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WKN: 863195 | ISIN: FR0000121667 | Ticker-Symbol: ESL
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 19:15
169,00 Euro
+1,44 % +2,40
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
168,40169,0019:16
168,50169,0019:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2026 18:06 Uhr
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EssilorLuxottica: Q2/H1 2026 Results - Solid revenue trajectory at +9.7% in H1, with Q2 at +8.7%. Increasing profitability, with Adj. Operating Profit +15%.

Solid revenue1 trajectory at +9.7% in H1, with Q2 at +8.7%

Increasing profitability, with Adj. Operating Profit1,2 +15%

  • Group's revenue grew 9.7% in H1 at constant exchange rates1, with Q2 at +8.7%
  • Retail comparable-store sales3 +8.0% in Q2, with optical and sun banners equally contributing
  • North America, EMEA and Latin America up high-single digit in Q2, Asia-Pacific up double digits
  • Core eyecare/eyewear business steadily growing mid-single digit in Q2 and H1
  • Myopia portfolio confirmed as a growth engine, growing 24% in revenue in Q2
  • AI glasses almost doubling in revenue in Q2
  • Adjusted2 operating margin expanding up to 18.6%, gaining 80bps to 18.9% at constant exchange rates1
  • Free cash flow4 at Euro 1.07 billion in H1, more than Euro 100 million above 2025
  • Started strategic partnership with Applied Materials, focusing on new generations of intelligent optical systems

Paris, France (July 28, 2026 - 6:00 pm) - The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica met on July 28, 2026 to approve the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2026. The Statutory Auditors have performed a limited review of these financial statements.

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented: "We're proud to report a successful first half, delivering nearly double-digit revenue growth while increasing adjusted operating profit by 15% at constant currency. Once again, our performance reflects the power of our strategy and our ability to execute with excellence as we continue to transform our industry. We drove strong momentum across all regions and businesses, fueled by our vision care and eyewear innovation and the expansion of our distribution network, with Top Charoen in Thailand further strengthening our global footprint. We made significant progress across our key growth drivers, from the acceleration of our myopia management portfolio to the sustained success of AI-powered wearables, driven by our iconic Ray-Ban and Oakley brands and our core expertise. While doing so, we continued to invest in the future, reinforcing our leadership to develop the next generation of intelligent optical systems through our partnership with Applied Materials. Supported by an increasingly integrated business and industrial platform, and as we double down on the capabilities and technologies that will shape the future of our industry, the dedication and talent of our colleagues around the world remain our greatest asset. With these foundations in place, we've never been better positioned to seize the opportunities ahead and accelerate our next chapter of growth"

Attachment:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6e24c0f8-175d-4eb7-97f0-637cfd94c0d8


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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