The

Six Months Ended



(In thousands, except per share data)


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2025


% Change

Jun 2026 vs.

Jun 2025

Interest Income







Interest and fees on loans


$ 133,937


$ 134,026


- %

Taxable interest on investments


20,541


20,029


3 %

Nontaxable interest on investments


906


923


(2) %

Dividend income


790


1,013


(22) %

Other interest income


1,188


1,727


(31) %

Total interest income


157,362


157,718


- %

Interest Expense







Interest on deposits


43,953


49,215


(11) %

Interest on borrowings


6,319


8,638


(27) %

Interest on junior subordinated debentures


1,793


1,798


- %

Total interest expense


52,065


59,651


(13) %

Net interest income


105,297


98,067


7 %

Provision for credit losses


1,263


16,349


N.M.

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


104,034


81,718


27 %

Non-Interest Income







Debit card income


7,208


6,879


5 %

Service charges on deposit accounts


4,859


4,723


3 %

Income from fiduciary services


4,234


3,819


11 %

Brokerage and insurance commissions


3,764


3,491


8 %

Bank-owned life insurance


2,035


1,663


22 %

Mortgage banking income, net


1,989


1,568


27 %

Other income


2,361


2,120


11 %

Total non-interest income


26,450


24,263


9 %

Non-Interest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits


39,645


39,635


- %

Furniture, equipment and data processing


9,435


9,025


5 %

Net occupancy costs


5,848


5,726


2 %

Debit card expense


3,306


3,415


(3) %

Amortization of core deposit intangible assets


2,708


2,946


(8) %

Consulting and professional fees


2,326


2,808


(17) %

Regulatory assessments


1,769


2,113


(16) %

Other real estate owned and collection costs, net


9


181


(95) %

Merger and acquisition costs


-


8,930


N.M.

Other expenses


8,020


7,268


10 %

Total non-interest expense


73,066


82,047


(11) %

Income before income tax expense


57,418


23,934


140 %

Income Tax Expense


12,514


2,527


395 %

Net Income


$ 44,904


$ 21,407


110 %

Per Share Data







Basic earnings per share


$ 2.65


$ 1.27


109 %

Diluted earnings per share


$ 2.64


$ 1.26


110 %

N.M. = Not meaningful

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)




Average Balance


Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended


For The Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025

Assets













Interest-earning assets:













Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

and other interest-earning assets


$ 53,143


$ 32,360


$ 43,530


3.81 %


4.70 %


4.47 %

Investments - taxable


1,369,968


1,395,629


1,396,669


3.14 %


3.11 %


3.12 %

Investments - nontaxable(1)


60,631


61,137


61,044


3.77 %


3.77 %


3.78 %

Loans(2):













Commercial real estate


2,186,127


2,183,289


2,076,129


5.62 %


5.61 %


5.72 %

Commercial(1)


368,331


360,451


407,677


6.08 %


6.12 %


6.17 %

Municipal(1)


52,139


51,070


82,768


4.63 %


5.18 %


4.68 %

Residential real estate


2,004,972


2,018,838


2,037,852


4.74 %


4.77 %


4.84 %

Home equity


354,025


336,593


290,354


6.66 %


6.67 %


7.25 %

Consumer


16,542


16,769


18,584


10.38 %


9.43 %


9.13 %

Total loans


4,982,136


4,967,010


4,913,364


5.38 %


5.39 %


5.48 %

Total interest-earning assets


6,465,878


6,456,136


6,414,607


4.88 %


4.88 %


4.94 %

Other assets


467,752


477,500


471,188







Total assets


$ 6,933,630


$ 6,933,636


$ 6,885,795




















Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity













Deposits:













Non-interest checking


$ 1,078,793


$ 1,088,115


$ 1,103,025


- %


- %


- %

Interest checking


1,753,513


1,682,848


1,636,620


1.69 %


1.60 %


1.84 %

Savings


1,166,720


1,114,741


959,987


1.49 %


1.41 %


1.20 %

Money market


792,802


815,112


848,604


2.34 %


2.32 %


2.66 %

Certificates of deposit


641,532


665,552


703,091


3.01 %


3.17 %


3.57 %

Total deposits


5,433,360


5,366,368


5,251,327


1.56 %


1.54 %


1.70 %

Borrowings:













