

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - CaixaBank S.A. (48CA.F), a Spanish banking group, on Wednesday reported higher first-half profit, driven by strong commercial activity, growth in business volumes and higher service revenues.



Net profit increased to €3.2 billion from €2.95 billion a year earlier.



Operating income rose 3.2% to €5.02 billion.



Net interest income grew 2% to €5.39 billion, while service revenues increased 7.4% to €2.77 billion, driven by growth in wealth management, protection insurance and banking fees.



Wealth management revenues increased 12.1% to €1.09 billion due to higher assets under management, while protection insurance revenues rose 14.5% to €658 million following strong commercial activity.



Banking fees declined 1.1% to €1.02 billion, partly due to the impact of loyalty programmes on recurring banking fees.



Total revenues increased 3.7% year-on-year to €8.34 billion.



Asset quality continued to improve, with the non-performing loan ratio declining to 1.78% from 2.07% at the end of 2025. The coverage ratio improved to 81% from 77%.



The performing loan book increased 8.2% year-over-year to €398.84 billion at the end of June.



CaixaBank said business volumes reached nearly €1.2 trillion at the end of the first half, up 7.8% from a year earlier, reflecting growth in both lending and customer funds.



Looking ahead, CaixaBank maintained its full-year outlook, expecting net interest income to exceed €11 billion and service revenues to grow by about 5%.



On the Madrid Stock Exchange, CaixaBank shares fell nearly 6% at €12.39.



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