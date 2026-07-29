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WKN: 923484 | ISIN: US7436061052 | Ticker-Symbol: PPY
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29.07.26 | 12:39
65,00 Euro
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PR Newswire
29.07.2026 12:30 Uhr
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Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

  • Completed the merger of Stellar Bancorp, Inc. into Prosperity Bancshares on July 1, 2026
  • Second quarter net interest margin increased 29 basis points to 3.47% compared to second quarter 2025
  • Second quarter net income of $168.6 million, and $162.7 million(1) excluding non-recurring items, an increase of 20.4% compared to second quarter 2025
  • Second quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.67, or $1.62 excluding non-recurring items, an increase of 14.1% compared to second quarter 2025
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits of $10.7 billion, representing 32.9% of total deposits
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $420.5 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, of 1.61%(1)
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.34% of second quarter average interest-earning assets
  • Return (annualized) on second quarter average assets of 1.55%, average common equity of 8.14% and average tangible common equity of 15.48%(1)
  • Repurchased 200 thousand shares of common stock during second quarter 2026, and 1.0 million shares during 2026

HOUSTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) ("Prosperity Bancshares"), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $168.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $135.2 million for the same period in 2025. Net income per diluted common share was $1.67 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $1.42 for the same period in 2025. On January 1, 2026, American Bank Holding Corporation ("American") merged into Prosperity Bancshares and American Bank, N.A. ("American Bank") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "American Merger"), and on February 1, 2026, Southwest Bancshares, Inc. ("Southwest") merged into Prosperity Bancshares and Texas Partners Bank ("Texas Partners") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Southwest Merger"). During the second quarter of 2026, Prosperity incurred a net gain of $8.2 million, or $0.06(1) per diluted common share as a result of the exchange and conversion of Visa Class B-2 stock and the sale of investment securities, partially offset by merger related expenses of $755 thousand, or $0.01(1)per diluted common share. Excluding the net gain and merger related expenses, net income was $162.7(1) million and net income per diluted common share was $1.62(1) for the second quarter of 2026. The annualized return on second quarter average assets was 1.55%. Nonperforming assets remained low at 0.34% of second quarter average interest-earning assets. Subsequent to quarter end, on July 1, 2026, Stellar Bancorp, Inc. ("Stellar") merged into Prosperity Bancshares and Stellar Bank ("Stellar Bank") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Stellar Merger").

"I am excited to announce that on July 1, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares completed the merger of Stellar and its wholly owned subsidiary Stellar Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar Bank operated 52 banking offices including its main office in Houston and banking offices in the Houston, Beaumont and East Texas areas and in Dallas, Texas. I am also pleased to announce that in connection with the mergers, Robert Franklin, former CEO of Stellar, and Joe Swinbank, a former Stellar director, have joined the Prosperity Bancshares Board of Directors and that Ray Vitulli, former CEO of Stellar Bank, and Pat Parsons, a former Stellar Bank director, have joined the Prosperity Bank Board of Directors. Pat was instrumental in building Stellar Bank's Beaumont franchise over the years," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Texas has one of the strongest and most diverse state economies in the U.S., ranking as the second largest by GDP after California and approximately the 8th largest economy in the world. Oklahoma has a smaller but stable economy, heavily influenced by oil and gas, with more modest growth. Texas continues to shine as more people and companies move to the state because of the business-friendly political structure and no state income tax," stated Zalman.

"Excluding the gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales and merger related expenses, as noted above, net income increased 20.4% and diluted earnings per share increased 14.1% compared with the same period last year," added Zalman.

"We are pleased with our growth. Giving effect to the Stellar Bank merger, our assets are over $53 billion compared with $38 billion as of June 30, 2025. This represents a 39% growth over the year. I want to thank everyone involved in our company for helping to make it the success it has become," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $168.6 million(2) or $1.67 per diluted common share compared with $135.2 million(3) or $1.42 per diluted common share for the same period in 2025. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2026 were primarily impacted by an increase in net interest income and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expenses related to the American and Southwest operations and an increase in provision for income taxes. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $168.6 million(2) or $1.67 per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $116.3 million(4) or $1.16 for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The change was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, lower merger related expenses and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2026, were 1.55%, 8.14% and 15.48%(1), respectively.

