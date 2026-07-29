

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Sanso Holdings Corp. (NPX.F), a Japanese industrial gases company, on Wednesday reported higher first-quarter earnings, driven by revenue growth.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to 43.716 billion yen, or 101.00 yen per basic share, from 28.395 billion yen, or 65.60 yen per basic share, a year earlier.



Operating income rose 42.1% to 64.731 billion yen from 45.547 billion yen in the prior-year quarter.



Revenue increased to 361.763 billion yen from 314.758 billion yen a year earlier.



Looking ahead, Nippon Sanso expects revenue for fiscal 2027 to reach 1.380 trillion yen, up 1.5% year over year. The company forecasts core operating income of 208 billion yen, up 2.4%, operating income of 215 billion yen, up 8.7%, and net income attributable to owners of the parent of 131 billion yen, up 5.7%, or 302.64 yen per basic share.



In Tokyo, Nippon Sanso shares closed up 0.17% at 5,835 yen.



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