

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $437 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $450 million, or $1.98 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $500 million or $2.23 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $4.495 billion from $4.195 billion last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $437 Mln. vs. $450 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.95 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue: $4.495 Bln vs. $4.195 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.70 To $ 8.10



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