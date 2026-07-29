Timberland Bancorp, Inc.: Timberland Bancorp Reports Third Fiscal Quarter Net Income of $7.72 Million

Quarterly EPS Increases 9% to $0.98 from $0.90 for the Comparable Quarter One Year Ago

Quarterly Return on Average Assets Increases to 1.51%

Quarterly Return on Average Equity Increases to 11.42%

Quarterly Net Interest Margin Increases to 3.85%

Announces a 3% Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend



HOQUIAM, Wash., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) ("Timberland" or "the Company"), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $7.72 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This compares to net income of $7.10 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share for the comparable quarter one year ago, and $7.13 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share, for the preceding quarter.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, Timberland's net income increased 11% to $23.07 million, or $2.92 per diluted common share, from $20.72 million, or $2.60 per diluted common share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2025.

"Timberland delivered another strong quarter, with net income and earnings per share up 8% and 9%, respectively, from the prior quarter, and up 9% from the year ago quarter," stated Dean Brydon, Chief Executive Officer. "Net interest margin expanded, loan growth was solid, and most of our income-related ratios compared favorably with both the linked-quarter and year-over-year. We remain encouraged by our business model and believe we are well positioned as we head into the end of our fiscal year."

"As a result of Timberland's strong earnings and capital position, our Board of Directors announced a 3% increase to the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.30 per share, payable on August 24, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 10, 2026," stated Jonathan Fischer, President and Chief Operating Officer. "This represents the 55th consecutive quarter Timberland will have paid a cash dividend and demonstrates the Board's continued confidence in our long-term outlook."

"Overall, this was a relatively clean quarter from an earnings standpoint, with minimal non-recurring items impacting results," said Marci Basich, Chief Financial Officer. "Net interest margin improved this quarter, up four basis points after a modest decline last quarter and improved five basis points year-over-year. Our balance sheet positioning and proactive deposit pricing strategies continue to help mitigate the headwinds of the current interest rate environment. On the deposit side, total deposits grew 1% from the prior quarter and 6% year over year. Maintaining a disciplined funding mix and stable margin will remain a top priority going forward."

"Net loans were up 3% from the prior quarter and 4% year-over-year," Brydon continued. "Even with a shifting rate environment, demand across our lending categories has remained healthy. Credit quality held steady with modest improvements in non-performing asset levels, delinquency levels, and substandard loan levels. Our markets continue to offer solid growth opportunities, and we remain confident in the quality of our loan portfolio and our disciplined approach to credit risk management."

Earnings and Balance Sheet Highlights (at or for the periods ended June 30, 2026, compared to June 30, 2025, or March 31, 2026):



Earnings Highlights:

Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") increased 9% to $0.98 for the current quarter from $0.90 for the comparable quarter one year ago and $0.90 for the preceding quarter; EPS increased 12% to $2.92 for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 from $2.60 for the first nine months of fiscal 2025;

Net income increased 9% to $7.72 million for the current quarter from $7.10 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and increased 8% from $7.13 million for the preceding quarter; Net income increased 11% to $23.07 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 from $20.72 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2026;

Return on average equity ("ROE") and return on average assets ("ROA") for the current quarter were 11.42% and 1.51%, respectively;

Net interest margin ("NIM") for the current quarter increased to 3.85% from 3.80% for the comparable quarter one year ago and 3.81% for the preceding quarter; and

The efficiency ratio for the current quarter improved to 53.40% from 54.48% for the comparable quarter one year ago and 55.37% for the preceding quarter.



Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 5% year-over-year;

Net loans receivable increased 3% from the prior quarter and increased 4% year-over-year;

Total deposits increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 6% year-over-year;

Total shareholders' equity increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 6% year-over-year; 70,000 shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter for $2.83 million;

Non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.43% at June 30, 2026, compared to 0.47% at March 31, 2026, and 0.21% at March 31, 2025;

Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $35.16 and $33.19 respectively, at June 30, 2026; and

Liquidity (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) remained strong at June 30, 2026, with only $10 million in borrowings and additional secured borrowing line capacity of $791 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and the Federal Reserve.



