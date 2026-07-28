

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hongkong Land Holdings (HKHGF) on Tuesday reported a sharp increase in first-half 2026 earnings.



Net profit surged to $1.26 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from $222.3 million a year earlier. Total comprehensive income increased to $1.15 billion from $290.6 million in the prior-year period.



Total income attributable to shareholders rose to $1.14 billion from $287.0 million.



HKHGF is currently trading at $8.30 up $0.25 or 3.11 percent on the OTC Markets.



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