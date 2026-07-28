Extra Space Storage Inc. Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a member of the S&P 500 index, announced operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.
Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2026:
- Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.25 per diluted share, representing a 5.9% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.
- Achieved funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("FFO") of $2.07 per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments ("Core FFO"), was $2.15 per diluted share, representing a 4.9% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.
- Same-store revenue increased by 2.4% and same-store expense decreased by 0.5%, resulting in a same-store net operating income ("NOI") increase of 3.5% compared to the same period in the prior year.
- Reported ending same-store occupancy of 94.2% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 94.4% as of June 30, 2025.
- Purchased 17 operating stores and acquired the ownership interest of our joint venture partner in one consolidated joint venture for a total cost of $90.7 million.
- Originated $140.6 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans.
- Added 67 stores (48 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform. As of June 30, 2026, the Company managed 1,964 stores for third parties and 409 stores in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 2,373 managed stores.
- Paid a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share.
Highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2026:
- Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.39 per diluted share, representing a 2.5% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year, which included a gain from real estate assets sold in 2025.
- Achieved FFO of $4.04 per diluted share, and Core FFO of $4.19 per diluted share, representing a 3.5% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.
- Increased same-store revenue by 2.0% and same-store expense increased by 1.1%, resulting in a same-store NOI increase of 2.4% compared to the same period in the prior year.
- Purchased 18 operating stores and acquired the ownership interest of our joint venture partner in one consolidated joint venture for a total cost of $103.2 million.
- In conjunction with joint venture partners, completed the development of one store for a total cost of approximately $15.1 million, of which the Company invested $14.4 million.
- Originated $146.1 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $30.8 million in mortgage bridge loans.
- Added 151 stores (108 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform.
Joe Margolis, CEO of the Company, stated: "Our operating systems and platform continue to optimize performance as we get deeper into the storage sector's recovery. Core FFO growth of 4.9% for the quarter was driven by strong occupancy, improving store performance, and smart expense control - with meaningful contributions from our ancillary businesses, including third-party management and bridge lending. We are never satisfied with, and always seek to improve, our technology, systems, process, and people, and it is gratifying to see that commitment reflected in our results."
FFO Per Share:
The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's FFO and Core FFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025. The table also provides a reconciliation to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per diluted share for each period presented (amounts shown in thousands, except share and per share data):
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(per share)1
(per share)1
(per share)1
(per share)1
Net income attributable to
$ 263,471
$ 1.25
$ 249,731
$ 1.18
$ 504,448
$ 2.39
$ 520,606
$ 2.45
Impact of the difference in
(0.06)
(0.05)
(0.11)
(0.10)
Adjustments:
Real estate depreciation
171,249
0.77
164,707
0.74
342,144
1.55
323,877
1.46
Amortization of intangibles
2,953
0.01
3,225
0.01
6,676
0.03
14,304
0.07
(Gain) loss on real estate
-
-
864
-
-
-
(34,897)
(0.16)
Unconsolidated joint venture
7,864
0.04
7,741
0.04
15,471
0.07
16,430
0.07
Equity in earnings of
(640)
-
-
-
(847)
-
-
-
Income allocated to Operating
12,408
0.06
12,985
0.06
23,851
0.11
27,035
0.12
FFO
$ 457,305
$ 2.07
$ 439,253
$ 1.98
$ 891,743
$ 4.04
$ 867,355
$ 3.91
Adjustments:
Non-cash interest expense
12,735
0.05
11,770
0.05
25,290
0.10
23,083
0.10
Amortization of other
3,917
0.02
3,917
0.02
7,834
0.04
8,448
0.04
Other adjustments (4)
1,771
0.01
-
-
1,771
0.01
-
-
CORE FFO
$ 475,728
$ 2.15
$ 454,940
$ 2.05
$ 926,638
$ 4.19
$ 898,886
$ 4.05
Weighted average number of
221,002,914
221,971,567
220,968,158
221,934,254
(1)
Per share amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
(2)
This adjustment is to account for the difference between the number of shares used to calculate earnings per share and the number of shares used to calculate FFO per share. Earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method, which uses a lower number of shares than the calculation for FFO per share and Core FFO per share, which are calculated assuming full redemption of all OP units as described in note (3).
