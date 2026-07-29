

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), a Japanese financial services group, on Wednesday reported higher first-quarter earnings, driven by strong growth across its businesses.



Net income attributable to Nomura Holdings shareholders increased 39% to 145.6 billion yen from a year earlier. Earnings per share were 48.34 yen.



Income before income taxes rose 32% year over year to 211.5 billion yen.



Net revenue increased 31% to 686.7 billion yen in the first quarter.



The Wealth Management division reported revenue of 145.4 billion yen, up 37% year over year. Investment Management delivered its strongest performance since establishment, with revenue rising 94% to 98.3 billion yen.



The Wholesale division posted record revenue of 369.1 billion yen, an increase of 41% from the prior-year period, while the Banking division generated revenue of 15.2 billion yen, up 19%.



Nomura reported a return on equity of 15.4%.



In Tokyo, Nomura shares closed up 0.10% at 1,572.50 yen.



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