Brokered deposits


114,043


129,178


207,672


4.01 %


3.99 %


4.53 %

Customer repurchase agreements


269,272


256,619


234,491


0.84 %


0.93 %


1.31 %

Junior subordinated debentures


61,624


61,545


61,325


5.89 %


5.85 %


5.88 %

Other borrowings


258,621


324,853


398,408


3.54 %


3.60 %


3.88 %

Total borrowings


703,560


772,195


901,896


2.79 %


2.96 %


3.50 %

Total funding liabilities


6,136,920


6,138,563


6,153,223


1.70 %


1.72 %


1.96 %

Other liabilities


81,941


89,737


88,790







Shareholders' equity


714,769


705,336


643,782







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$ 6,933,630


$ 6,933,636


$ 6,885,795







Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)


3.18 %


3.16 %


2.98 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)


3.26 %


3.24 %


3.06 %

Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)(3)


2.97 %


2.92 %


2.70 %

(1)

Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.

(2)

Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

(3)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)




Average Balance


Yield/Rate



For The Six Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2025

Assets









Interest-earning assets:









Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets


$ 42,808


$ 63,971


4.15 %


4.44 %

Investments - taxable


1,382,728


1,386,239


3.13 %


3.08 %

Investments - nontaxable(1)


60,883


61,766


3.77 %


3.78 %

Loans(2):









Commercial real estate


2,184,716


2,070,874


5.61 %


5.70 %

Commercial(1)


364,413


408,327


6.10 %


6.27 %

Municipal(1)


51,607


86,627


4.90 %


5.46 %

Residential real estate


2,011,867


2,035,954


4.76 %


4.78 %

Home equity


345,357


286,958


6.66 %


7.26 %

Consumer


16,655


19,104


9.91 %


9.13 %

Total loans


4,974,615


4,907,844


5.38 %


5.47 %

Total interest-earning assets


6,461,034


6,419,820


4.88 %


4.92 %

Other assets


472,599


474,347





Total assets


$ 6,933,633


$ 6,894,167














Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity









Deposits:









Non-interest checking


$ 1,083,429


$ 1,105,239


- %


- %

Interest checking


1,718,376


1,669,786


1.65 %


1.84 %

Savings


1,140,874


927,622


1.45 %


1.09 %

Money market


803,895


883,374


2.33 %


2.65 %

Certificates of deposit


653,475


704,952


3.09 %


3.65 %

Total deposits


5,400,049


5,290,973


1.55 %


1.70 %

Borrowings:









Brokered deposits


121,569


202,339


4.00 %


4.57 %

Customer repurchase agreements


262,980


235,479


0.88 %


1.30 %

Junior subordinated debentures


61,585


61,304


5.87 %


5.91 %

Other borrowings


291,554


373,277


3.57 %


3.85 %

Total borrowings


737,688


872,399


2.88 %


3.47 %

Total funding liabilities


6,137,737


6,163,372


1.71 %


1.95 %

Other liabilities


85,817


95,944





Shareholders' equity


710,079


634,851





Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$ 6,933,633


$ 6,894,167





Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)


3.17 %


2.97 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)






3.25 %


3.05 %

Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)(3)


2.94 %


2.69 %

(1)

Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.