Excluding the gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, net income was $162.7(1)million and earnings per diluted common share was $1.62(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.50%(1), 7.85%(1) and 14.93%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 45.99%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and excluding the merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 45.79%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $330.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $267.7 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $62.8 million or 23.5%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with 3.18% for the same period in 2025. The changes to both measures were primarily due to the repricing of assets, a decrease in the average balance and average rate on other borrowings and the impact of the American Merger and the Southwest Merger. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $9.4 million or 2.9% to $330.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $321.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with 3.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The decrease was primarily due to one-time loan interest income from a nonaccrual loan in the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest income was $60.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $43.0 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $17.7 million or 41.2%. The change was primarily due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million. Noninterest income was $60.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $46.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $14.2 million or 30.6%. The change was primarily due to a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million and an increase in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $176.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $138.6 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $37.6 million. The change was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of American and Southwest operations. Noninterest expense was $176.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $217.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, a decrease of $41.1 million, which was primarily due to lower merger related expenses.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $284.9 million(5) compared with $265.4 million(6) for the same period in 2025, an increase of $19.5 million or 7.3%. Net income per diluted common share was $2.84 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $2.79 for the same period in 2025, an increase of 1.8%. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were impacted by the American Merger and the Southwest Merger, merger related expenses of $43.3 million and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were 1.33%, 6.93% and 13.02%(1), respectively.

Excluding the merger related expenses, net of tax, and gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, net of tax, net income was $312.5(1)million and earnings per diluted common share was $3.12(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.46%(1), 7.60%(1)and 14.29%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write-down of assets and securities) was 52.44%(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2026; and excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 46.67%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $651.7 million compared with $533.1 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $118.6 million or 22.2%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was 3.49% compared with 3.16% for the same period in 2025. The changes to both measures were primarily due to the repricing of assets, the impact of the American Merger and the Southwest Merger and a decrease in the average balance and average rate on other borrowings.

Noninterest income was $107.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $84.3 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $22.9 million or 27.2%, primarily due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million.

Noninterest expense was $393.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $278.9 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $114.6 million, primarily due to an increase in merger related expenses of $43.3 million, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to six months of American operations and five months of Southwest operations.

Balance Sheet Information

Prosperity had $43.873 billion in total assets at June 30, 2026, an increase of $5.455 billion or 14.2%, compared with $38.417 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger. Linked quarter total assets increased by $253.3 million compared with $43.619 billion at March 31, 2026.

Loans were $25.028 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $2.831 billion or 12.8% from $22.197 billion at June 30, 2025. Linked quarter loans decreased $260.0 million from $25.288 billion at March 31, 2026. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $23.738 billion at June 30, 2026, compared with $20.910 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.828 billion or 13.5%, and compared with $23.855 billion at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $117.0 million.

Deposits were $32.600 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $5.126 billion or 18.7% from $27.473 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger. Linked quarter deposits decreased $33.1 million from $32.633 billion at March 31, 2026.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $130.6 million or 0.34% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2026, compared with $110.5 million or 0.33% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2025 and $122.1 million or 0.33% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2026.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $420.5 million at June 30, 2026, compared with $383.7 million at June 30, 2025 and $421.5 million at March 31, 2026. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $382.8 million or 1.53% of total loans at June 30, 2026, compared with $346.1 million or 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2025 and $383.8 million or 1.52% of total loans at March 31, 2026. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased during the six months ended June 30, 2026 due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger, of which $47.5 million was attributable to the American Merger and $45.1 million was attributable to the Southwest Merger. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.61%(1) at June 30, 2026, compared with 1.66%(1) at June 30, 2025 and 1.61%(1) at March 31, 2026.

