

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Sports car manufacturer Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (P911.DE) reported Wednesday higher profit in its first half of fiscal 2026, despite weak sales and deliveries. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.



Profit after tax for the first half climbed to €1.07 billion from last year's €718 million. Earnings per ordinary share were €1.24, compared to €0.79 last year.



In the period, operating profit increased 33.9 percent to €1.35 billion from €1.01 billion in the prior-year period.



The Group operating return on sales expanded to 7.8 percent from 5.5 percent in the previous year. Automotive EBITDA margin improved to 18.3 percent from 16.0 percent a year ago.



Consolidated sales, meanwhile, declined 5.1 percent to €17.23 billion from €18.16 billion last year.



Vehicle deliveries to customers fell 16.5 percent to 122,306 units versus 146,391 units in the prior-year period. Battery electric vehicle sales as a share of total automotive deliveries decreased to 19.4 percent from 23.5 percent.



Going ahead, Porsche reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook despite challenging market conditions. The company still projects sales revenues of €35 billion to €36 billion, operating return on sales of 5.5 percent to 7.5 percent, and Automotive EBITDA margin of 15 percent to 17 percent.



On the EXTRA in Germany, the shares were trading at 45.12 euros, up 0.58 percent.



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