(2)

Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

(3)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Asset Quality Data

(unaudited)


(In thousands)


At or for the

Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2026


At or for the

Three Months

Ended

March 31,

2026


At or for the

Year

Ended

December 31,
2025


At or for the

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,
2025


At or for the

Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2025

Non-accrual loans:











Residential real estate


$ 2,715


$ 2,252


$ 2,667


$ 3,393


$ 3,678

Commercial real estate


6,054


5,420


639


134


145

Commercial


2,871


2,689


3,042


4,103


13,514

Home equity


501


596


672


697


834

Consumer


1


2


3


3


6

Total non-accrual loans


12,142


10,959


7,023


8,330


18,177

Accruing loans past due 90 days


-


-


-


-


-

Total non-performing loans


12,142


10,959


7,023


8,330


18,177

Other real estate owned


-


-


-


-


72

Total non-performing assets


$ 12,142


$ 10,959


$ 7,023


$ 8,330


$ 18,249

Loans 30-89 days past due:











Residential real estate


$ 1,542


$ 772


$ 1,565


$ 725


$ 1,519

Commercial real estate


2,839


569


5,284


5,014


1,120

Commercial


2,424


1,350


541


1,865


884

Home equity


424


328


713


456


457

Consumer


46


58


59


37


134

Total loans 30-89 days past due


$ 7,275


$ 3,077


$ 8,162


$ 8,097


$ 4,114

ACL on loans at the beginning of the period


$ 45,276


$ 45,276


$ 35,728


$ 35,728


$ 35,728

ACL established on acquired PCD loans(1)


-


-


3,071


3,071


3,071

Provision for loan losses


1,274


806


22,031


19,009


15,469

Charge-offs:











Residential real estate


24


-


4


4


4

Commercial real estate


-


-


3,220


218


191

Commercial


1,229


627


12,659


12,320


1,245

Home equity


-


-


21


21


3

Consumer


91


43


185


152


102

Total charge-offs


1,344


670


16,089


12,715


1,545

Total recoveries


(398)


(164)


(535)


(408)


(299)

Net charge-offs


946


506


15,554


12,307


1,246

ACL on loans at the end of the period


$ 45,604


$ 45,576


$ 45,276


$ 45,501


$ 53,022

Components of ACL:











ACL on loans


$ 45,604


$ 45,576


$ 45,276


$ 45,501


$ 53,022

ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(2)


3,052


2,810


3,064


3,117


3,685

ACL, end of period


$ 48,656


$ 48,386


$ 48,340


$ 48,618


$ 56,707

Ratios:











Non-performing loans to total loans


0.24 %


0.22 %


0.14 %


0.17 %


0.37 %

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.17 %


0.16 %


0.10 %


0.12 %


0.26 %

ACL on loans to total loans


0.91 %


0.92 %


0.91 %


0.91 %


1.08 %

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):











Quarter-to-date


0.04 %


0.04 %


0.26 %


0.89 %


0.02 %

Year-to-date


0.04 %


0.04 %


0.31 %


0.33 %


0.05 %

ACL on loans to non-performing loans


375.59 %


415.88 %


644.68 %


546.23 %


291.70 %

Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans


0.15 %


0.06 %


0.16 %


0.16 %


0.08 %

(1)

Purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD").

(2)

Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)


Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share; Adjusted Return on Average Assets; and Adjusted Return on Average Equity:



For the

Three Months Ended


For The

Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except number of shares, per share

data and ratios)


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2025

Adjusted Net Income:











Net income, as presented


$ 23,021


$ 21,883


$ 14,081


$ 44,904


$ 21,407

Adjustments before taxes:











Provision for non-PCD acquired loans


-


-


-


-


6,294

Provision for acquired unfunded commitments


-


-


-


-


249

Merger and acquisition costs


-


-


1,405


-


8,930

Total adjustments before taxes


-


-


1,405


-


15,473

Tax impact of above adjustments, as applicable(1)


-


-


(292)


-


(3,559)

Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)


-


-


-


-


(2,421)

Adjusted net income


$ 23,021


$ 21,883


$ 15,194


$ 44,904


$ 30,900












Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share:











Diluted earnings per share, as presented


$ 1.35


$ 1.29


$ 0.83


$ 2.64


$ 1.26

Adjustments before taxes:











Provision for non-PCD acquired loans


-


-


-


-


0.37

Provision for acquired unfunded commitments


-


-


-


-


0.01

Merger and acquisition costs


-


-


0.08


-


0.53

Total adjustments before taxes


-


-


0.08


-


0.91

Tax impact of above adjustments, as applicable(1)


