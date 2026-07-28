Strong First Quarter Marks Tenth Consecutive Quarter of Growth

SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2027.

Sales were $1.23 billion, up 7 percent in US dollars and 5 percent in constant currency, compared to Q1 of the prior year.

GAAP gross margin was 49.5 percent, up 780 basis points, compared to Q1 of the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 49.8 percent, up 770 basis points, compared to Q1 of the prior year. These numbers include $61 million in tariff refunds.

GAAP operating income was $259 million, up 60 percent, compared to Q1 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $290 million, up 44 percent, compared to Q1 of the prior year. These numbers include $61 million in tariff refunds.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $1.63, up 66 percent compared to Q1 of the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.85, up 47 percent compared to Q1 of the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $167 million. The quarter-ending cash balance was $1.75 billion.

The Company returned $114 million of cash to shareholders through share repurchases.

"We delivered a strong first quarter against a dynamic backdrop," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. "Superior innovation and stronger brand marketing drove strong growth across core categories, including double-digit growth in Pointing Devices."

"Our teams demonstrated excellent operational discipline to start the fiscal year," said Matteo Anversa, Logitech chief financial officer. "While our reported results benefited from tariff refunds, our operational performance was impressive even excluding these refunds, with non-GAAP operating income growing 14 percent year over year. Strong gross margin resilience allowed us to exceed our operating income outlook and generate robust cash flow while funding our growth investments."

Outlook

Our financial outlook for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2027:

Q2 FY27 outlook Sales $1,185 $1,220 million Sales growth (in US dollars, year over year) 0% 3% Sales growth (in constant currency, year over year) 0% 3% Non-GAAP operating income $185 $210 million

Longer-term Perspectives

While Logitech is not issuing a formal full-year FY27 outlook, demand momentum from Q1 is expected to carry into the remainder of the year.

However, in late June 2026, a serious incident in the manufacturing facilities of one of Logitech's semiconductor suppliers resulted in its temporary closure, which is likely to impact the Company's ability to effectively meet future demand. The Company is working on multiple mitigation plans.

The midpoint of the Q2 outlook contemplates growth despite a Q2 headwind of approximately $20 million in net sales caused by this supplier incident.

For Q3, based on limited available information, the negative impact of the supplier incident is estimated to be up to $200 million in net sales. The incident is estimated to be largely resolved by Q4, which would mean little to no impact to Q4 results.

As for profitability, the Company continues to expect full-year non-GAAP operating margin to track near the high end of the 15-18 percent long-term target range, helped by strong operating performance and this quarter's tariff refunds.

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q1 Fiscal Year 2027 on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) and 10:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at https://ir.logitech.com. This press release and the Q1 Fiscal Year 2027 Shareholder Letter are also available there.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges (credits), net, loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below and posted to our website at https://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency ("cc"), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, most of the excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the Q2 FY27 outlook and expectations for FY27 non-GAAP operating margin.

Public Dissemination of Certain Information

Recordings of Logitech's earnings videoconferences and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts with members of the investment community are posted on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech's corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026; Q2 FY27 outlook, expectations for FY27 non-GAAP operating margin, including for net sales and non-GAAP operating income, demand and growth expectations, the impact of the incident in the manufacturing facilities of one of our semiconductor suppliers, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other factors and their impact, for example the resilience of overall consumer demand, B2B and IT spending levels, changes in inflation levels and monetary policies, governments' fiscal policies, and geopolitical conflicts; our expectations regarding our expense discipline efforts, including the timing thereof; changes in secular trends that impact our business; if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; issues relating to development and use of artificial intelligence; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges affecting the availability and price of required components and materials; the effect of logistics challenges, including disruptions in logistics; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations, including the ultimate treatment and any changes to tariff refunds; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; risks associated with acquisitions; the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates; and the ability and timing to resolve the impact of the incident in the supplier manufacturing facilities. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and other reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2026 2025 Net sales 1,227,234 1,147,703 Cost of goods sold 618,599 666,592 Amortization of intangible assets 695 2,149 Gross profit 607,940 478,962 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 219,745 195,796 Research and development 84,623 74,587 General and administrative 43,525 41,797 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 926 2,646 Restructuring charges, net 570 2,042 Total operating expenses 349,389 316,868 Operating income 258,551 162,094 Interest income 14,099 11,229 Other income (expense), net 2,930 1,162 Income before income taxes 275,580 174,485 Provision for income taxes 39,883 28,470 Net income 235,697 146,015 Net income per share: Basic 1.64 0.99 Diluted 1.63 0.98 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 143,495 147,864 Diluted 145,038 149,053

