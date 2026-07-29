Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Geiger Energy Corp. (TSXV: BEEP) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Geiger") or the ("Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all matters put before them at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on July 28, 2026.

"We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders at the Meeting," said Rebecca Hunter, President and CEO of Geiger Energy Corp. "With these approvals behind us, we remain focused on advancing our 2026 drill programs at Aberdeen and Hook."

About Geiger

Geiger controls approximately 338,000 hectares in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and 95,519 hectares in Nunavut's Thelon Basin, two of the world's most prospective uranium districts. The Company is focused on discovering high-grade uranium deposits across both regions.

Geiger's flagship asset, the Aberdeen Project (Thelon Basin), hosts the high-grade Tatiggaq and Qavvik discoveries. Tatiggaq is a basement-hosted system defined over a 300-metre strike length, with multiple steeply dipping mineralized lenses between 80 and 180 metres depth. The system remains open over a 1.5 km strike length and at depth. Qavvik is a similarly styled basement-hosted discovery extending from surface to ~400 metres depth, open over 500 metres and at depth. The Aberdeen Project hosts 50+ high-priority targets, many showing strong alteration and anomalous uranium from limited historical drilling, with several areas remaining completely untested.

In the Athabasca Basin, Geiger is advancing the Hook Project, which hosts the ACKIO near-surface uranium discovery. ACKIO extends over 375 metres along strike and 150 metres in width, with at least nine distinct uranium pods starting at 28 metres depth and continuing to approximately 300 metres. The system remains open in multiple directions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Certain information in this news release is considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to Geiger's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, including with respect to its future exploration and development plans. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results to differ include, among others, general economic conditions, adverse industry events, future legislative and regulatory developments, and the Company's ability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Geiger does not undertake to update this information except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307015

Source: Geiger Energy Corporation