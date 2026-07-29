

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import prices inflation softened in June after accelerating in May, data from Destatis showed Wednesday.



Import prices posted an annual increase of 6.1 percent in June. This followed a 6.8 percent rise in May and compared to economists' forecast of 6.0 percent.



Destatis said the sharp rise in prices of intermediate goods and energy in the wake of the Iran war had the largest impact on import prices. Intermediate goods and energy prices rose 10.3 percent and 23.9 percent, respectively.



Month-on-month, import prices dropped 0.7 percent, offsetting prior month's 0.7 percent increase.



Data showed that export prices inflation rose to the highest since February 2023. Export prices advanced 3.5 percent after climbing 3.4 percent in May. Compared to the previous month, export prices rose only 0.1 percent.



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