Operating Results

Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for credit losses plus non-interest income) for the current quarter increased 4% to $21.79 million from $21.05 million for the preceding quarter and increased 6% from $20.50 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in operating revenue compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in interest income on loans receivable, and to a lesser extent, an increase in non-interest income, which was partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits. Operating revenue increased 7%, to $64.56 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 from $60.06 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, primarily due to increases in interest income on loans receivable, interest income on interest-bearing deposits in banks, and non-interest income which were partially offset by a decrease in interest income from investments securities.

Net interest income increased $562,000, or 3%, to $18.81 million for the current quarter from $18.24 million for the preceding quarter and increased $1.18 million, or 7%, from $17.62 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $14.62 million increase in the average interest-earning assets, a five-basis point increase in the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and, to a lesser extent, a two-basis point decrease in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 increased $4.19 million, or 8%, to $56.00 million from $51.81 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, primarily due to a $99.58 million increase in average interest-earning assets and a 15-basis point decrease in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Timberland's NIM for the current quarter increased to 3.85% from 3.81% for the preceding quarter and from 3.80% for the comparable quarter one year ago. The NIM for the current quarter was increased by approximately two basis points due to the collection of $82,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $8,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. The NIM for the preceding quarter was increased by approximately one basis point due to the collection of $38,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $10,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. The NIM for the comparable quarter one year ago was increased by approximately four basis points due to the collection of $102,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $68,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. Timberland's NIM expanded to 3.84% for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 from 3.74% for the first nine months of fiscal 2025.

A $600,000 provision for credit losses on loans was recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The provision was primarily due to loan portfolio growth and changes in the composition of the loan portfolio. This compares to a $523,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the preceding quarter and a $351,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Non-interest income increased $181,000, or 6%, to $2.99 million for the current quarter from $2.81 million for the preceding quarter and increased $113,000, or 4%, from $2.88 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in non-interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $91,000 increase in BOLI net earnings, a $62,000 increase in ATM and debit card interchange fees and smaller increases in several other categories. These increases were partially offset by an $86,000 decrease in net gain on sales of loans. Fiscal year-to-date non-interest income increased by 4%, to $8.56 from $8.26 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025.

Total operating (non-interest) expenses for the current quarter decreased $21,000, or less than 1%, to $11.64 million from $11.66 million for the preceding quarter and increased $471,000, or 4%, from $11.17 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The slight decrease in operating expenses compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to decreases in salary and employee benefits expense and technology and communications expense and smaller decreases and increases in several other expense categories. The efficiency ratio for the current quarter improved to 53.40% from 55.38% for the preceding quarter and 54.48% for the comparable quarter one year ago. Fiscal year-to-date operating expenses increased 4% to $34.73 million from $33.43 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025.

The provision for income taxes for the current quarter increased $190,000, or 11%, to $1.93 million from $1.74 million for the preceding quarter, primarily due to higher taxable income. Timberland's effective income tax rate was 20.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 19.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and 20.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Timberland's effective income tax rate was 20.0% for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 compared to 20.1% for the first nine months of fiscal 2025.

Balance Sheet Management

Total assets increased $14.44 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $2.06 billion at June 30, 2026, from $2.05 billion at March 31, 2026, and increased $103.63 million, or 5%, from $1.96 billion one year ago. The increase during the quarter was primarily due to increases in net loans receivable and bank owned life insurance, which were partially offset by a decrease in total cash and cash equivalents.

Liquidity

Timberland has continued to maintain a strong liquidity position, both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet. Liquidity, as measured by the sum of cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment, and available for sale investment securities, was 19.3% of total liabilities at June 30, 2026, compared to 22.1% at March 31, 2026, and 17.0% one year ago. Timberland also had secured borrowing line capacity of $791 million available through the FHLB and the Federal Reserve at June 30, 2026. With a strong and diversified deposit base, only 17% of Timberland's deposits were uninsured or uncollateralized at June 30, 2026. (Note: This calculation excludes public deposits that are fully collateralized.)

Loans

Net loans receivable increased $44.77 million, or 3%, during the quarter to $1.50 billion at June 30, 2026, from $1.45 billion at March 31, 2026, and increased $54.16 million, or 4%, from $1.44 billion at June 30, 2025. The increase during the quarter was primarily due to a $35.26 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $30.48 million increase in construction loans and smaller increases in several other loan categories. These increases were partially offset by an $11.58 million decrease in one- to four-family loans, a $9.70 million increase in the undisbursed portion of construction loans in process and smaller changes in several other loan categories.

