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WKN: A0B7S6 | ISIN: US30225T1025 | Ticker-Symbol: FG8
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 09:31
132,45 Euro
-0,90 % -1,20
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
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EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
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132,70134,8011:08
132,70134,6510:50
PR Newswire
28.07.2026 22:31 Uhr
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Extra Space Storage Inc. Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a member of the S&P 500 index, announced operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2026:

  • Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.25 per diluted share, representing a 5.9% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Achieved funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("FFO") of $2.07 per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments ("Core FFO"), was $2.15 per diluted share, representing a 4.9% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Same-store revenue increased by 2.4% and same-store expense decreased by 0.5%, resulting in a same-store net operating income ("NOI") increase of 3.5% compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Reported ending same-store occupancy of 94.2% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 94.4% as of June 30, 2025.
  • Purchased 17 operating stores and acquired the ownership interest of our joint venture partner in one consolidated joint venture for a total cost of $90.7 million.
  • Originated $140.6 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans.
  • Added 67 stores (48 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform. As of June 30, 2026, the Company managed 1,964 stores for third parties and 409 stores in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 2,373 managed stores.
  • Paid a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share.

Highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2026:

  • Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.39 per diluted share, representing a 2.5% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year, which included a gain from real estate assets sold in 2025.
  • Achieved FFO of $4.04 per diluted share, and Core FFO of $4.19 per diluted share, representing a 3.5% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Increased same-store revenue by 2.0% and same-store expense increased by 1.1%, resulting in a same-store NOI increase of 2.4% compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Purchased 18 operating stores and acquired the ownership interest of our joint venture partner in one consolidated joint venture for a total cost of $103.2 million.
  • In conjunction with joint venture partners, completed the development of one store for a total cost of approximately $15.1 million, of which the Company invested $14.4 million.
  • Originated $146.1 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $30.8 million in mortgage bridge loans.
  • Added 151 stores (108 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform.

Joe Margolis, CEO of the Company, stated: "Our operating systems and platform continue to optimize performance as we get deeper into the storage sector's recovery. Core FFO growth of 4.9% for the quarter was driven by strong occupancy, improving store performance, and smart expense control - with meaningful contributions from our ancillary businesses, including third-party management and bridge lending. We are never satisfied with, and always seek to improve, our technology, systems, process, and people, and it is gratifying to see that commitment reflected in our results."

FFO Per Share:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's FFO and Core FFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025. The table also provides a reconciliation to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per diluted share for each period presented (amounts shown in thousands, except share and per share data):


For the Three Months Ended June 30,


For the Six Months Ended June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025




(per share)1




(per share)1




(per share)1




(per share)1

Net income attributable to
common stockholders

$ 263,471


$ 1.25


$ 249,731


$ 1.18


$ 504,448


$ 2.39


$ 520,606


$ 2.45

Impact of the difference in
weighted average number of
shares - diluted2



(0.06)




(0.05)




(0.11)




(0.10)

Adjustments:
















Real estate depreciation

171,249


0.77


164,707


0.74


342,144


1.55


323,877


1.46

Amortization of intangibles

2,953


0.01


3,225


0.01


6,676


0.03


14,304


0.07

(Gain) loss on real estate
assets held for sale and sold,
net

-


-


864


-


-


-


(34,897)


(0.16)

Unconsolidated joint venture
real estate depreciation and
amortization

7,864


0.04


7,741


0.04


15,471


0.07


16,430


0.07

Equity in earnings of
unconsolidated joint venture
gain on sale of a joint venture
interest

(640)


-


-


-


(847)


-


-


-

Income allocated to Operating
Partnership and other
noncontrolling interests

12,408


0.06


12,985


0.06


23,851


0.11


27,035


0.12

FFO

$ 457,305


$ 2.07


$ 439,253


$ 1.98


$ 891,743


$ 4.04


$ 867,355


$ 3.91

















Adjustments:
















Non-cash interest expense
related to amortization of
discount on unsecured senior
notes, net

12,735


0.05


11,770


0.05


25,290


0.10


23,083


0.10

Amortization of other
intangibles related to the Life
Storage Merger, net of tax
benefit

3,917


0.02


3,917


0.02


7,834


0.04


8,448


0.04

Other adjustments (4)

1,771


0.01


-


-


1,771


0.01


-


-

CORE FFO

$ 475,728


$ 2.15


$ 454,940


$ 2.05


$ 926,638


$ 4.19


$ 898,886


$ 4.05

















Weighted average number of
shares - diluted3

221,002,914




221,971,567




220,968,158




221,934,254



(1)

Per share amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.



