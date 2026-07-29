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WKN: 859123 | ISIN: GB0004082847 | Ticker-Symbol: STD
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 10:15
25,680 Euro
+3,46 % +0,860
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,65025,71010:45
25,52025,92010:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC25,680+3,46 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.