-


-


(0.02)


-


(0.21)

Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)


-


-


-


-


(0.14)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$ 1.35


$ 1.29


$ 0.89


$ 2.64


$ 1.82












Adjusted Return on Average Assets:











Return on average assets, as presented


1.33 %


1.28 %


0.82 %


1.31 %


0.63 %

Adjustments before taxes:











Provision for non-PCD acquired loans


- %


- %


- %


- %


0.18 %

Provision for acquired unfunded commitments


- %


- %


- %


- %


0.01 %

Merger and acquisition costs


- %


- %


0.09 %


- %


0.26 %

Total adjustments before taxes


- %


- %


0.09 %


- %


0.45 %

Tax impact of above adjustments, as applicable(1)


- %


- %


(0.02) %


- %


(0.10) %

Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)


- %


- %


- %


- %


(0.07) %

Adjusted return on average assets


1.33 %


1.28 %


0.89 %


1.31 %


0.91 %












Adjusted Return on Average Equity:











Return on average equity, as presented


12.92 %


12.58 %


8.77 %


12.75 %


6.80 %

Adjustments before taxes:











Provision for non-PCD acquired loans


- %


- %


- %


- %


2.00 %

Provision for acquired unfunded commitments


- %


- %


- %


- %


0.08 %

Merger and acquisition costs


- %


- %


0.88 %


- %


2.83 %

Total adjustments before taxes


- %


- %


0.88 %


- %


4.91 %

Tax impact of above adjustments, as applicable(1)


- %


- %


(0.20) %


- %


(1.12) %

Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)


- %


- %


- %


- %


(0.77) %

Adjusted return on average equity


12.92 %


12.58 %


9.45 %


12.75 %


9.82 %

(1)

Calculated using an estimated combined marginal income tax rate of 23%.

(2)

A one-time deferred tax valuation adjustment of $2.4 million resulted from a change in the apportionment of state income taxes due to the Northway acquisition.

Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income and Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income:







For the

Three Months Ended


For The

Six Months Ended

(In thousands)


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2025

Net income, as presented


$ 23,021


$ 21,883


$ 14,081


$ 44,904


$ 21,407

Adjustment for provision for credit losses


710


553


6,920


1,263


16,349

Adjustment for income tax expense


6,320


6,194


3,679


12,514


2,527

Pre-tax, pre-provision income


30,051


28,630


24,680


58,681


40,283

Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs


-


-


1,405


-


8,930

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income


$ 30,051


$ 28,630


$ 26,085


$ 58,681


$ 49,213

Efficiency Ratio:













For the

Three Months Ended


For The

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2025

Non-interest expense, as presented


$ 37,358


$ 35,708


$ 37,596


$ 73,066


$ 82,047

Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs


-


-


(1,405)


-


(8,930)

Adjustment for amortization of core deposit

intangible assets


(1,354)


(1,354)


(1,473)


(2,708)


(2,946)

Adjusted non-interest expense


$ 36,004


$ 34,354


$ 34,718


$ 70,358


$ 70,171

Net interest income, as presented


$ 52,939


$ 52,358


$ 49,209


$ 105,297


$ 98,067

Adjustment for the effect of tax-exempt income(1)


229


225


312


454


638

Non-interest income, as presented


14,470


11,980


13,067


26,450


24,263

Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest

income


$ 67,638


$ 64,563


$ 62,588


$ 132,201


$ 122,968

GAAP efficiency ratio


55.42 %


55.50 %


60.37 %


55.46 %


67.07 %

Non-GAAP efficiency ratio


53.23 %


53.21 %


55.47 %


53.22 %


57.06 %

(1)

Reported on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% income tax rate.