(3)
Extra Space Storage LP (the "Operating Partnership") has outstanding preferred and common Operating Partnership units ("OP units"). These OP units can be redeemed for cash or, at the Company's election, shares of the Company's common stock. Redemption of all OP units for common stock has been assumed for purposes of calculating the weighted average number of shares - diluted, as presented above. The computation of weighted average number of shares - diluted, for FFO per share and Core FFO per share also includes the effect of share-based compensation plans.
(4)
Adjustment to Core FFO relates to legal settlement costs with New York City.
Operating Results and Same-Store Performance:
The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's same-store performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (amounts shown in thousands, except store count data)1:
For the Three Months Ended
Percent
For the Six Months
Percent
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
Same-store property revenues2
Net rental income
$ 664,926
$ 648,617
2.5 %
$ 1,319,291
$ 1,291,611
2.1 %
Other income
25,266
25,644
(1.5) %
49,510
50,200
(1.4) %
Total same-store revenues
$ 690,192
$ 674,261
2.4 %
$ 1,368,801
$ 1,341,811
2.0 %
Same-store operating expenses2
Payroll and benefits
$ 40,786
$ 41,744
(2.3) %
$ 82,471
$ 82,816
(0.4) %
Marketing
16,720
17,524
(4.6) %
31,187
31,838
(2.0) %
Office expense3
18,518
18,016
2.8 %
36,728
35,915
2.3 %
Property operating expense4
17,476
18,847
(7.3) %
41,576
41,577
- %
Repairs and maintenance
11,289
13,362
(15.5) %
28,003
28,856
(3.0) %
Property taxes
80,818
77,526
4.2 %
158,609
154,716
2.5 %
Insurance
8,507
8,141
4.5 %
17,409
16,069
8.3 %
Total same-store operating expenses
$ 194,114
$ 195,160
(0.5) %
$ 395,983
$ 391,787
1.1 %
Same-store net operating income2
$ 496,078
$ 479,101
3.5 %
$ 972,818
$ 950,024
2.4 %
Same-store square foot occupancy as of
94.2 %
94.4 %
94.2 %
94.4 %
Average same-store square foot occupancy
94.0 %
94.1 %
93.4 %
93.6 %
Properties included in same-store5
1,870
1,870
1,870
1,870
(1)
A reconciliation of net income to same-store net operating income is provided later in this release, entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income."
(2)
Same-store revenues, operating expenses and net operating income do not include tenant reinsurance revenue or expense.
(3)
Includes general office expenses, computer, bank fees, and credit card merchant fees.
(4)
Includes utilities and miscellaneous other store expenses.
(5)
On January 1, 2026, the Company updated the property count of the same-store pool from 1,804 to 1,871 stores. In the quarter ended March 31, 2026, one property was removed due to a casualty loss, reducing the same-store pool to 1,870 stores.
Details related to the same-store performance of stores by metropolitan statistical area ("MSA") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 are provided in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.
Investment and Property Management Activity:
The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's acquisitions and developments that are closed, completed or under agreement (dollars in thousands).
Closed/Completed through
Closed /Completed or
Total 2026
Wholly-Owned Investment1
Stores
Price
Stores
Price
Stores
Price
Operating Stores
18
$ 99,133
1
$ 14,200
19
$ 113,333
Buyout of JV Partners' Interest in
1
4,080
-
-
1
4,080
EXR Investment in Wholly-
19
103,213
1
14,200
20
117,413
Joint Venture Investment1
EXR Investment in JV Development
1
14,378
3
42,370
4
56,748
EXR Investment in Joint
1
14,378
3
42,370
4
56,748
Total EXR Investment
20
$ 117,591
4
$ 56,570
24
$ 174,161
(1)
The locations of certificate of occupancy ("C of O") and development stores and joint venture ownership interest details are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.