Loan Portfolio

($ in thousands-

June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Mortgage loans: One- to four-family (a) - 299,921 18 - - 311,500 20 - - 317,574 21 - Multi-family 214,583 13 214,107 14 200,418 13 Commercial 646,376 40 611,117 39 607,924 40 Construction - custom and owner/builder 113,303 7 104,074 7 128,900 8 Construction - speculative

one-to four-family 28,445 2 15,840 1 9,595 1 Construction - commercial 12,991 1 12,985 1 15,992 1 Construction - multi-family 91,271 6 80,246 5 32,731 2 Construction - land development 530 -- 2,915 -- 15,461 1 Land 37,416 2 32,214 2 36,193 2 Total mortgage loans 1,444,836 89 1,384,998 89 1,364,788 89 Consumer loans: Home equity and second mortgage 54,971 4 53,252 3 47,511 3 Other 1,915 -- 2,018 -- 2,176 -- Total consumer loans 56,886 4 55,270 3 49,687 3 Commercial loans: Commercial business loans 118,852 7 125,087 8 126,497 8 SBA PPP loans -- -- 5 -- 101 -- Total commercial loans 118,852 7 125,092 8 126,598 8 Total loans 1,620,574 100 - 1,565,360 100 - 1,541,073 100 - Less: Undisbursed portion of construction loans in process (100,275 - (90,576 - (76,272 - Deferred loan origination fees (5,399 - (5,259 - (5,427 - Allowance for credit losses (19,249 - (18,648 - (17,878 - Total loans receivable, net - 1,495,651 - 1,450,877 - 1,441,496

_______________________

(a) Does not include one- to four-family loans held for sale totaling $2,774, $1,642, and $1,763 at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.





The following table provides a breakdown of commercial real estate ("CRE") mortgage loans by collateral type as of June 30, 2026:

CRE Loan Portfolio Breakdown by Collateral

($ in thousands) Collateral Type



Balance Percent of CRE Portfolio Percent of Total Loan Portfolio Average Balance Per Loan Non-Accrual Industrial warehouses - 146,809 23 - 9 - - 1,425 - -- Medical/dental offices 82,696 13 5 1,216 224 Office buildings 74,252 11 5 863 -- Other retail buildings 55,677 9 3 619 -- Hotel/motel 41,450 6 2 2,763 4,310 Mini-storage 38,190 6 2 1,469 -- Gas stations/conv. stores 27,769 4 2 1,028 -- Restaurants 27,660 4 2 576 -- Nursing homes 13,746 2 1 1,963 -- Churches 13,710 2 1 979 -- Shopping centers 10,216 2 1 1,703 -- Mobile home parks 9,255 2 1 441 -- Additional CRE 104,946 16 6 795 -- Total CRE - 646,376 100 - 40 - - 1,005 - 4,534

Timberland originated $133.67 million in loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $71.12 million for the preceding quarter and $81.99 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. Timberland continues to originate fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans, a portion of which are sold into the secondary market for asset-liability management purposes and to generate non-interest income. During the current quarter, fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans totaling $7.83 million were sold compared to $11.36 million for the preceding quarter and $5.11 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Investment Securities



Timberland's investment securities and CDs held for investment increased $863,000 or less than 1%, to $216.89 million at June 30, 2026, from $216.03 million at March 31, 2026. The increase was primarily due to the purchase of additional CDs and U.S. government agency mortgage-backed investment securities, which were partially offset by maturities of U.S. Treasury Securities and scheduled amortization.

Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")

BOLI increased $15.25 million, or 69%, to $37.39 million at June 30, 2026, from $22.14 million at March 31, 2026. The increase was primarily due to $15.00 million in additional BOLI policies purchased during the quarter.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $20.34 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.76 billion at June 30, 2026, from $1.74 billion at March 31, 2026, and increased $94.07 million, or 6%, from $1.67 billion at June 30, 2025. The quarter's increase consisted of a $7.00 million increase in certificates of deposit account balances, a $5.56 million increase in money market account balances, a $4.09 million increase in NOW account balances, a $2.99 million increase in non-interest-bearing deposit account balances, and a $700,000 increase in savings account balances.

