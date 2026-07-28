Rogers Communications Inc.: Rogers and Prime Video Announce 12-Year Sublicensing Agreement for NHL Rights in Canada

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Video and Rogers Communications today announced a 12-year agreement for Prime Video in Canada to exclusively broadcast Wednesday night regular-season national NHL games in English and French, beginning with the 2026-2027 season.



Prime Video also acquires exclusive rights to select Stanley Cup Playoff series in Canada, comprised of two First Round playoff series and one Second Round series per year. This full lineup includes at least 26 national regular-season NHL games, beginning on Wednesday, September 30, available only on Prime Video in Canada at no additional cost to Prime members.



"Our partnership with Prime Video builds on the strong foundation we have established together and reinforces NHL hockey as the most valuable sports content in Canada," said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. "As Canada's home of hockey, Rogers is committed to connecting more fans to more NHL hockey and delivering more national games with fewer blackouts on Sportsnet, Canada's #1 sports media brand."



"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with the NHL and Rogers in this landmark agreement, which brings even more premium live sports to Prime members in Canada," said Jay Marine, Head of Global Sports, Prime Video. "When combined with our hit original series, blockbuster movies, and fast, free shipping on millions of items, the Prime membership is more valuable than ever for Canadian customers."



"Over the past two years, Prime Video has been a valuable addition to the NHL's media lineup in Canada, joining Rogers in bringing marquee NHL games to Canadian fans," said Gary Bettman, Commissioner, NHL. "We're excited that Prime Video and Rogers are deepening their relationship through this long-term agreement, reflecting our shared commitment to serving English and French-language hockey fans across Canada with premium NHL content for years to come."

NHL on Prime will continue to deliver world-class production and innovation with an on-air team that delivers in-depth analysis and play-by-play coverage. More information about NHL on Prime, including talent and production details, will be announced at a later date.

Sportsnet, Canada's #1 sports media brand, owns exclusive English-language rights to more than 500 national NHL games per season, including Monday and Saturday nights, as well as the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the exception of the select series sublicensed to Prime Video. Sportsnet will deliver more national games and fewer blackouts to hockey fans.



Last year, Rogers and the NHL announced a 12-year agreement for the national media rights to NHL games on all platforms in Canada, from the 2026-27 through the 2037-38 seasons.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada's communications, sports and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.



About Prime Video Sports

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports, including NBA, WNBA and the Skins Game globally, Thursday Night Football, the Masters Tournament, NASCAR, the New York Yankees, Duke Men's Basketball and Seattle Kraken in the United States; Premier Boxing Champions in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada; the NWSL and ONE Championship in the United States and Canada; NHL on Prime and PWHL in Canada; UEFA Champions League football in Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Ireland; Roland-Garros in France; Wimbledon in Germany and Austria; Premier League in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands; ICC Cricket in Australia; Copa do Brasil football and Campeonato Brasileiro Série A in Brazil; MLB and live boxing in Japan; and Chivas soccer in Mexico. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to other streaming services including FanDuel Sports Network, Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), Sportsnet (Canada), Paramount+, FOX One, Peacock, Viaplay Sport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, DAZN, and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video add-on subscriptions. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original documentaries including Kelce- Bye Bye Barry, and Earnhardt.

Media Contacts:

Rogers, media@rci.rogers.com

Catrina Jaricot, Prime Video, cjaricot@amazon.com

Nirva Milord, NHL, nmilord@nhl.com