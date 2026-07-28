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WKN: A1W2YK | ISIN: CA09228F1036 | Ticker-Symbol: RI1
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 11:03
6,995 Euro
-1,62 % -0,115
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BLACKBERRY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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6,9457,07511:17
6,9256,99511:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2026 20:24 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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EdgeMode Inc.: Video News Release: EdgeMode and BlackBerry AIF announce intention to merge to create BLACK AI - a single publicly listed AI data center infrastructure platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hear from Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode, as he announces the intended merger of EdgeMode and BlackBerry AIF to create a single publicly listed AI data center infrastructure platform to be known as BLACK AI, subject to final commercial terms from due diligence, definitive agreements, and customary closing conditions.

  • Together, EdgeMode and BlackBerry AIF will create a globally leading AI data center infrastructure platform with the scale, expertise, and ambition to meet the rapidly growing demand of the AI industry.
    • Already, EdgeMode has a portfolio of sites for developing next-generation tier-3-ready AI campuses in Europe and the Americas with over 4GW of capacity, all powered by off-grid Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) technology.
    • BlackBerry AIF brings exceptional expertise, commercial insight, and project development capability in renewable energy, infrastructure, real estate, and green data centers.
  • According to Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode- "AI is driving one of the largest investment cycles the world has ever seen, because success in the market needs an infrastructure platform that requires more than real estate. It requires land, energy, engineering, permitting, capital, strategic partnerships, and long-term vision."
  • The intended merger is the foundation of Vision 2035, the BLACK AI longer-term strategy to develop, deliver, and ultimately own world-class AI infrastructure assets. Starting with Spain and Panama but growing into other international markets in the coming years.

Watch the full interview:

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

About EdgeMode
EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

About BlackBerry AIF
BlackBerry Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) is a premier investment vehicle specializing in the development of next-generation data-center infrastructure tailored for AI and hyperscale workloads. Based in Spain, the fund prioritizes projects that emphasize sustainability, performance, and strategic connectivity-serving as a key enabler for hyperscalers, cloud providers, and AI innovators across Europe.

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EdgeMode's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future financial performance, expected market growth, construction timelines, and expansion potential. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks related to integration of acquired assets, construction delays or cost overruns, challenges in client acquisition, changes in demand for AI and HPC infrastructure, regulatory changes, availability and cost of power, and general economic and market conditions. EdgeMode undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Jamie Kightley
IBA International - PR for EdgeMode
Email: edgemode@iba-international.com
Phone: +1 561 228 1940 or +44 1572 757932

Charlie Faulkner
Chief Executive Officer
EdgeMode Inc.
Email: hello@edgemode.io


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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