Deposit Breakdown

($ in thousands)



June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Non-interest-bearing demand $410,967 23% $407,980 23% $406,222 24% NOW checking 374,476 21 370,385 21 334,922 20 Savings 198,505 11 197,805 11 205,829 12 Money market 331,375 19 325,811 19 305,207 18 Certificates of deposit under $250 263,668 15 257,449 15 244,063 15 Certificates of deposit $250 and over 144,209 8 141,843 8 126,254 8 Certificates of deposit - brokered 40,349 3 41,937 3 46,980 3 Total deposits $1,763,549 100% $1,743,210 100% $1,669,477 100%

Borrowings

Total borrowings decreased $10.00 million, or 50%, to $10.00 million at June 30, 2026, from $20.00 million as March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025.

Shareholders' Equity and Capital Ratios

Total shareholders' equity increased $2.12 million, or 1%, to $273.21 million at June 30, 2026, from $271.09 million at March 31, 2026, and increased $16.54 million, or 6%, from $256.66 million at June 30, 2025. The increase in shareholders' equity during the quarter was primarily due to net income of $7.72 million and proceeds from stock option exercises of $140,000. These increases to shareholders' equity were partially offset by the payment of $2.27 million in dividends to shareholders and the repurchase of 70,000 shares of common stock for $2.83 million (an average price of $40.49 per share), and a $817,000 increase of accumulated other comprehensive loss. At June 30, 2026, Timberland had 157,977 shares available to be repurchased in accordance with the terms of its existing stock repurchase plan.

Timberland remains well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 20.87%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 12.82%, a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) of 12.61%, and a shareholders' equity to total assets ratio of 13.26% at June 30, 2026. Timberland's held to maturity investment securities were $117.59 million at June 30, 2026, with a net unrealized loss of $4.37 million (pre-tax). Although not permitted by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), including these unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") would result in a ratio of shareholders' equity to total assets of 13.11%, compared to 13.26%, as reported.

Asset Quality

Timberland's non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.43% at June 30, 2026, compared to 0.47% at March 31, 2026, and 0.21% at June 30, 2025. Net recoveries were $1,000 for the current quarter compared to net charge-offs of less than $1,000 for the preceding quarter and net recoveries of $1,000 for the comparable quarter one year ago. During the current quarter, a $600,000 provision for credit losses on loans was made, which was offset by a $91,000 recapture of credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $1,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.27% at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.27% at March 31, 2026, and 1.23% one year ago.

Total delinquent loans (past due 30 days or more) and non-accrual loans decreased $1.69 million, or 16%, to $8.71 million at June 30, 2026, from $10.40 million at March 31,2026, and increased $2.54 million, or 41%, from $6.17 million at June 30, 2025. Non-accrual loans decreased $849,000 or 9%, to $8.56 million at June 30, 2026 from $9.41 million at March 31, 2026, and increased $4.71 million, or 123%, from $3.84 million at June 30, 2025. Loans graded "Substandard" decreased $874,000, or 9%, to $8.66 million at June 30, 2026 from $9.54 million at March 31, 2026 and decreased $23.71 million, or 73%, from $32.37 million at June 30, 2025.

Non-Accrual Loans

($ in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Mortgage loans: One- to four-family - 1,930 2 - 1,934 2 - 1,781 1 Commercial 4,534 3 4,859 4 161 2 Construction - custom and owner/builder -- -- 553 1 -- -- Total mortgage loans 6,464 5 7,346 7 1,942 3 Consumer loans: Home equity and second mortgage 452 4 352 4 575 3 Other 20 1 20 1 -- -- Total consumer loans 472 5 372 5 575 3 Commercial business loans 1,620 8 1,687 7 1,326 9 Total loans - 8,556 18 - 9,405 19 - 3,843 15



Timberland had two properties classified as other real estate owned ("OREO") at June 30, 2026:

June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Other real estate owned: Commercial - 221 1 - 221 1 - 221 1 Land -- 1 -- 1 -- 1 Total mortgage loans - 221 2 - 221 2 - 221 2

About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank. The Bank opened for business in 1915 and primarily serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 24 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).

Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, are based on certain assumptions and often include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "targets," "potentially," "probably," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would" and "could." Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; continuing elevated levels of inflation and the impact of current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Federal Reserve") in response thereto; the effects of any federal government shutdown; credit risks of lending activities, including any deterioration in the housing and commercial real estate markets which may lead to increased losses and non-performing loans in our loan portfolio resulting in our ACL not being adequate to cover actual losses and thus requiring us to materially increase our ACL through the provision for credit losses; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas; changes in the levels of general interest rates, and the relative differences between short and long-term interest rates, deposit interest rates, our net interest margin and funding sources; fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes, land and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in our market areas; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to sell loans in the secondary market; results of examinations of us by the Federal Reserve and of our bank subsidiary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions, Division of Banks or other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, institute a formal or informal enforcement action against us or our bank subsidiary which could require us to increase our ACL, write-down assets, change our regulatory capital position or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits or impose additional requirements or restrictions on us, any of which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; our ability to attract and retain deposits; our ability to control operating costs and expenses; the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; difficulties in reducing risks associated with the loans in our consolidated balance sheet; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our work force and potential associated charges; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; our ability to retain key members of our senior management team; costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; our ability to implement our business strategies; our ability to manage loan delinquency rates; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; our ability to pay dividends on our common stock; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact if any adverse changes in the securities markets, including on market liquidity; inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"), including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; the economic impact of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, civil unrest and other external events on our business; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and other risks described elsewhere in this press release and in the Company's other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this document might not occur and we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2026 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's consolidated financial condition and results of operations as well as its stock price performance.

TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30, March, 31 June 30, 2026 2026 2025 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable and loans held for sale - 22,457 - 21,793 - 21,411 Investment securities 1,800 1,751 2,064 Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments 71 77 83 Interest bearing deposits in banks 2,343 2,334 1,986 Total interest and dividend income 26,671 25,955 25,544 Interest expense Deposits 7,728 7,513 7,721 Borrowings 137 198 201 Total interest expense 7,865 7,711 7,922 Net interest income 18,806 18,244 17,622 Provision for credit losses - loans 600 523 351 Recapture of credit losses - investment securities (1 - (3 - (4 - (Recapture of) prov. for credit losses - unfunded commitments (91 - 3 93 Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses 18,298 17,721 17,182 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits 956 934 966 ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees 1,193 1,131 1,262 Gain on sales of investment securities, net -- -- 24 Gain on sales of loans, net 150 236 138 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") net earnings 246 155 171 Other 443 351 314 Total non-interest income, net 2,988 2,807 2,875 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,383 6,469 5,825 Premises and equipment 1,082 1,116 973 Advertising 202 182 182 OREO and other repossessed assets, net 3 3 8 ATM and debit card processing 532 471 658 Postage and courier 145 155 137 State and local taxes 453 428 570 Professional fees 361 325 341 FDIC insurance 222 228 211 Loan administration and foreclosure 155 141 99 Technology and communications 1,109 1,177 993 Deposit operations 348 363 345 Amortization of core deposit intangible ("CDI") 34 34 45 Other, net 609 567 780 Total non-interest expense, net 11,638 11,659 11,167 Income before income taxes 9,648 8,869 8,890 Provision for income taxes 1,928 1,738 1,790 Net income - 7,720 - 7,131 - 7,100 Net income per common share: Basic - 0.99 - 0.91 - 0.90 Diluted 0.98 0.90 0.90 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 7,804,449 7,875,436 7,893,308 Diluted 7,854,638 7,922,232 7,921,762 TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable and loans held for sale - 66,924 - 63,339 Investment securities 5,413 6,205 Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments 229 252 Interest bearing deposits in banks 7,255 5,870 Total interest and dividend income 79,821 75,666 Interest expense Deposits 23,284 23,259 Borrowings 538 602 Total interest expense 23,822 23,861 Net interest income 55,999 51,805 Provision for credit losses - loans 1,140 640 Recapture of credit losses - investment securities (6 - (14 - Prov. for (recapture of) credit losses - unfunded commitments (137 - 87 Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses 55,002 51,092 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits 2,879 2,924 ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees 3,518 3,706 Gain on sales of investment securities, net -- 24 Gain on sales of loans, net 464 303 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") net earnings 559 503 Other 1,140 799 Total non-interest income, net 8,560 8,259 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 19,305 17,893 Premises and equipment 3,273 2,998 Advertising 576 552 OREO and other repossessed assets, net 11 17 ATM and debit card processing 1,584 1,700 Postage and courier 443 401 State and local taxes 1,338 1,251 Professional fees 1,003 1,118 FDIC insurance 671 640 Loan administration and foreclosure 376 383 Technology and communications 3,340 3,253 Deposit operations 1,058 997 Amortization of core deposit intangible ("CDI") 102 135 Other, net 1,647 2,090 Total non-interest expense, net 34,727 33,428 Income before income taxes 28,835 25,923 Provision for income taxes 5,767 5,208 Net income - 23,068 - 20,715 Net income per common share: Basic - 2.94 - 2.61 Diluted 2.92 2.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 7,855,218 7,929,626 Diluted 7,899,972 7,963,412 TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 Assets Cash and due from financial institutions - 32,800 - 24,157 - 32,532 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 213,282 270,514 161,095 Total cash and cash equivalents 246,082 294,671 193,627 Certificates of deposit ("CDs") held for investment, at cost 7,964 5,972 8,462 Investment securities: Held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of ACL - investment securities) 117,587 117,327 141,570 Available for sale, at fair value 90,484 91,869 86,475 Investments in equity securities, at fair value 858 862 855 FHLB stock 1,653 2,103 2,045 Other investments, at cost 3,000 3,000 3,000 Loans held for sale 2,774 1,642 1,763 Loans receivable 1,514,900 1,469,525 1,459,374 Less: ACL - loans (19,249 - (18,648 - (17,878 - Net loans receivable 1,495,651 1,450,877 1,441,496 Premises and equipment, net 22,149 21,925 21,490 OREO and other repossessed assets, net 221 221 221 BOLI 37,389 22,143 24,113 Accrued interest receivable 7,321 7,397 7,174 Goodwill 15,131 15,131 15,131 CDI 169 203 316 Loan servicing rights, net 608 641 911 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,122 2,767 1,248 Other assets 7,663 7,635 7,295 Total assets - 2,060,826 - 2,046,386 - 1,957,192 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand - 410,967 - 407,980 - 406,222 Deposits: Interest-bearing 1,352,582 1,335,230 1,263,255 Total deposits 1,763,549 1,743,210 1,669,477 Operating lease liabilities 4,323 2,937 1,350 FHLB borrowings 10,000 20,000 20,000 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 9,748 9,150 9,701 Total liabilities 1,787,620 1,775,297 1,700,528 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;

7,769,668 shares issued and outstanding - June 30, 2026

7,833,643 shares issued and outstanding - March 31, 2026

7,876,853 shares issued and outstanding - June 30, 2025



21,465



23,982



27,226 Retained earnings 252,908 247,457 230,213 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,167 - (350 - (775 - Total shareholders' equity 273,206 271,089 256,664 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 2,060,826 - 2,046,386 - 1,957,192

Three Months Ended PERFORMANCE RATIOS: June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Return on average assets (a) 1.51 - 1.43 - 1.47 - Return on average equity (a) 11.42 - 10.72 - 11.23 - Net interest margin (a) 3.85 - 3.81 - 3.80 - Efficiency ratio 53.40 - 55.38 - 54.48 - Nine Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Return on average assets (a) 1.52 - 1.44 - Return on average equity (a) 11.49 - 11.07 - Net interest margin (a) 3.84 - 3.74 - Efficiency ratio 53.79 - 55.65 - At or for the Period Indicated June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: ($ in thousands) Non-accrual loans - 8,556 - 9,405 - 3,843 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing -- -- -- Non-performing investment securities 29 30 38 OREO and other repossessed assets 221 221 221 Total non-performing assets (b) - 8,806 - 9,656 - 4,102 Non-performing assets to total assets (b) 0.43 - 0.47 - 0.21 - Net charge-offs (recoveries) during quarter - (1 - - -- - (1 - Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-accrual loans 225 - 198 - 465 - Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable (c) 1.27 - 1.27 - 1.23 - CAPITAL RATIOS: Tier 1 leverage capital 12.82 - 12.82 - 12.63 - Tier 1 risk-based capital 19.61 - 20.29 - 19.29 - Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 19.61 - 20.29 - 19.29 - Total risk-based capital 20.86 - 21.55 - 20.54 - Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 12.61 - 12.59 - 12.42 - BOOK VALUES: Book value per common share - 35.16 - 34.61 - 32.58 Tangible book value per common share (d) 33.19 32.65 30.62

________________________________________________

(a) Annualized

(b) Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, non-performing investment securities and OREO and other repossessed assets.

