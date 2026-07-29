

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.6324 against the euro and a 9-day low of 113.53 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6326 and 114.29, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slipped to more than a 2-week low of 0.6938, a 9-day low of 0.9784 and a 1-week low of 1.2003 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6974, 0.9838 and 1.2064, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.66 against the euro, 111.00 against the yen, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.97 against the loonie and 1.19 against the kiwi.



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