(2)

This adjustment is to account for the difference between the number of shares used to calculate earnings per share and the number of shares used to calculate FFO per share. Earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method, which uses a lower number of shares than the calculation for FFO per share and Core FFO per share, which are calculated assuming full redemption of all OP units as described in note (3).



(3)

Extra Space Storage LP (the "Operating Partnership") has outstanding preferred and common Operating Partnership units ("OP units"). These OP units can be redeemed for cash or, at the Company's election, shares of the Company's common stock. Redemption of all OP units for common stock has been assumed for purposes of calculating the weighted average number of shares - diluted, as presented above. The computation of weighted average number of shares - diluted, for FFO per share and Core FFO per share also includes the effect of share-based compensation plans.



(4)

Adjustment to Core FFO relates to legal settlement costs with New York City.

Operating Results and Same-Store Performance:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's same-store performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (amounts shown in thousands, except store count data)1:


For the Three Months Ended
June 30,


Percent


For the Six Months
Ended June 30,


Percent


2026


2025


Change


2026


2025


Change

Same-store property revenues2












Net rental income

$ 664,926


$ 648,617


2.5 %


$ 1,319,291


$ 1,291,611


2.1 %

Other income

25,266


25,644


(1.5) %


49,510


50,200


(1.4) %

Total same-store revenues

$ 690,192


$ 674,261


2.4 %


$ 1,368,801


$ 1,341,811


2.0 %













Same-store operating expenses2












Payroll and benefits

$ 40,786


$ 41,744


(2.3) %


$ 82,471


$ 82,816


(0.4) %

Marketing

16,720


17,524


(4.6) %


31,187


31,838


(2.0) %

Office expense3

18,518


18,016


2.8 %


36,728


35,915


2.3 %

Property operating expense4

17,476


18,847


(7.3) %


41,576


41,577


- %

Repairs and maintenance

11,289


13,362


(15.5) %


28,003


28,856


(3.0) %

Property taxes

80,818


77,526


4.2 %


158,609


154,716


2.5 %

Insurance

8,507


8,141


4.5 %


17,409


16,069


8.3 %

Total same-store operating expenses

$ 194,114


$ 195,160


(0.5) %


$ 395,983


$ 391,787


1.1 %













Same-store net operating income2

$ 496,078


$ 479,101


3.5 %


$ 972,818


$ 950,024


2.4 %













Same-store square foot occupancy as of
quarter end

94.2 %


94.4 %




94.2 %


94.4 %















Average same-store square foot occupancy

94.0 %


94.1 %




93.4 %


93.6 %















Properties included in same-store5

1,870


1,870




1,870


1,870



(1)

A reconciliation of net income to same-store net operating income is provided later in this release, entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income."

(2)

Same-store revenues, operating expenses and net operating income do not include tenant reinsurance revenue or expense.

(3)

Includes general office expenses, computer, bank fees, and credit card merchant fees.

(4)

Includes utilities and miscellaneous other store expenses.

(5)

On January 1, 2026, the Company updated the property count of the same-store pool from 1,804 to 1,871 stores. In the quarter ended March 31, 2026, one property was removed due to a casualty loss, reducing the same-store pool to 1,870 stores.

Details related to the same-store performance of stores by metropolitan statistical area ("MSA") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 are provided in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Investment and Property Management Activity:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's acquisitions and developments that are closed, completed or under agreement (dollars in thousands).



