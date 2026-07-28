Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Spezial: Steht hier der Turnaround des Sommers?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143UE | ISIN: US32043P1066 | Ticker-Symbol: 1GJ
Frankfurt
29.07.26 | 08:08
8,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2008,80011:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2026 19:42 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Net Income of $3.4 Million, and Earnings Per Share of $0.17

HAMMOND, La., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. ("First Guaranty") (NASDAQ: FGBI), the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, reported net income of $3.4 million, or $0.17 per common share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $0.14 per common share for first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and $0.12 per common share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income of $3.4 million; Net income available to common shareholders of $2.8 million.
  • Nonaccrual loans decreased $19.0 million to $40.6 million from $59.6 million at December 31, 2025.
  • Total assets of $3.9 billion; total loans of $1.8 billion; total deposits of $3.5 billion.
  • Shareholders' equity of $227.4 million; book value per common share of $11.75.
  • Bank total capital ratio improved to more than 16% at June 30, 2026.

"We continue to move forward with our business strategy to reduce balance sheet risk, improve earnings, and grow capital. By improving our bank Total Capital ratio to over 16% at June 30, 2026, we have come a long way in managing credit risk. We are actively reducing our non-performing and criticized assets and building a more diversified loan portfolio," said Michael R. Mineer, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Guaranty.

For full release click here:

About First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service. First Guaranty Bank currently operates thirty locations throughout Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky and West Virginia. First Guaranty's common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FGBI. For more information, visit www.fgb.net.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact which represent our current judgement about possible future events. We believe these judgements are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: ERIC DOSCH, CFO

985.375.0308


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.