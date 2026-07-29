Set for September 23rd, 2026, immersive, high-octane flagship events bring together gamers, creators, celebrities, and partners

Guests will witness next-gen breakthroughs and exciting hardware reveals, paired with interactive gaming and high-stakes competitive play

A live global broadcast will connect players everywhere, delivering exclusive reveals, consumer insights, and front-row access to Logitech G PLAY 2026

Logitech G is embarking on an unprecedented expansion, announcing the official return of its premier global flagship event, Logitech G PLAY 2026 on September 23rd, 2026. Logitech G PLAY 2026 will come to life across three flagship locations around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260729960256/en/

Logitech G Play returns for its 5th year on September 23, 2026, with live events in Venice, CA, Warsaw, Poland, and Shanghai, China.

The celebration begins in Warsaw at Warszawskie Centrum EXPO XXI, where Logitech G will host a professional esports tournament on September 22nd. On September 23rd, Logitech G PLAY will continue its flagship events in Shanghai and Los Angeles, with additional details for the Shanghai event to be announced. The Los Angeles event will take place at 57 Windward in Venice, bringing together gamers, creators, partners, media, and industry leaders for a day of breakthrough product reveals, hands-on experiences, and immersive gaming.

For gamers around the world, the celebration will be broadcast live to millions beginning at 9:00 AM PST/6:00 PM CET on September 23rd and will be available to watch athttps://www.youtube.com/logitechg

"With a global community of more than four billion, gaming has emerged as a primary force for entertainment, creativity and human connection," noted Robin Piispanen, Vice President and General Manager of Logitech G. "Breakthroughs take many forms, from securing a championship to personal self-expression. At Logitech G, we innovate to empower those moments, and Logitech G PLAY is where our community witnesses the future of play firsthand."

Transcending the traditional corporate livestream, this year's experience evolves into a massive multi-city cultural festival that celebrates the passion, competition, and connections that define gaming culture around the world, from engineering breakthroughs in performance tech to the individual triumphs that shape the future of play.

The theme, "Play for the Breakthrough," celebrates every gaming milestone: from breakthrough innovations in gaming technology to the personal moments that make play meaningful for every gamer.

Reflecting the global landscape of modern gaming, Logitech G will be hosting three massive flagship events in Los Angeles, Warsaw, and Shanghai, complemented by 12 satellite events worldwide. Logitech G will reimagine these cities as interactive playgrounds that celebrate the unique passions of each regional community.

What to Expect: Inside Next-Gen Gaming Culture

Logitech G PLAY 2026 unites the world's elite esports athletes, creators, and the broader gaming community. Guests across our global network will experience:

A Massive Global Footprint: Three flagship city takeovers supported by 12 regional satellite events spanning the globe.

Three flagship city takeovers supported by 12 regional satellite events spanning the globe. Exclusive Hardware Reveals: First-look, hands-on access to the next generation of Logitech G innovations before they reach the market.

First-look, hands-on access to the next generation of Logitech G innovations before they reach the market. Data-Driven Design: Behind-the-scenes insights into how athlete feedback and engineering excellence shape everything from pro-grade gear to SIM racing tech.

Behind-the-scenes insights into how athlete feedback and engineering excellence shape everything from pro-grade gear to SIM racing tech. High-Octane Entertainment: A premier lineup of live esports, creator Q&As, expert panels, and live musical performances.

For more details on the events, please visit: http://logitechg.com/logitechgplay.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and unite people as they work, create, game, and stream. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or the company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260729960256/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Derek Perez

Logitech G

408-391-6454

dperez1@logitech.com