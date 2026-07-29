

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Elia Group SA/NV (ELI.BR), a Belgium-based electricity transmission system operator, on Wednesday reported higher first-half earnings, reflecting continued asset base growth and higher regulatory returns.



Profit attributable to equity holders of ordinary shares increased to €348.6 million, or €3.19 per share, from €269.6 million, or €2.90 per share, a year earlier.



Adjusted profit climbed 26.2% to €410.9 million from €325.6 million a year ago.



Results from operating activities increased to €672.3 million from €553.9 million, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to €688.0 million from €569.7 million.



EBITDA grew to €1.056 billion from €903.3 million last year.



Revenue increased to €2.564 billion from €2.172 billion a year earlier.



Additionally, the company confirmed its full-year outlook.



In Brussels, Elia shares were down 2.2% at €133.00.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News