Net charge-offs were $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $41.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Net charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2026, included $962 thousand related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, $10.3 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $43.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $5.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2026, included a $39.2 million increase in net charge-offs for commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger, reserves increased by Day One accounting for PCD loans of $53.3 million and Day One accounting for purchased seasoned loans ("PSLs") of $39.3 million. Further, $12.3 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Visa Class B-2 Stock Exchange

During the second quarter 2026, Prosperity tendered all of its shares of Visa, Inc. ("Visa") Class B-2 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-3 common stock and Visa Class C common stock, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of Visa's public exchange offer, which expired on May 8, 2026. Prosperity recorded an unrealized gain of $12.2 million during the second quarter 2026 based on the conversion privilege of the Class C common stock and the closing price of Visa Class A common stock. In the exchange, Prosperity received 24,246 shares of Class B-3 stock, recorded at zero cost basis, and 9,137 shares of Class C common stock and subsequently sold 3,045 shares of Class C stock. Prosperity intends to sell all remaining shares of Class C stock as permitted by the exchange agreement.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a third quarter 2026 cash dividend of $0.60 per share to be paid on October 1, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of September 15, 2026.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 26, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.87 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 26, 2027, at the discretion of management. Under its 2026 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 200 thousand shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $68.34 per share for a total of $13.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2026, and approximately 1.04 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $68.19 per share for a total of $70.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Acquisition of Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

On July 1, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares completed the merger of Stellar and its wholly owned subsidiary Stellar Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar Bank operated 52 banking offices including its main office in Houston and banking offices in the Houston, Beaumont and East Texas areas and in Dallas, Texas. As of June 30, 2026, Stellar, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $10.413 billion, total loans of $7.510 billion and total deposits of $8.716 billion.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 19,371,499 shares of its common stock plus approximately $578.66 million in cash for each outstanding share of Stellar common stock.

Acquisition of Southwest Bancshares, Inc.

On February 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of Southwest and its wholly owned subsidiary Texas Partners, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Texas Partners operated 11 banking offices in Central Texas including its main office in San Antonio, and banking offices in the San Antonio area, Austin and the Hill Country.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,094,974 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of Southwest common stock. This resulted in goodwill of $134.9 million as of June 30, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $33.8 million of core deposit intangibles as of June 30, 2026.

Acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation

On January 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of American and its wholly owned subsidiary American Bank, headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas. American Bank operated 18 banking offices and two loan production offices in South and Central Texas including its main office in Corpus Christi, and banking offices in San Antonio, Austin, Victoria and the greater Corpus Christi area including Port Aransas and Rockport and a loan production office in Houston, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,439,938 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of American common stock. This resulted in goodwill of $185.9 million as of June 30, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $31.1 million of core deposit intangibles as of June 30, 2026.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's second quarter 2026 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 9578428.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale and securities, write-down or write-up of assets; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of June 30, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $43.873 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 363 full-service banking locations: 62 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 36 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 61 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 21 in the East Texas area; 28 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 45 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area; 18 in the Central, South Texas and San Antonio areas doing business as American Bank; 11 in the San Antonio area doing business as Texas Partners Bank and 52 in Houston, Beaumont, Dallas and the East Texas areas doing business as Stellar Bank.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of any proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; changes in trade policies by the United States or other countries, such as tariffs or retaliatory tariffs; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.0 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $8.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.7 million, and merger related provision for credit losses of $42.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

(5)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $9.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $7.8 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $43.3 million and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $8.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

(6)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $6.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $6.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025


Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
















Loans held for sale


$

18,656



$

21,925



$

14,155



$

11,297



$

6,004


Loans held for investment



23,719,186




23,832,909




20,486,415




20,738,294




20,903,944


Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
Program



1,290,156




1,433,152




1,304,798




1,278,178




1,287,440


Total loans



25,027,998




25,287,986




21,805,368




22,027,769




22,197,388


















Investment securities(A)



12,339,080




11,951,591




10,613,425




10,232,462




10,608,104


Federal funds sold



194




209




217




210




197


Allowance for credit losses on loans



(382,841)




(383,840)




(333,742)




(339,626)




(346,084)


