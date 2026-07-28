

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $263.471 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $249.731 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $874.152 million from $841.618 million last year.



Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $263.471 Mln. vs. $249.731 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $874.152 Mln vs. $841.618 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.71 To $ 4.86



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