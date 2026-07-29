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WKN: A0MUFV | ISIN: EE3100034653 | Ticker-Symbol: AV1
Frankfurt
29.07.26 | 08:05
1,185 Euro
-4,44 % -0,055
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCO VARA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCO VARA AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1751,32513:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2026 12:06 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Arco Vara sold the Helme padel venue

Arco Vara AS has sold the Helme padel venue located at Helme 18 in Tallinn. The sale price, including VAT, amounted to EUR 2.88 million, exceeding the asset's carrying value.

The transaction is in line with the company's strategy to focus on residential real estate development. The capital released through the transaction will primarily be used to finance the development of the Luther Quarter and the Arcojärve residential quarter.

Rait Riim, CEO of Arco Vara: "Over the past few years, Arco Vara has significantly expanded its development portfolio, and we have now reached the stage where our focus is on the consistent execution of these large-scale projects. The sale of the Helme padel venue is part of the company's strategy to allocate capital to projects that create long-term value for the company, homebuyers and investors."

The Helme padel venue, completed in 2024, will continue to be operated by Padelstar. The transaction does not affect Arco Vara's cooperation with the Estonian Padel Association or the company's ongoing support for community initiatives.

Arco Vara is currently developing the Luther Quarter in central Tallinn and the Arcojärve residential quarter by Lake Harku. In addition, construction is ongoing at the Spordi Street development in Kristiine and the Soodi development in Kodulahe, both of which are scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

Darja Bolshakova
CFO
Arco Vara AS
darja.bolshakova@arcovara.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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