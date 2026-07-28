

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $522 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $968 million, or $4.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Expand Energy Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $317 million or $1.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 19.8% to $2.960 billion from $3.690 billion last year.



Expand Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $522 Mln. vs. $968 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.19 vs. $4.02 last year. -Revenue: $2.960 Bln vs. $3.690 Bln last year.



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