First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Net Income of $3.4 Million, and Earnings Per Share of $0.17

HAMMOND, La., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. ("First Guaranty") (NASDAQ: FGBI), the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, reported net income of $3.4 million, or $0.17 per common share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $0.14 per common share for first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and $0.12 per common share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Net income of $3.4 million; Net income available to common shareholders of $2.8 million.

Nonaccrual loans decreased $19.0 million to $40.6 million from $59.6 million at December 31, 2025.

Total assets of $3.9 billion; total loans of $1.8 billion; total deposits of $3.5 billion.

Shareholders' equity of $227.4 million; book value per common share of $11.75.

Bank total capital ratio improved to more than 16% at June 30, 2026.





"We continue to move forward with our business strategy to reduce balance sheet risk, improve earnings, and grow capital. By improving our bank Total Capital ratio to over 16% at June 30, 2026, we have come a long way in managing credit risk. We are actively reducing our non-performing and criticized assets and building a more diversified loan portfolio," said Michael R. Mineer, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Guaranty.

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About First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service. First Guaranty Bank currently operates thirty locations throughout Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky and West Virginia. First Guaranty's common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FGBI. For more information, visit www.fgb.net.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact which represent our current judgement about possible future events. We believe these judgements are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: ERIC DOSCH, CFO

985.375.0308