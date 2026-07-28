

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.294 billion, or $5.58 per share. This compares with $488 million, or $2.24 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Seagate Technology Holdings plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.319 billion or $5.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 48.5% to $3.629 billion from $2.444 billion last year.



Seagate Technology Holdings plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.294 Bln. vs. $488 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.58 vs. $2.24 last year. -Revenue: $3.629 Bln vs. $2.444 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 7.30 To $ 7.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.1 B To $ 4.2 B



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