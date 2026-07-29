

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $143.24 million, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $74.01 million, or $1.25 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Generac Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173.63 million or $2.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $1.173 billion from $1.061 billion last year.



Generac Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $143.24 Mln. vs. $74.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.40 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue: $1.173 Bln vs. $1.061 Bln last year.



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