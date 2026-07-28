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WKN: 867434 | ISIN: US0921131092 | Ticker-Symbol: BHI
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 09:30
65,35 Euro
-0,53 % -0,35
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACK HILLS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACK HILLS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,4066,1511:00
65,4066,0010:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2026 23:18 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Black Hills Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

RAPID CITY, S.D., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on the common stock at a meeting held July 28, 2026. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 17, 2026, will receive $0.703 per share, payable Sept. 1, 2026.

The company also confirms that it will release its 2026 second-quarter earnings after the market closes Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, to discuss the company's financial results.

To participate by phone and ask a question during the live broadcast, participants can access the event directly at Black Hills Corp. Conference Call. Please allow at least five minutes to register. Upon registration, dial-in information will be provided, including a personal identification number.

To access a listen-only webcast and view presentation slides, please register at Black Hills Corp. Webcast. At the conclusion of the call, a replay of the broadcast will be available at this link and at Black Hills' investor relations website for up to one year.

Black Hills Corporation
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.37 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations
Sal Diaz
investorrelations@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line
888-242-3969


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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