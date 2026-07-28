AMG Critical Materials N.V. Successfully Closes the Sale of Graphit Kropfmühl to Asbury Advanced Materials

Amsterdam, 28 July 2026(Regulated Information) --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to confirm the transaction initially announced on October 10, 2025 to sell Graphit Kropfmühl GmbH ("GK") to Asbury Advanced Materials has been successfully completed as of July 28, 2026 in accordance with the announced terms.

"The completion of the Graphit Kropfmühl divestiture marks another important step in executing AMG's long-term strategy," said Michael Connor, AMG's Chief Corporate Development Officer. "This transaction is a positive outcome for both companies. GK gains an owner with deep industry expertise, while AMG further strengthens its ability to allocate capital to opportunities that are more closely aligned with our strategic priorities and long-term value creation objectives. The divestiture reinforces our focus on our core critical materials and energy transition businesses, while strengthening our balance sheet and enhancing our financial flexibility. We thank the GK team for their many contributions and wish them continued success."

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG's Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG's Vanadium segment is the world's market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company's vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG's Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company's fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to span the nuclear fuel market, and AMG's mineral processing operations in antimony.

With approximately 3,500 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, and India, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Critical Materials N.V.

Thomas Swoboda

tswoboda@amg-nv.com

+49 176 1000 73 14

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking." Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

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