Cash and due from banks



1,683,062




1,547,967




1,747,511




1,766,115




1,304,993


Goodwill



3,823,920




3,822,283




3,503,127




3,503,127




3,503,127


Core deposit intangibles, net



105,582




111,243




51,605




55,194




58,796


Other real estate owned



11,296




13,257




13,296




13,750




7,874


Fixed assets, net



428,478




429,775




383,449




378,776




374,602


Other assets



835,742




838,712




679,169




692,692




708,355


Total assets


$

43,872,511



$

43,619,183



$

38,463,425



$

38,330,469



$

38,417,352


















Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

10,739,937



$

10,580,920



$

9,467,911



$

9,522,028



$

9,426,657


Interest-bearing deposits



21,859,750




22,051,836




19,014,573




18,260,066




18,046,754


Total deposits



32,599,687




32,632,756




28,482,484




27,782,094




27,473,411


Other borrowings



2,400,000




2,200,000




1,950,000




2,400,000




2,900,000


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



199,576




176,099




201,216




185,797




183,572


Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures



70,000




76,186




-




-




-


Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit
exposures



37,646




37,646




37,646




37,646




37,646


Other liabilities



260,343




288,645




175,939




259,994




222,987


Total liabilities



35,567,252




35,411,332




30,847,285




30,665,531




30,817,616


Shareholders' equity(B)



8,305,259




8,207,851




7,616,140




7,664,938




7,599,736


Total liabilities and equity


$

43,872,511



$

43,619,183



$

38,463,425



$

38,330,469



$

38,417,352




(A)

Includes ($319), $44, ($375), ($1,987) and ($1,657) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.

(B)

Includes ($251), $35, ($296), ($1,570) and ($1,309) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date




Jun 30,
2026



Mar 31,
2026



Dec 31,
2025



Sep 30,
2025



Jun 30,
2025



Jun 30,
2026



Jun 30,
2025


Income Statement Data






















Interest income:






















Loans


$

369,574



$

361,756



$

321,516



$

329,445



$

325,490



$

731,330



$

644,513


Securities(C)



81,200




70,531




56,767




58,207




57,836




151,731




115,722


Federal funds sold and other earning assets



8,719




9,488




8,364




10,455




9,438




18,207




25,334


Total interest income



459,493




441,775




386,647




398,107




392,764




901,268




785,569
























Interest expense:






















Deposits



107,084




104,237




94,625




95,965




93,790




211,321




189,387


Other borrowings



20,094




14,783




16,028




27,613




30,101




34,877




60,593


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



1,019




902




1,041




1,094




1,151




1,921




2,485


Subordinated notes and junior subordinated
debentures



746




703




-




-




-




1,449




-


Total interest expense



128,943




120,625




111,694




124,672




125,042




249,568




252,465


Net interest income



330,550




321,150




274,953




273,435




267,722




651,700




533,104


Provision for credit losses



-




-




-




-




-




-




-


Net interest income after provision for credit losses



330,550




321,150




274,953




273,435




267,722




651,700




533,104
























Noninterest income:






















Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



11,349




10,867




9,715




9,805




8,885




22,216




18,032


Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



10,303




9,483




9,462




9,446




9,761




19,786




18,500


Service charges on deposit accounts



9,235




8,680




7,618




7,317




7,645




17,915




15,053


Trust income



4,943




4,922




3,662




3,526




3,859




9,865




7,460


Mortgage income



1,363




1,280




954




931




965




2,643




1,974


Brokerage income



1,478




1,568




1,570




1,328




1,225




3,046




2,487


Bank owned life insurance income



2,476




2,598




2,117




2,111




1,985




5,074




4,100


Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets



(42)




318




35




3




1,414




276




1,179


Net gain on sale or write-up of securities



8,235




-




-




-




-




8,235




-


Other noninterest income



11,365




6,758




7,647




6,771




7,243




18,123




15,498


Total noninterest income



60,705




46,474




42,780




41,238




42,982




107,179




84,283
























Noninterest expense:






















Salaries and benefits



110,965




109,211




88,384




87,949




87,296




220,176




176,772


Net occupancy and equipment



10,685




10,654




9,379




9,395




9,168




21,339




18,314


Credit and debit card, data processing and
software amortization



16,121




18,114




12,621




12,515




12,056




34,235




23,478


Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



5,287




6,041




1,600




5,198




5,508




11,328




11,297


Core deposit intangibles amortization



5,661




5,259




3,588




3,602




3,610




10,920




7,251


Depreciation



5,795




5,548




5,155




4,966




4,779




11,343




9,553


Communications



4,271




3,834




3,528




3,480




3,507




8,105




6,980


Other real estate expense



350




341




219




314




204




691




344


Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other
real estate



(41)




(41)




109




(81)




(222)




(82)