Closed/Completed through
June 30, 2026


Closed /Completed or
Scheduled to Close/Complete
in 2026


Total 2026

Wholly-Owned Investment1


Stores


Price


Stores


Price


Stores


Price

Operating Stores


18


$ 99,133


1


$ 14,200


19


$ 113,333

Buyout of JV Partners' Interest in
Operating Store


1


4,080


-


-


1


4,080

EXR Investment in Wholly-
Owned Stores


19


103,213


1


14,200


20


117,413














Joint Venture Investment1













EXR Investment in JV Development
and C of O


1


14,378


3


42,370


4


56,748

EXR Investment in Joint
Ventures


1


14,378


3


42,370


4


56,748

Total EXR Investment


20


$ 117,591


4


$ 56,570


24


$ 174,161

(1)

The locations of certificate of occupancy ("C of O") and development stores and joint venture ownership interest details are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

The projected developments and acquisitions under agreement described above are subject to customary closing conditions and no assurance can be provided that these developments and acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

Property Sales:

The Company did not dispose of any properties during the three months ended June 30, 2026, and currently has six properties held for sale.

Bridge Loans:

During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company originated $140.6 million in bridge loans. Outstanding balances of the Company's bridge loans were approximately $1.5 billion at the end of the quarter. The Company has an additional $86.3 million in bridge loans that have closed subsequent to quarter end or are under agreement to close in 2026. Additional details related to the Company's loan activity and balances held are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Property Management:

As of June 30, 2026, the Company managed 1,964 stores for third-party owners and 409 stores owned in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 2,373 stores under management. The Company is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Balance Sheet:

During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company did not issue any shares on its ATM program, and as of June 30, 2026, the Company had $800.0 million available for issuance. Likewise, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock using its stock repurchase program during the quarter. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had authorization to purchase up to $349.0 million under the program.

On June 24, 2026, the Company priced a public bond offering issuing $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.90% unsecured senior notes due 2032.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company's commercial paper program had total capacity of $1.0 billion, with $850.0 million in outstanding issuances.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company's percentage of fixed-rate debt to total debt was 78.5%. Net of the impact of variable rate receivables, the effective fixed-rate debt to total debt was 88.4%. The weighted average interest rates of the Company's fixed and variable-rate debt were 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively. The combined weighted average interest rate was 4.3% with a weighted average maturity of approximately 4.0 years. Full details related to the Company's debt schedule are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Dividends:

On June 30, 2026, the Company paid a second quarter common stock dividend of $1.62 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2026.

Outlook:

The following table outlines the Company's Core FFO estimates and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 20261.


Current Ranges for 2026

Annual Assumptions


Prior Ranges for 2026

Annual Assumptions


Notes


(July 28, 2026)


(April 28, 2026)




Low


High


Low


High



Core FFO

$8.25


$8.40


$8.05


$8.35



Dilution per share from C of O
and value add acquisitions

$0.17


$0.17


$0.18


$0.18



Same-store revenue growth

1.00 %


2.00 %


(0.50) %


1.50 %


Same-store pool of 1,870 stores

Same-store expense growth

1.00 %


2.00 %


2.00 %


3.50 %


Same-store pool of 1,870 stores

Same-store NOI growth

0.50 %


2.50 %


(2.25) %


1.25 %


Same-store pool of 1,870 stores











Weighted average one-month
SOFR

3.73 %


3.73 %


3.65 %


3.65 %













Net tenant reinsurance income

$294,000,000


$296,000,000


$289,000,000


$292,000,000



Management fees and other
income

$139,000,000


$140,000,000


$140,000,000


$141,500,000



Interest income

$153,000,000


$154,000,000


$149,500,000


$151,000,000


Includes interest from bridge
loans and dividends from
NexPoint preferred investment

General and administrative
expenses

$188,000,000


$189,500,000


$190,500,000


$192,500,000


Includes non-cash
compensation

Equity in earnings of real
estate ventures

$63,500,000


$64,500,000


$63,500,000


$64,500,000


Includes dividends from
SmartStop preferred
investments

Interest expense

$595,000,000


$598,000,000


$592,000,000


$597,000,000


Excludes non-cash interest
expense shown below

Non-cash interest expense
related to amortization of
discount on unsecured senior
notes, net

$44,000,000


$45,000,000


$42,000,000


$43,000,000


Amortization of debt mark-to-
market; excluded from Core
FFO

Income Tax Expense

$48,000,000


$49,000,000


$47,000,000


$48,000,000


Taxes associated with the
Company's taxable REIT
subsidiary

Acquisitions

$300,000,000


$300,000,000


$200,000,000


$200,000,000


Includes wholly-owned
acquisitions and the Company's
investment in joint ventures

