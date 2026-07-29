

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Ferrovial N.V. (FER) revealed a profit for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR258 million, or EUR0.36 per share. This compares with EUR540 million, or EUR0.75 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to EUR4.701 billion from EUR4.469 billion last year.



Ferrovial N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR258 Mln. vs. EUR540 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.36 vs. EUR0.75 last year. -Revenue: EUR4.701 Bln vs. EUR4.469 Bln last year.



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