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WKN: A0M2R4 | ISIN: US9108734057 | Ticker-Symbol: UMCB
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 08:46
13,900 Euro
-9,15 % -1,400
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,00015,30013:46
14,90015,20013:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION ADR13,900-9,15 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.