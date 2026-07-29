

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Reckitt Benckiser Group (3RB.DE, RKT.L) reported first-half net profit to owners of the parent company of 652 million pounds compared to 958 million pounds, prior year. IFRS profit per share was 100.6 pence compared to 139.8 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 1.47 billion pounds compared to 1.71 billion pounds. Adjusted diluted EPS was 152.1 pence compared to 168.4 pence, a decrease of 9.7% principally reflecting the divestment of Essential Home which was partially offset by the benefit of a lower diluted number of shares.



Net revenue was 6.41 billion pounds compared to 6.98 billion pounds, previous year. Like-for-like net revenue growth was 2.6%, for the period. Core Reckitt LFL net revenue growth was 2.7%. Excluding Russia Hygiene, Core Reckitt grew 3.4%.



The Group maintained outlook for fiscal 2026 LFL net revenue and Core Reckitt + MJN adjusted operating margin. Core Reckitt fiscal 2026 LFL net revenue is projected in a range of 4% to 5%. The Group reiterated medium-term guidance for Core Reckitt to consistently deliver 4% to 5% LFL net revenue growth.



At previous close on the London Stock Exchange, Reckitt Benckiser shares were trading at 5,176.00 pence.



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