The projected developments and acquisitions under agreement described above are subject to customary closing conditions and no assurance can be provided that these developments and acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.
Property Sales:
The Company did not dispose of any properties during the three months ended June 30, 2026, and currently has six properties held for sale.
Bridge Loans:
During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company originated $140.6 million in bridge loans. Outstanding balances of the Company's bridge loans were approximately $1.5 billion at the end of the quarter. The Company has an additional $86.3 million in bridge loans that have closed subsequent to quarter end or are under agreement to close in 2026. Additional details related to the Company's loan activity and balances held are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.
Property Management:
As of June 30, 2026, the Company managed 1,964 stores for third-party owners and 409 stores owned in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 2,373 stores under management. The Company is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.
Balance Sheet:
During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company did not issue any shares on its ATM program, and as of June 30, 2026, the Company had $800.0 million available for issuance. Likewise, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock using its stock repurchase program during the quarter. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had authorization to purchase up to $349.0 million under the program.
On June 24, 2026, the Company priced a public bond offering issuing $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.90% unsecured senior notes due 2032.
As of June 30, 2026, the Company's commercial paper program had total capacity of $1.0 billion, with $850.0 million in outstanding issuances.
As of June 30, 2026, the Company's percentage of fixed-rate debt to total debt was 78.5%. Net of the impact of variable rate receivables, the effective fixed-rate debt to total debt was 88.4%. The weighted average interest rates of the Company's fixed and variable-rate debt were 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively. The combined weighted average interest rate was 4.3% with a weighted average maturity of approximately 4.0 years. Full details related to the Company's debt schedule are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.
Dividends:
On June 30, 2026, the Company paid a second quarter common stock dividend of $1.62 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2026.
Outlook:
The following table outlines the Company's Core FFO estimates and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 20261.
Current Ranges for 2026
Annual Assumptions
Prior Ranges for 2026
Annual Assumptions
Notes
(July 28, 2026)
(April 28, 2026)
Low
High
Low
High
Core FFO
$8.25
$8.40
$8.05
$8.35
Dilution per share from C of O
$0.17
$0.17
$0.18
$0.18
Same-store revenue growth
1.00 %
2.00 %
(0.50) %
1.50 %
Same-store pool of 1,870 stores
Same-store expense growth
1.00 %
2.00 %
2.00 %
3.50 %
Same-store pool of 1,870 stores
Same-store NOI growth
0.50 %
2.50 %
(2.25) %
1.25 %
Same-store pool of 1,870 stores
Weighted average one-month
3.73 %
3.73 %
3.65 %
3.65 %
Net tenant reinsurance income
$294,000,000
$296,000,000
$289,000,000
$292,000,000
Management fees and other
$139,000,000
$140,000,000
$140,000,000
$141,500,000
Interest income
$153,000,000
$154,000,000
$149,500,000
$151,000,000
Includes interest from bridge
General and administrative
$188,000,000
$189,500,000
$190,500,000
$192,500,000
Includes non-cash
Equity in earnings of real
$63,500,000
$64,500,000
$63,500,000
$64,500,000
Includes dividends from
Interest expense
$595,000,000
$598,000,000
$592,000,000
$597,000,000
Excludes non-cash interest
Non-cash interest expense
$44,000,000
$45,000,000
$42,000,000
$43,000,000
Amortization of debt mark-to-
Income Tax Expense
$48,000,000
$49,000,000
$47,000,000
$48,000,000
Taxes associated with the
Acquisitions
$300,000,000
$300,000,000
$200,000,000
$200,000,000
Includes wholly-owned
Bridge loans outstanding
$1,475,000,000
$1,475,000,000
$1,475,000,000
$1,475,000,000
Represents the Company's
Weighted average share count
221,000,000
221,000,000
221,100,000
221,100,000
Assumes redemption of all OP
(1)
A reconciliation of net income outlook to same-store net operating income outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income." The reconciliation includes details related to same-store revenue and same-store expense outlooks. A reconciliation of net income per share outlook to funds from operations per share outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share."
