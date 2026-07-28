

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGN.SW) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $235.697 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $146.015 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Logitech International SA reported adjusted earnings of $269.007 million or $1.85 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $1.227 billion from $1.147 billion last year.



Logitech International SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $235.697 Mln. vs. $146.015 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.63 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $1.227 Bln vs. $1.147 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.185 B To $ 1.220 B



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