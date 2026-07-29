

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Aberdeen Group (ABDN.L) reported that its first half IFRS profit before tax increased 2% to 276 million pounds from 271 million pounds, last year. Diluted earnings per share declined to 13.2 pence from 13.5 pence. Adjusted operating profit grew 21% to 151 million pounds versus 125 million pounds. Earnings per share on an adjusted diluted basis improved to 8.2 pence from 7.5 pence. Net operating revenue increased 2% to 643 million pounds compared to 628 million pounds, prior year.



The Group is confident in the delivery of its fiscal 2026 targets of adjusted operating profit of at least 300 million pounds and net capital generation of approximately 300 million pounds. Beyond 2026, the Group is targeting growth in net capital generation of 5-10% per annum over the medium term, absent any major market irregularities.



Aberdeen Group shares are trading at 236.40 pence on London Stock Exchange, down 4.91%.



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