FFO estimates for the year are fully diluted for an estimated average number of shares and OP units outstanding during the year. The Company's estimates are forward-looking and based on management's view of current and future market conditions. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.
Supplemental Financial Information:
Supplemental unaudited financial information regarding the Company's performance can be found on the Company's website at www.extraspace.com. Under the "Company Info" navigation menu on the home page, click on "Investor Relations," then under the "Financials" navigation menu click on "Quarterly Results." This supplemental information provides additional detail on items that include store occupancy and financial performance by portfolio and market, debt maturity schedules and performance of lease-up assets.
Conference Call:
The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, to discuss its financial results. Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/293950168?pwd=CHtG2oiN
A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 29, 2026.
Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the benefits of store acquisitions, developments, market conditions, our outlook and estimates for the year and other statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, the competitive landscape, the impact of broader economic trends on the storage industry, our plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and developments, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "outlook," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. We may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by us or on our behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:
- adverse changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which we operate;
- potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination;
- our ability to recover losses under our insurance policies;
- the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations, including, without limitation, those governing real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tenant reinsurance and other aspects of our business, which could adversely affect our results;
- the effect of competition from new and existing stores or other storage alternatives, including increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, which could cause rents and occupancy rates to decline;
- failure to close pending acquisitions and developments on expected terms, or at all;
- risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, including increased development costs due to additional regulatory requirements related to climate change and other factors;
- reductions in asset valuations and related impairment charges;
- our reliance on information technologies, which are vulnerable to, among other things, attack from computer viruses and malware, hacking, cyberattacks and other unauthorized access or misuse, any of which could adversely affect our business and results;
- impacts from any outbreak of highly infectious or contagious diseases, including reduced demand for self-storage space and ancillary products and services such as tenant reinsurance, and potential decreases in occupancy and rental rates and staffing levels, which could adversely affect our results;
- economic uncertainty due to the impact of natural disasters, war or terrorism, which could adversely affect our business plan;
- our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our joint venture investments;
- disruptions in credit and financial markets and resulting difficulties in raising capital or obtaining credit at reasonable rates or at all, which could impede our ability to grow;
- availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings;
- changes in global financial markets, increases in interest rates and the impact of enacted and proposed U.S. tariffs on global economic conditions;
- the effect of recent or future changes to U.S. tax laws; and
- the failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Definition of FFO:
FFO provides relevant and meaningful information about the Company's operating performance that is necessary, along with net income and cash flows, for an understanding of the Company's operating results. The Company believes FFO is a meaningful disclosure as a supplement to net income. Net income assumes that the values of real estate assets diminish predictably over time as reflected through depreciation and amortization expenses. The values of real estate assets fluctuate due to market conditions and the Company believes FFO more accurately reflects the value of the Company's real estate assets. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") as net income computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses on sales of operating stores and impairment write downs of depreciable real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate and after adjustments to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. The Company believes that to further understand the Company's performance, FFO should be considered along with the reported net income and cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements. FFO should not be considered a replacement of net income computed in accordance with GAAP.
For informational purposes, the Company also presents Core FFO. Core FFO excludes revenues and expenses not core to our operations and transaction costs. It also includes certain costs associated with the Life Storage Merger including non-cash interest related to the amortization of discount on unsecured senior notes and amortization of other intangibles, net of tax benefit. Although the Company's calculation of Core FFO differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs and real estate companies, the Company believes it provides a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance. The Company believes that by excluding revenues and expenses not core to our operations and non-cash interest charges, stockholders and potential investors are presented with an indicator of our operating performance that more closely achieves the objectives of the real estate industry in presenting FFO. Core FFO by the Company should not be considered a replacement of the NAREIT definition of FFO. The computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance, as an alternative to net cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an indicator of the Company's ability to make cash distributions.