(c) Does not include loans held for sale and is before the allowance for credit losses.

(d) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding (non-GAAP).



AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY

($ in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate Assets Loans receivable and loans held for sale - 1,489,910 6.04 - - 1,474,095 5.99 - - 1,450,350 5.92 - Investment securities and FHLB stock (1) 213,161 3.52 213,089 3.48 232,272 3.71 Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs 254,034 3.70 255,300 3.71 178,887 4.45 Total interest-earning assets 1,957,105 5.47 1,942,484 5.42 1,861,509 5.50 Other assets 86,893 78,917 79,715 Total assets - 2,043,998 - 2,021,401 - 1,941,224 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity NOW checking accounts - 360,166 1.46 - - 364,926 1.53 - - 333,074 1.39 - Money market accounts 337,150 2.76 312,593 2.70 304,526 3.16 Savings accounts 197,959 0.27 197,031 0.28 205,592 0.35 Certificates of deposit accounts 405,958 3.51 399,665 3.56 363,342 3.77 Brokered CDs 39,389 4.16 38,176 4.29 48,028 4.83 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,340,622 2.31 1,312,391 2.32 1,254,562 2.47 Borrowings 13,629 4.02 20,000 4.03 20,002 4.03 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,354,251 2.33 1,332,391 2.35 1,274,564 2.49 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 406,444 407,936 402,717 Other liabilities 12,113 11,373 10,266 Shareholders' equity 271,190 269,701 253,677 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 2,043,998 - 2,021,401 - 1,941,224 Interest rate spread 3.14 - 3.07 - 3.01 - Net interest margin (2) 3.85 - 3.81 - 3.80 - Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 144.52 - 145.79 - 146.05 -

_____________________________________

(1) Includes other investments

(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income /

average interest-earning assets



AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - YEAR TO DATE

($ in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Amount Rate Amount Rate Assets Loans receivable and loans held for sale - 1,480,873 6.04 - - 1,441,506 5.87 - Investment securities and FHLB stock (1) 214,965 3.51 237,400 3.81 Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs 255,243 3.80 172,591 4.55 Total interest-earning assets 1,951,081 5.47 1,851,497 5.49 Other assets 81,696 77,595 Total assets - 2,032,777 - 1,929,092 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity NOW checking accounts - 364,563 1.53 - - 329,883 1.36 - Money market accounts 317,944 2.77 311,762 3.26 Savings accounts 197,796 0.28 205,764 0.30 Certificates of deposit accounts 402,415 3.60 346,313 3.89 Brokered CDs 39,028 4.25 48,169 4.89 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,321,746 2.37 1,241,891 2.50 Borrowings 17,876 4.02 20,001 4.02 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,339,622 2.38 1,261,892 2.53 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 412,354 406,906 Other liabilities 12,384 10,159 Shareholders' equity 268,417 250,135 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 2,032,777 - 1,929,092 Interest rate spread 3.09 - 2.96 - Net interest margin (2) 3.84 - 3.74 - Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 145.64 - 146.72 -

_____________________________________

(1) Includes other investments

(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income /

average interest-earning assets



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Timberland believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.

Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Timberland provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure. Tangible common equity is calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and CDI. In addition, tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and CDI.

The following table provides a reconciliation of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and ending total assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

($ in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Shareholders' equity - 273,206 - 271,089 - 256,664 Less goodwill and CDI (15,300 - (15,334 - (15,447 - Tangible common equity - 257,906 - 255,755 - 241,217 Total assets - 2,060,826 - 2,046,386 - 1,957,192 Less goodwill and CDI (15,300 - (15,334 - (15,447 - Tangible assets - 2,045,526 - 2,031,052 - 1,941,745