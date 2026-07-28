CVS Health Helping To Strengthen Communities Across Massachusetts

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) - highlighted its continued investments in improving the health of communities across Massachusetts, spanning affordable housing, collaborations with local nonprofit organizations and free health services. Together, these efforts are helping expand access to care, resources and support for individuals and families throughout the state.

Health Starts at Home: Investing in Affordable Housing Across Massachusetts

CVS Health has invested more than $83 million in affordable housing across Massachusetts, helping create or preserve and renovate more than 3,517 affordable units throughout the Commonwealth. These investments support families, older adults and individuals across a range of communities, from Worcester to Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood to Salem, Attleboro and Foxborough, helping ensure more residents have access to safe, stable and affordable places to call home.

"When people have a safe and supportive place to live, everything else becomes possible," said Keli Savage, Vice President, Head of Real Estate & Impact Investments, CVS Health. "Through our ongoing investments in affordable housing we're helping build a healthier future for Massachusetts residents and the communities they call home."

Recent notable Massachusetts housing investments include:

Worcester Boys Club in Worchester, Massachusetts - CVS Health's $10 million investment in the property is supporting the historic adaptive reuse and new construction of the former Worcester Boys Club, providing 80 affordable units for older adults ages 55+, including five units set aside for households referred by the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health.

Blessed Sacrament in Jamaica Plain, Boston - With nearly half of Boston renters reporting being cost-burdened, CVS Health is proud to have invested over $16 million towards the transformation of Blessed Sacrament in Jamaica Plain into 55 affordable homes for families across a range of incomes. The development will also include a community space operated by the Hyde Square Task Force, offering arts programs and youth services for residents and neighbors. Once complete, the revitalized 71,000-square-foot site-vacant since 2004-will serve as a vibrant cultural anchor for the Latin Quarter.

Supporting Access to Nutritious, Medically Tailored Meals Through Community Servings

Since 2021, CVS Health has collaborated with Community Servings, a Boston-based nonprofit that prepares and delivers medically tailored meals to individuals and families managing serious illnesses across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Community Servings' evidence-based model delivers scratch-cooked, medically appropriate meals, along with medical nutrition therapy, directly to the homes of those who are too ill to shop or cook for themselves.

With research consistently demonstrating that medically tailored meal programs are known to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes, CVS Health's longstanding support has helped Community Servings expand its reach, deliver more meals and provide nutrition counseling to clients navigating conditions such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

Expanding Access to Care Throughout Greater Boston

CVS Health and the CVS Health Foundation are helping expand access to preventive care and health services across Greater Boston through Project Health and by supporting the Massachusetts General Hospital Mobile Health Unit.

Through CVS Health Project Health, free health screenings are offered at select CVS Pharmacy locations and community events across Greater Boston. Screenings include blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose and body mass index (BMI), giving participants a snapshot of key health indicators and connecting them with follow-up care when needed. Since launching, Project Health has provided thousands of free screenings across the Greater Boston area.

The CVS Health Foundation awarded a grant to launch the Driving Equity and Maternal Health (DREAMH) program at Mass General Brigham, which includes funding for a Mobile Postpartum Care Unit. The mobile unit makes it possible for people who recently gave birth and are at high risk for complications during the postpartum period to receive convenient, no-cost monitoring and support.

"The most meaningful impact happens when we listen and learn in our communities, and work alongside trusted local organizations to improve health outcomes," said Jenny McColloch, Chief Sustainability Officer and Vice President of Community Impact, CVS Health. "Across Massachusetts, we're proud to collaborate with community leaders and organizations to connect people to the resources, support and opportunities they need to create healthier communities."

CVS Health's investments across Massachusetts reflect a shared belief that healthier communities are built together. More information on the company's annual impact in Massachusetts can be found in CVS Health's Massachusetts Economic Impact Report.

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About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media contact

Rebecca Ferrick

FerrickR@CVSHealth.com



The company's community health investments are expanding access to housing, care and essential resources across the Commonwealth

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-helping-to-strengthen-communities-across-massachusetts-1197564