Bridge loans outstanding

$1,475,000,000


$1,475,000,000


$1,475,000,000


$1,475,000,000


Represents the Company's
average retained loan balances
for the year

Weighted average share count

221,000,000


221,000,000


221,100,000


221,100,000


Assumes redemption of all OP
units for common stock

(1)

A reconciliation of net income outlook to same-store net operating income outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income." The reconciliation includes details related to same-store revenue and same-store expense outlooks. A reconciliation of net income per share outlook to funds from operations per share outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share."

FFO estimates for the year are fully diluted for an estimated average number of shares and OP units outstanding during the year. The Company's estimates are forward-looking and based on management's view of current and future market conditions. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Supplemental Financial Information:

Supplemental unaudited financial information regarding the Company's performance can be found on the Company's website at www.extraspace.com. Under the "Company Info" navigation menu on the home page, click on "Investor Relations," then under the "Financials" navigation menu click on "Quarterly Results." This supplemental information provides additional detail on items that include store occupancy and financial performance by portfolio and market, debt maturity schedules and performance of lease-up assets.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, to discuss its financial results. Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/293950168?pwd=CHtG2oiN

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 29, 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the benefits of store acquisitions, developments, market conditions, our outlook and estimates for the year and other statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, the competitive landscape, the impact of broader economic trends on the storage industry, our plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and developments, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "outlook," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. We may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by us or on our behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:

  • adverse changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which we operate;
  • potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination;
  • our ability to recover losses under our insurance policies;
  • the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations, including, without limitation, those governing real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tenant reinsurance and other aspects of our business, which could adversely affect our results;
  • the effect of competition from new and existing stores or other storage alternatives, including increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, which could cause rents and occupancy rates to decline;
  • failure to close pending acquisitions and developments on expected terms, or at all;
  • risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, including increased development costs due to additional regulatory requirements related to climate change and other factors;
  • reductions in asset valuations and related impairment charges;
  • our reliance on information technologies, which are vulnerable to, among other things, attack from computer viruses and malware, hacking, cyberattacks and other unauthorized access or misuse, any of which could adversely affect our business and results;
  • impacts from any outbreak of highly infectious or contagious diseases, including reduced demand for self-storage space and ancillary products and services such as tenant reinsurance, and potential decreases in occupancy and rental rates and staffing levels, which could adversely affect our results;
  • economic uncertainty due to the impact of natural disasters, war or terrorism, which could adversely affect our business plan;
  • our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our joint venture investments;
  • disruptions in credit and financial markets and resulting difficulties in raising capital or obtaining credit at reasonable rates or at all, which could impede our ability to grow;
  • availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings;
  • changes in global financial markets, increases in interest rates and the impact of enacted and proposed U.S. tariffs on global economic conditions;
  • the effect of recent or future changes to U.S. tax laws; and
  • the failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Definition of FFO:

FFO provides relevant and meaningful information about the Company's operating performance that is necessary, along with net income and cash flows, for an understanding of the Company's operating results. The Company believes FFO is a meaningful disclosure as a supplement to net income. Net income assumes that the values of real estate assets diminish predictably over time as reflected through depreciation and amortization expenses. The values of real estate assets fluctuate due to market conditions and the Company believes FFO more accurately reflects the value of the Company's real estate assets. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") as net income computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses on sales of operating stores and impairment write downs of depreciable real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate and after adjustments to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. The Company believes that to further understand the Company's performance, FFO should be considered along with the reported net income and cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements. FFO should not be considered a replacement of net income computed in accordance with GAAP.