Definition of Same-Store:
The Company's same-store pool for the periods presented consists of 1,870 stores that are wholly-owned and operated and that were stabilized by the first day of the earliest calendar year presented, or January 1, 2025. The Company considers a store to be stabilized once it has been open for three years or has sustained average square foot occupancy of 80.0% or more for one calendar year. The Company believes that by providing same-store results from a stabilized pool of stores, with accompanying operating metrics including, but not limited to occupancy, rental revenue (growth), operating expenses (growth), net operating income (growth), etc., stockholders and potential investors are able to evaluate operating performance without the effects of non-stabilized occupancy levels, rent levels, expense levels, acquisitions or completed developments. Same-store results should not be used as a basis for future same-store performance or for the performance of the Company's stores as a whole.
About Extra Space Storage Inc.:
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2026, the Company owned and/or operated 4,410 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 3.0 million units and approximately 341.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space brand. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.
Extra Space Storage Inc.
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
Assets:
Real estate assets, net
$ 24,938,444
$ 25,004,350
Real estate assets - operating lease right-of-use assets
732,490
732,176
Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities
1,065,012
1,066,783
Investments in debt securities and notes receivable
1,751,653
1,806,526
Cash and cash equivalents
695,171
138,920
Other assets, net
477,723
515,291
Total assets
$ 29,660,493
$ 29,264,046
Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:
Secured notes payable, net
$ 1,073,327
$ 1,079,565
Unsecured term loans, net
1,495,365
1,494,659
Unsecured senior notes, net
9,460,928
9,432,427
Revolving lines of credit and commercial paper
1,617,000
1,224,000
Operating lease liabilities
767,584
761,106
Cash distributions in unconsolidated real estate ventures
75,185
73,701
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
445,144
357,583
Other liabilities
548,626
516,969
Total liabilities
15,483,159
14,940,010
Commitments and contingencies
Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:
Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 211,273,076
2,113
2,112
Additional paid-in capital
14,886,836
14,880,646
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(181)
(420)
Accumulated deficit
(1,630,873)
(1,449,172)
Total Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity
13,257,895
13,433,166
Noncontrolling interest represented by Preferred Operating Partnership units
47,827
53,827
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, net and other noncontrolling
871,612
837,043
Total noncontrolling interests and equity
14,177,334
14,324,036
Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and equity
$ 29,660,493
$ 29,264,046
Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenues:
Property rental
$ 746,164
$ 721,004
$ 1,479,377
$ 1,425,384
Tenant reinsurance
93,084
88,572
182,203
173,284
Management fees and other income
34,904
32,042
68,599
62,947
Total revenues
874,152
841,618
1,730,179
1,661,615
Expenses:
Property operations
231,718
227,621
470,021
451,203
Tenant reinsurance
17,325
16,945
35,192
34,061
General and administrative
47,315
44,952
93,824
90,926
Depreciation and amortization
185,610
177,266
371,405
357,622
Total expenses
481,968
466,784
970,442
933,812
Gain (loss) on real estate assets held for sale and sold, net
-
(864)
-
34,897
Income from operations
392,184
373,970
759,737
762,700
Interest expense
(146,720)
(146,128)
(294,019)
(288,527)
Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on unsecured senior
(12,735)
(11,770)
(25,290)
(23,083)
Interest income
38,777
41,998
78,320
80,965
Income before equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real
271,506
258,070
518,748
532,055
Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities
15,802
16,284
31,562
36,215
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate ventures - gain on sale of a joint
640
-
847
-
Income tax expense
(12,069)
(11,638)