Return on Average Tangible Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:







For the

Three Months Ended


For The

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2025

Return on Average Tangible Equity:











Net income, as presented


$ 23,021


$ 21,883


$ 14,081


$ 44,904


$ 21,407

Adjustment for amortization of core deposit

intangible assets


1,354


1,354


1,473


2,708


2,946

Tax impact of above adjustment(1)


(311)


(311)


(339)


(623)


(678)

Net income, adjusted for amortization of core

deposit intangible assets


$ 24,064


$ 22,926


$ 15,215


$ 46,989


$ 23,675

Average equity, as presented


$ 714,769


$ 705,336


$ 643,782


$ 710,079


$ 634,851

Adjustment for average goodwill and core deposit

intangible assets


(192,126)


(193,554)


(197,863)


(192,836)


(198,984)

Average tangible equity


$ 522,643


$ 511,782


$ 445,919


$ 517,243


$ 435,867

Return on average equity


12.92 %


12.58 %


8.77 %


12.75 %


6.80 %

Return on average tangible equity


18.47 %


18.17 %


13.69 %


18.32 %


10.95 %

Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:











Adjusted net income (refer to the "Adjusted Net

Income" non-GAAP reconciliation table)


$ 23,021


$ 21,883


$ 15,194


$ 44,904


$ 30,900

Adjustment for amortization of core deposit

intangible assets


1,354


1,354


1,473


2,708


2,946

Tax impact of above adjustment(1)


(311)


(311)


(339)


(623)


(678)

Adjusted net income, adjusted for amortization of

core deposit intangible assets


$ 24,064


$ 22,926


$ 16,328


$ 46,989


$ 33,168

Adjusted return on average tangible equity


18.47 %


18.17 %


14.69 %


18.32 %


15.35 %

(1)

Calculated using an estimated combined marginal income tax rate of 23%.

Core Net Interest Margin (fully-taxable equivalent):







For the

Three Months Ended


For The

Six Months Ended

(In thousands)


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2026


June 30,
2025

Net interest margin, tax equivalent, as presented


3.26 %


3.24 %


3.06 %


3.25 %


3.05 %

Net accretion income on loans from purchase

accounting(1)


(0.23) %


(0.26) %


(0.30) %


(0.25) %


(0.30) %

Net accretion income on investments from purchase

accounting(2)


(0.07) %


(0.06) %


(0.07) %


(0.07) %


(0.07) %

Net amortization on time deposits and borrowings

from purchase accounting(3)


0.01 %


- %


0.01 %


0.01 %


0.01 %

Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)


2.97 %


2.92 %


2.70 %


2.94 %


2.69 %

(1)

Recognized $3.3 million, $6.9 million and $3.7 million of net accretion income on loans from purchase accounting for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and three months ended March 31, 2026, respectively, and $4.3 million and $8.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively.

(2)

Recognized $818,000, $1.6 million and $759,000 of net accretion income on investments from purchase accounting for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and three months ended March 31, 2026, respectively, and $863,000 and $1.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively.

(3)

Recognized $75,000, $150,000 and $75,000 of amortization expense on borrowings from purchase accounting for the three and six months ended June, 30, 2026 and three months ended March 31, 2026, respectively and $131,000 and $262,000 of amortization expense on time deposits and borrowings from purchase accounting for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:

(In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


June 30,
2025

Tangible Book Value Per Share:







Shareholders' equity, as presented


$ 725,926


$ 710,007


$ 652,148

Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets


(191,377)


(192,731)


(197,031)

Tangible shareholders' equity


$ 534,549


$ 517,276


$ 455,117

Shares outstanding at period end


16,896,273


16,914,371


16,919,689

Book value per share


$ 42.96


$ 41.98


$ 38.54

Tangible book value per share


$ 31.64


$ 30.58


$ 26.90

Tangible Common Equity Ratio:

Total assets


$ 6,950,980


$ 6,961,581


$ 6,920,044

Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets


(191,377)


(192,731)


(197,031)

Tangible assets


$ 6,759,603


$ 6,768,850


$ 6,723,013

Common equity ratio


10.44 %


10.20 %


9.42 %

Tangible common equity ratio


7.91 %


7.64 %


6.77 %

SOURCE Camden National Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.