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited June 30, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2026 2026 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,749,679 1,741,546 Accounts receivable, net 668,497 505,867 Inventories 491,743 489,948 Other current assets 211,324 177,895 Total current assets 3,121,243 2,915,256 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 113,021 116,454 Goodwill 464,959 465,417 Other intangible assets, net 10,752 12,386 Other assets 324,090 339,075 Total assets 4,034,065 3,848,588 Current liabilities: Accounts payable 585,798 530,983 Accrued and other current liabilities 764,666 781,990 Total current liabilities 1,350,464 1,312,973 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 92,547 86,322 Other non-current liabilities 239,309 237,899 Total liabilities 1,682,320 1,637,194 Shareholders' equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value Issued shares: 160,784 at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 28,001 28,001 Additional paid-in capital 66,528 123,386 Shares in treasury, at cost Treasury shares: 17,218 and 17,282 at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively (1,226,865 (1,207,454 Retained earnings 3,596,323 3,381,278 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (112,242 (113,817 Total shareholders' equity 2,351,745 2,211,394 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,034,065 3,848,588

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 235,697 146,015 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 17,360 15,064 Amortization of intangible assets 1,621 4,795 (Gain) loss on investments (557 393 Share-based compensation expense 29,632 32,828 Deferred income taxes 13,872 12,113 Other (2 (25 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (162,667 (166,767 Inventories (707 17,304 Other assets (29,789 (19,817 Accounts payable 56,210 135,003 Accrued and other liabilities 6,038 (51,861 Net cash provided by operating activities 166,708 125,045 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (16,798 (16,276 Purchases of deferred compensation investments (4,721 (3,261 Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments 4,586 1,738 Other investing activities (214 (301 Net cash used in investing activities (17,147 (18,100 Cash flows from financing activities: Purchases of registered shares (113,616 (121,657 Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights 8,607 3,262 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (35,644 (16,038 Net cash used in financing activities (140,653 (134,433 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (775 12,105 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,133 (15,383 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,741,546 1,503,205 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 1,749,679 1,487,822

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended June 30, NET SALES 2026 2025 Change Net sales by product category: Gaming (1) 354,230 315,875 12 Keyboards Combos 227,798 222,492 2 Pointing Devices 227,312 195,780 16 Video Collaboration 185,260 166,716 11 Webcams 76,581 84,374 (9 Tablet Accessories 89,395 91,227 (2 Headsets 44,133 45,523 (3 Other (2) 22,525 25,716 (12 Total Net Sales 1,227,234 1,147,703 7 (1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs. (2) Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended June 30, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A) 2026 2025 Gross profit GAAP 607,940 478,962 Share-based compensation expense 2,182 2,380 Amortization of intangible assets 695 2,149 Gross profit Non-GAAP 610,817 483,491 Gross margin GAAP 49.5 41.7 Gross margin Non-GAAP 49.8 42.1 Operating expenses GAAP 349,389 316,868 Less: Share-based compensation expense 27,450 30,448 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 926 2,646 Less: Restructuring charges, net 570 2,042 Operating expenses Non-GAAP 320,443 281,732 % of net sales GAAP 28.5 27.6 % of net sales Non-GAAP 26.1 24.5 Operating income GAAP 258,551 162,094 Share-based compensation expense 29,632 32,828 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 1,621 4,795 Restructuring charges, net 570 2,042 Operating income Non-GAAP 290,374 201,759 % of net sales GAAP 21.1 14.1 % of net sales Non-GAAP 23.7 17.6 Net income GAAP 235,697 146,015 Share-based compensation expense 29,632 32,828 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 1,621 4,795 Restructuring charges, net 570 2,042 (Gain) loss on investments (557 393 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment 2,044 2,095 Net income Non-GAAP 269,007 188,168 Net income per share: Diluted GAAP 1.63 0.98 Diluted Non-GAAP 1.85 1.26 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted GAAP and Non-GAAP 145,038 149,053

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended June 30, SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 2026 2025 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold 2,182 2,380 Marketing and selling 11,821 13,930 Research and development 6,597 6,351 General and administrative 9,032 10,167 Total share-based compensation expense 29,632 32,828 Income tax benefit (8,843 (4,906 Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit 20,789 27,922

*Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enable investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and prior periods presented, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Acquisition-related costs. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition-related costs include certain incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Restructuring charges (credits), net. These charges (credits) are associated with restructuring plans and will vary based on the initiatives in place during any given period. Restructuring charges may include costs related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts as well as other costs resulting from our restructuring initiatives. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Loss (gain) on investments. We recognize losses (gains) related to our investments in various companies, which vary depending on the operational and financial performance of the companies in which we invest. These amounts include our losses (earnings) on equity method investments as well as investment impairments and losses (gains) resulting from sales or other events related to our investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above as well as the income tax impact of non-recurring deferred taxes, tax settlements, and other non-routine tax events, the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items.

Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.

Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency

In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.

(LOGIIR)

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Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:

Kate Beerkens, Director of Investor Relations ir@logitech.com

Bruno Rodriguez, Head of Corporate Communications mediarelations@logitech.com