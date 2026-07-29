

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Nexi S.p.A. (NEXI.MI), an Italy-based provider of digital payment solutions, on Wednesday reported higher first-half earnings, supported by growth in revenues and lower financing costs.



Net profit attributable to the parent company increased to €115 million from €88 million a year ago.



Excluding one-off items, normalized net profit grew 7% to €354 million from €331 million a year earlier.



Normalised interests and financing costs fell significantly from €123 million to €103 million.



EBITDA was broadly unchanged at €870 million compared with €869 million a year earlier.



Net revenues increased 1% to €1.736 billion from €1.719 billion a year earlier, driven by growth in Issuing Solutions and Digital Banking Solutions.



Issuing Solutions revenue increased 3.0% to €571 million from €555 million, and Digital Banking Solutions revenue rose 4.5% to €189 million from €181 million. Merchant Solutions revenue declined slightly to €976 million from €984 million.



Looking ahead, Nexi confirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting year-on-year revenue growth to be broadly in line with 2025, supported by a reacceleration in Merchant Solutions. The company expects EBITDA to remain broadly stable in absolute terms after strategic investments.



In Milan, Nexi shares were up 3.86% at €4.2460.



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