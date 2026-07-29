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WKN: A2DP4W | ISIN: SE0009607252 | Ticker-Symbol: 2E9
Frankfurt
29.07.26 | 08:09
0,093 Euro
-2,22 % -0,002
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVACC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVACC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0960,13810:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2026 08:30 Uhr
81 Leser
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Intervacc AB: Intervacc makes first export of Strangvac to New Zealand under Special Circumstances Permit

Intervacc AB (publ) today announces that Strangvac, the company's innovative vaccine against strangles in horses, has been approved for import into New Zealand under a Special Circumstances Permit. The approval follows a request from the New Zealand Equine Health Association (NZEHA) to make Strangvac available in the country.

NZEHA contacted Intervacc following several outbreaks of strangles in New Zealand's Waikato region, requesting access to Strangvac to support efforts to control the disease. Although Strangvac is not currently authorised for sale in New Zealand, its import has been approved within a week under a Special Circumstances Permit in response to the urgent situation.

Initial supply and preparations for market launch

Intervacc will initially supply 1,200 vials and intends to pursue formal regulatory approval and registration for a future launch in New Zealand. The company has also initiated discussions with potential distribution partners regarding the sale of Strangvac in the country.

Strangles - a global equine health challenge

Strangles is a highly contagious and potentially fatal equine disease caused by Streptococcus equi. It is also the most frequently diagnosed infectious diseases in horses worldwide. Strangvac has previously been used successfully in connection with outbreaks in several European countries.

The New Zealand permit marks the second time Strangvac has been made available under a special regulatory arrangement. A similar approval was previously granted for the vaccination of Icelandic horses. Although Iceland is free from strangles, horses exported from the country may be exposed to the disease abroad.

"The request and swift approval of the import permit demonstrate the urgent need for additional tools to control strangles outbreaks. We are proud to make Strangvac available and support the efforts to protect horses in the affected region," says Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO of Intervacc.

For more information please contact:

Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)8 120 10 600

E-mail: carl-johan.dalsgaard@intervacc.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on July 29, 2026 at 08.30 CET.

About Strangvac

Strangvac is a vaccine against the severe disease equine strangles. The vaccine is approved for sales and marketing in the EU as well as the UK, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein, and has been launched in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Poland, Slovenia and Italy.

About Intervacc

Intervacc AB is an animal health group that develops vaccines for animals. The company's vaccines and vaccine candidates are based on many years of research at the Karolinska Institute and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. The Intervacc share (Nasdaq: IVACC) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit intervacc.se

Contact information for Certified Adviser

Eminova Fondkommission AB

E-mail: adviser@eminova.se, Phone: +46 (0)8 - 684 211 10

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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