(22,858)
(20,629)
Net income
275,879
262,716
528,299
547,641
Net income allocated to Preferred Operating Partnership noncontrolling interests
(674)
(723)
(1,347)
(1,447)
Net income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests
(11,734)
(12,262)
(22,504)
(25,588)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 263,471
$ 249,731
$ 504,448
$ 520,606
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 1.25
$ 1.18
$ 2.39
$ 2.45
Diluted
$ 1.25
$ 1.18
$ 2.39
$ 2.45
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
210,962,128
211,940,903
210,929,737
211,895,586
Diluted
220,362,955
211,940,903
220,343,045
211,895,586
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 1.62
$ 1.62
$ 3.24
$ 3.24
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income - for the Three and Six Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net Income
$ 275,879
$ 262,716
$ 528,299
$ 547,641
Adjusted to exclude:
(Gain) loss on real estate assets held for sale and sold, net
-
864
-
(34,897)
Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real
(15,802)
(16,284)
(31,562)
(36,215)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate ventures - gain on sale
(640)
-
(847)
-
Interest expense
146,720
146,128
294,019
288,527
Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on
12,735
11,770
25,290
23,083
Depreciation and amortization
185,610
177,266
371,405
357,622
Income tax expense
12,069
11,638
22,858
20,629
General and administrative
47,315
44,952
93,824
90,926
Management fees, other income and interest income
(73,681)
(74,040)
(146,919)
(143,912)
Net tenant insurance
(75,759)
(71,627)
(147,011)
(139,223)
Non same-store rental revenue
(55,972)
(46,743)
(110,576)
(83,573)
Non same-store operating expense
37,604
32,461
74,038
59,416
Total same-store net operating income
$ 496,078
$ 479,101
$ 972,818
$ 950,024
Same-store rental revenues
690,192
674,261
1,368,801
1,341,811
Same-store operating expenses
194,114
195,160
395,983
391,787
Same-store net operating income
$ 496,078
$ 479,101
$ 972,818
$ 950,024
Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per
For the Year Ending
December 31, 2026
Low End
High End
Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share
$ 4.49
$ 4.64
Income allocated to noncontrolling interest - Preferred Operating
0.22
0.22
Net income attributable to common stockholders for diluted computations
4.71
4.86
Adjustments:
Real estate depreciation
3.10
3.10
Amortization of intangibles
0.05
0.05
Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization
0.14
0.14
Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders
8.00
8.15
Adjustments:
Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on unsecured
0.20
0.20
Amortization of other intangibles related to the Life Storage Merger, net of
0.04
0.04
Other adjustments (1)
0.01
0.01
Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders
$ 8.25
$ 8.40
(1)
Adjustment to Core FFO relates to legal settlement costs with New York City.
Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income - for the Year Ending
For the Year Ending December 31, 2026
Low
High
Net Income
$ 1,037,750
$ 1,085,650
Adjusted to exclude:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures
(63,500)
(64,500)
Interest expense
598,000
595,000
Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on
45,000
44,000
Depreciation and amortization
736,000
736,000
Income tax expense
49,000
48,000
General and administrative
189,500
188,000
Management fees and other income
(139,000)
(140,000)
Interest income
(153,000)
(154,000)
Net tenant reinsurance income
(294,000)
(296,000)
Non same-store rental revenues
(226,000)
(227,000)
Non same-store operating expenses
149,500
149,000
Total same-store net operating income1
$ 1,929,250
$ 1,964,150
Same-store rental revenues1
2,732,000
2,759,000
Same-store operating expenses1
802,750
794,850
Total same-store net operating income1
$ 1,929,250
$ 1,964,150
(1)
Estimated same-store rental revenues, operating expenses and net operating income are for the Company's 2026 same-store pool of 1,870 stores. On January 1, 2026, the Company updated the property count of the same-store pool from 1,804 to 1,871 stores. In the quarter ended March 31, 2026, one property was removed due to casualty loss, reducing the same-store pool to 1,870 stores.
SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.