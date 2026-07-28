

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $33.9 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $105.0 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163.7 million or $1.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $934.8 million from $965.0 million last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $33.9 Mln. vs. $105.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $934.8 Mln vs. $965.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.27 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.010 B To $ 1.060 B



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