For informational purposes, the Company also presents Core FFO. Core FFO excludes revenues and expenses not core to our operations and transaction costs. It also includes certain costs associated with the Life Storage Merger including non-cash interest related to the amortization of discount on unsecured senior notes and amortization of other intangibles, net of tax benefit. Although the Company's calculation of Core FFO differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs and real estate companies, the Company believes it provides a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance. The Company believes that by excluding revenues and expenses not core to our operations and non-cash interest charges, stockholders and potential investors are presented with an indicator of our operating performance that more closely achieves the objectives of the real estate industry in presenting FFO. Core FFO by the Company should not be considered a replacement of the NAREIT definition of FFO. The computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance, as an alternative to net cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an indicator of the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Definition of Same-Store:

The Company's same-store pool for the periods presented consists of 1,870 stores that are wholly-owned and operated and that were stabilized by the first day of the earliest calendar year presented, or January 1, 2025. The Company considers a store to be stabilized once it has been open for three years or has sustained average square foot occupancy of 80.0% or more for one calendar year. The Company believes that by providing same-store results from a stabilized pool of stores, with accompanying operating metrics including, but not limited to occupancy, rental revenue (growth), operating expenses (growth), net operating income (growth), etc., stockholders and potential investors are able to evaluate operating performance without the effects of non-stabilized occupancy levels, rent levels, expense levels, acquisitions or completed developments. Same-store results should not be used as a basis for future same-store performance or for the performance of the Company's stores as a whole.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.:

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2026, the Company owned and/or operated 4,410 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 3.0 million units and approximately 341.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space brand. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

Extra Space Storage Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)



June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025


(Unaudited)



Assets:




Real estate assets, net

$ 24,938,444


$ 25,004,350

Real estate assets - operating lease right-of-use assets

732,490


732,176

Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities

1,065,012


1,066,783

Investments in debt securities and notes receivable

1,751,653


1,806,526

Cash and cash equivalents

695,171


138,920

Other assets, net

477,723


515,291

Total assets

$ 29,660,493


$ 29,264,046

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:




Secured notes payable, net

$ 1,073,327


$ 1,079,565

Unsecured term loans, net

1,495,365


1,494,659

Unsecured senior notes, net

9,460,928


9,432,427

Revolving lines of credit and commercial paper

1,617,000


1,224,000

Operating lease liabilities

767,584


761,106

Cash distributions in unconsolidated real estate ventures

75,185


73,701

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

445,144


357,583

Other liabilities

548,626


516,969

Total liabilities

15,483,159


14,940,010

Commitments and contingencies




Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:




Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
or outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 211,273,076
and 211,155,322 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December
31, 2025, respectively

2,113


2,112

Additional paid-in capital

14,886,836


14,880,646

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(181)


(420)

Accumulated deficit

(1,630,873)


(1,449,172)

Total Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity

13,257,895


13,433,166

Noncontrolling interest represented by Preferred Operating Partnership units

47,827


53,827

Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, net and other noncontrolling
interests

871,612


837,043

Total noncontrolling interests and equity

14,177,334


14,324,036

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and equity

$ 29,660,493


$ 29,264,046

Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
(In thousands, except share and per share data) - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended
June 30,


For the Six Months Ended
June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenues:








Property rental

$ 746,164


$ 721,004


$ 1,479,377


$ 1,425,384

Tenant reinsurance

93,084


88,572


182,203


173,284

Management fees and other income

34,904


32,042


68,599


62,947

Total revenues

874,152


841,618


1,730,179


1,661,615

Expenses:








Property operations

231,718


227,621


470,021


451,203

Tenant reinsurance

17,325


16,945


35,192


34,061

General and administrative

47,315


44,952


93,824


90,926

Depreciation and amortization

185,610


177,266


371,405


357,622

Total expenses

481,968


466,784


970,442


933,812

Gain (loss) on real estate assets held for sale and sold, net

-


(864)


-


34,897

Income from operations

392,184


373,970


759,737


762,700

Interest expense

(146,720)


(146,128)


(294,019)


(288,527)

Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on unsecured senior
notes, net

(12,735)


(11,770)


(25,290)


(23,083)

Interest income

38,777


41,998


78,320


80,965

Income before equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real
estate entities and income tax expense

271,506


258,070


518,748


532,055

Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities

15,802


16,284


31,562


36,215

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate ventures - gain on sale of a joint
venture interest

640


-


847


-

Income tax expense

(12,069)


(11,638)


(22,858)


(20,629)

Net income

275,879


262,716


528,299


547,641

Net income allocated to Preferred Operating Partnership noncontrolling interests

(674)


(723)


(1,347)


(1,447)

