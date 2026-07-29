

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Sage Group PLC (SGE.L), a British software company, on Wednesday reported a rise in revenue for the 9-month period, helped by increased revenue from Sage Business Cloud.



For the nine-month period to June 30, the Group posted total revenue of GBP 2.062 billion, higher than GBP 1.858 billion in the same period last year. Revenue from Sage Business Cloud stood at GBP 1.762 billion, up from GBP 1.533 billion in the previous year.



Jacqui Cartin, CFO of Sage Group, said: 'Sage has delivered nine months of accelerating revenue growth, with momentum strengthening further in the third quarter. This reflects focused execution as we deepen AI capabilities across our platform, scale key products including Sage Intacct, and increase the value customers get from Sage. Demand from new and existing customers remains strong...'



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