(252)


Merger related expenses



755




42,516




268




62




-




43,271




-


Other noninterest expense



16,327




15,810




13,861




11,235




12,659




32,137




25,129


Total noninterest expense



176,176




217,287




138,712




138,635




138,565




393,463




278,866


Income before income taxes



215,079




150,337




179,021




176,038




172,139




365,416




338,521


Provision for income taxes



46,496




34,070




39,114




38,482




36,984




80,566




73,141


Net income available to common shareholders


$

168,583



$

116,267



$

139,907



$

137,556



$

135,155



$

284,850



$

265,380




(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $3,790, $3,829, $4,668, $2,877, and $4,926 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively, and $7,619 and $9,953 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)










Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date




Jun 30,
2026



Mar 31,
2026



Dec 31,
2025



Sep 30,
2025



Jun 30,
2025



Jun 30,
2026



Jun 30,
2025
























Profitability






















Net income (D) (E)


$

168,583



$

116,267



$

139,907



$

137,556



$

135,155



$

284,850



$

265,380
























Basic earnings per share


$

1.67



$

1.16



$

1.49



$

1.45



$

1.42



$

2.84



$

2.79


Diluted earnings per share


$

1.67



$

1.16



$

1.49



$

1.45



$

1.42



$

2.84



$

2.79
























Return on average assets (F) (J)



1.55

%



1.10

%



1.49

%



1.44

%



1.41

%



1.33

%



1.37

%

Return on average common equity (F) (J)



8.14

%



5.70

%



7.30

%



7.18

%



7.13

%



6.93

%



7.03

%

Return on average tangible common
equity (F) (G) (J)



15.48

%



10.59

%



13.61

%



13.43

%



13.44

%



13.02

%



13.33

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



3.47

%



3.51

%



3.30

%



3.24

%



3.18

%



3.49

%



3.16

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)



45.99

%



59.16

%



43.66

%



44.06

%



44.80

%



52.44

%



45.26

%























Liquidity and Capital Ratios






















Equity to assets



18.93

%



18.82

%



19.80

%



20.00

%



19.78

%



18.93

%



19.78

%

Common equity tier 1 capital



15.94

%



15.45

%



17.55

%



17.53

%



17.10

%



15.94

%



17.10

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital



15.94

%



15.45

%



17.55

%



17.53

%



17.10

%



15.94

%



17.10

%

Total risk-based capital



17.38

%



16.63

%



18.80

%



18.78

%



18.35

%



17.38

%



18.35

%

Tier 1 leverage capital



11.12

%



11.22

%



11.93

%



11.90

%



11.62

%



11.12

%



11.62

%

Period end tangible equity to period end
tangible assets (G)



10.96

%



10.77

%



11.63

%



11.81

%



11.58

%



10.96

%



11.58

%























Other Data






















Weighted-average shares used in computing
earnings per common share






















Basic



100,783




99,825




94,044




95,093




95,277




100,306




95,271


Diluted



100,783




99,825




94,044




95,093




95,277




100,306




95,271


Period end shares outstanding



100,646




100,835




93,058




94,993




95,277




100,646




95,277


Cash dividends paid per common share


$

0.60



$

0.60



$

0.60



$

0.58



$

0.58



$

1.20



$

1.16


Book value per common share


$

82.52



$

81.40



$

81.84



$

80.69



$

79.76



$

82.52



$

79.76


Tangible book value per common share (G)


$

43.48



$

42.39



$

43.64



$

43.23



$

42.38



$

43.48



$

42.38
























Common Stock Market Price






















High


$

74.37



$

77.20



$

73.90



$

75.44



$

74.56



$

77.20



$

82.75


Low


$

65.90



$

63.20



$

61.07



$

64.27



$

61.57



$

63.20



$

61.57


Period end closing price


$

73.03



$

67.18



$

69.11



$

66.35



$

70.24



$

73.03



$

70.24


Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)



4,324




4,429




3,941




3,937




3,921




4,194




3,921


Number of banking centers



311




312




283




283




283




311




283




(D)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:




Three Months Ended


Year-to-Date


Jun 30,

2026


Mar 31,

2026


Dec 31,

2025


Sep 30,

2025


Jun 30,

2025


Jun 30,

2026


Jun 30,

2025

Loan discount accretion














Purchased seasoned loans ("PSLs")

