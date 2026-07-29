

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) on Tuesday, reported a sharp improvement in second-quarter 2026 results, returning to profitability as revenue more than doubled on strong product sales.



Total revenue surged to $1.07 billion in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from $401.2 million a year earlier. Product revenue more than tripled to $935.4 million from $296.6 million, while service revenue increased to $69.0 million from $54.4 million.



Net income was $196.3 million, or $0.62 per share, compared with a net loss of $42.6 million, or $0.18 per share, a year earlier. Operating income improved to $182.2 million from an operating loss of $3.5 million.



BE is currently trading after hours at $185.09 up $18.25 or 10.94 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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