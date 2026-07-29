

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax attributable to shareholders' returns was 418.5 million pounds compared to 367.9 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 59.4 pence compared to 51.6 pence. Adjusted IFRS profit after tax was 224.4 million pounds compared to 235.8 million pounds, last year. Adjusted IFRS diluted EPS was 42.9 pence compared to 43.6 pence.



Fee and commission income totaled 2.29 billion pounds for the first half of 2026, compared with 1.56 billion pounds in the corresponding period of 2025. Insurance revenue amounted to 9.6 million pounds versus 10.2 million pounds, last year.



St. James's Place shares are trading at 1,066.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange, down 1.71%.



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