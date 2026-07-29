

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Telefónica (TNE5.DE, TEF.MC, TEF.MI) posted a net profit to equity holders of the parent of 73 million euros in the second quarter, compared to a loss of 51 million euros, last year. From continuing operations, net profit declined to 87 million euros from 262 million euros, prior year. The Group's net profit for the second quarter was negatively impacted by a provision of 265 million euros set aside to cover the restructuring of Telefónica Deutschland. Basic earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Parent was breakeven compared to a loss of 0.02 euros. From continuing operations, basic earnings per share was breakeven compared to profit of 0.03 euros. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 2.9 billion euros from 2.8 billion euros. Adjusted basic earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the parent from continuing operations was 0.07 euros compared to 0.09 euros. In the second quarter of 2026, Telefónica generated revenue of 8.265 billion euros, up 3 percent on the second quarter of 2025 at real exchange rates.



For the first half of the year, revenue totaled 16.39 billion euros, up 1.7% at real exchange rates or up 0.4% at constant exchange rates. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of the year was 5.77 billion euros, up 3.8% at real exchange rates or up 2.3% at constant exchange rates.



The Group stated that it is on track to meet all its financial targets for 2026.



At previous close on Bolsa de Madrid, Telefónica shares were trading at 3.73 euros, up 1.89%.



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