Net income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests

(11,734)


(12,262)


(22,504)


(25,588)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 263,471


$ 249,731


$ 504,448


$ 520,606

Earnings per common share








Basic

$ 1.25


$ 1.18


$ 2.39


$ 2.45

Diluted

$ 1.25


$ 1.18


$ 2.39


$ 2.45

Weighted average number of shares








Basic

210,962,128


211,940,903


210,929,737


211,895,586

Diluted

220,362,955


211,940,903


220,343,045


211,895,586

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 1.62


$ 1.62


$ 3.24


$ 3.24

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income - for the Three and Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026 and 2025 (In thousands) - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended
June 30,


For the Six Months Ended
June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net Income

$ 275,879


$ 262,716


$ 528,299


$ 547,641

Adjusted to exclude:








(Gain) loss on real estate assets held for sale and sold, net

-


864


-


(34,897)

Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real
estate entities

(15,802)


(16,284)


(31,562)


(36,215)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate ventures - gain on sale
of a joint venture interest

(640)


-


(847)


-

Interest expense

146,720


146,128


294,019


288,527

Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on
unsecured senior notes, net

12,735


11,770


25,290


23,083

Depreciation and amortization

185,610


177,266


371,405


357,622

Income tax expense

12,069


11,638


22,858


20,629

General and administrative

47,315


44,952


93,824


90,926

Management fees, other income and interest income

(73,681)


(74,040)


(146,919)


(143,912)

Net tenant insurance

(75,759)


(71,627)


(147,011)


(139,223)

Non same-store rental revenue

(55,972)


(46,743)


(110,576)


(83,573)

Non same-store operating expense

37,604


32,461


74,038


59,416

Total same-store net operating income

$ 496,078


$ 479,101


$ 972,818


$ 950,024









Same-store rental revenues

690,192


674,261


1,368,801


1,341,811

Same-store operating expenses

194,114


195,160


395,983


391,787

Same-store net operating income

$ 496,078


$ 479,101


$ 972,818


$ 950,024

Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per
Share - for the Year Ending December 31, 2026 - Unaudited




For the Year Ending

December 31, 2026



Low End


High End

Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share


$ 4.49


$ 4.64

Income allocated to noncontrolling interest - Preferred Operating
Partnership and Operating Partnership


0.22


0.22

Net income attributable to common stockholders for diluted computations


4.71


4.86






Adjustments:





Real estate depreciation


3.10


3.10

Amortization of intangibles


0.05


0.05

Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization


0.14


0.14

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders


8.00


8.15






Adjustments:





Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on unsecured
senior notes, net


0.20


0.20

Amortization of other intangibles related to the Life Storage Merger, net of
tax benefit


0.04


0.04

Other adjustments (1)


0.01


0.01

Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders


$ 8.25


$ 8.40

(1)

Adjustment to Core FFO relates to legal settlement costs with New York City.

Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income - for the Year Ending
December 31, 2026 (In thousands) - Unaudited



For the Year Ending December 31, 2026


Low


High





Net Income

$ 1,037,750


$ 1,085,650

Adjusted to exclude:




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures

(63,500)


(64,500)

Interest expense

598,000


595,000

Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on
unsecured senior notes, net

45,000


44,000

Depreciation and amortization

736,000


736,000

Income tax expense

49,000


48,000

General and administrative

189,500


188,000

Management fees and other income

(139,000)


(140,000)

Interest income

(153,000)


(154,000)

Net tenant reinsurance income

(294,000)


(296,000)

Non same-store rental revenues

(226,000)


(227,000)

Non same-store operating expenses

149,500


149,000

Total same-store net operating income1

$ 1,929,250


$ 1,964,150





Same-store rental revenues1

2,732,000


2,759,000

Same-store operating expenses1

802,750


794,850

Total same-store net operating income1

$ 1,929,250


$ 1,964,150

(1)

Estimated same-store rental revenues, operating expenses and net operating income are for the Company's 2026 same-store pool of 1,870 stores. On January 1, 2026, the Company updated the property count of the same-store pool from 1,804 to 1,871 stores. In the quarter ended March 31, 2026, one property was removed due to casualty loss, reducing the same-store pool to 1,870 stores.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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