$3,104


$2,562


$2,926


$2,242


$2,486


$5,666


$5.101

PCD

$901


$1,186


$205


$613


$638


$2,087


$1,315

Securities net accretion

$1,462


$1,573


$342


$1,475


$409


$3,035


$1,114

Time deposits amortization

$(357)


$(699)


$(1)


$(1)


$(2)


$(1,056)


$(11)





(E)

Using effective tax rate of 21.6%, 22.7%, 21.8%, 21.9% and 21.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively, and 22.0% and 21.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.

(I)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(J)

For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(K)

For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


YIELD ANALYSIS


Three Months Ended





Jun 30, 2026


Mar 31, 2026


Jun 30, 2025





Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate


(L)

Interest-earning assets:



























Loans held for sale


$

17,858



$

281



6.31 %


$

15,800



$

238



6.11 %


$

9,813



$

166



6.79 %



Loans held for investment



23,750,036




350,967



5.93 %



23,469,020




344,596



5.95 %



20,907,400




306,671



5.88 %



Loans held for investment -
Warehouse Purchase Program



1,316,645




18,326



5.58 %



1,207,793




16,922



5.68 %



1,179,307




18,653



6.34 %



Total loans



25,084,539




369,574



5.91 %



24,692,613




361,756



5.94 %



22,096,520




325,490



5.91 %



Investment securities



12,258,188




81,200



2.66 %

(M)


11,469,762




70,531



2.49 %

(M)


10,867,856




57,836



2.13 %


(M)

Federal funds sold and other
earning assets



969,502




8,719



3.61 %



1,026,015




9,488



3.75 %



841,933




9,438



4.50 %



Total interest-earning assets



38,312,229




459,493



4.81 %



37,188,390




441,775



4.82 %



33,806,309




392,764



4.66 %



Allowance for credit losses on
loans



(383,281)









(330,133)









(348,310)









Noninterest-earning assets



5,508,187









5,361,351









4,933,215









Total assets


$

43,437,135








$

42,219,608








$

38,391,214




































Interest-bearing liabilities:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

6,135,720



$

15,093



0.99 %


$

6,266,423



$

13,993



0.91 %


$

4,807,864



$

8,859



0.74 %



Savings and money market
deposits



10,928,333




53,661



1.97 %



10,583,184




50,719



1.94 %



8,944,897




45,796



2.05 %



Certificates and other time
deposits



4,787,401




38,330



3.21 %



4,830,369




39,525



3.32 %



4,366,510




39,135



3.59 %



Other borrowings



2,174,506




20,094



3.71 %



1,620,556




14,783



3.70 %



2,717,583




30,101



4.44 %



Securities sold under repurchase
agreements



194,250




1,019



2.10 %



177,719




902



2.06 %



194,577




1,151



2.37 %



Subordinated notes and junior
subordinated debentures



70,408




746



4.25 %



63,673




703



4.48 %



-




-




-



Total interest-bearing liabilities



24,290,618




128,943



2.13 %

(N)


23,541,924




120,625



2.08 %

(N)


21,031,431




125,042



2.38 %


(N)




























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



























Noninterest-bearing demand
deposits



10,561,142









10,260,022









9,508,845









Allowance for credit losses on off-
balance sheet credit exposures



37,646









38,070









37,646









Other liabilities



259,201









218,810









227,002









Total liabilities



35,148,607









34,058,826









30,804,924









Shareholders' equity



8,288,528









8,160,782









7,586,290









Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity


$

43,437,135








$

42,219,608








$

38,391,214




































Net interest income and margin





$

330,550



3.46 %





$

321,150



3.50 %





$

267,722



3.18 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:



























Tax equivalent adjustment






580









575









574






Net interest income and margin
(tax equivalent basis)





$

331,130



3.47 %





$

321,725



3.51 %





$

268,296



3.18 %





(L)

Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.

(M)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $3,790, $3,829, and $4,926 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.

(N)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.48%, 1.45%, and 1.64% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)






YIELD ANALYSIS


Year-to-Date





Jun 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2025





Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate

(O)

Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate


(O)

Interest-earning assets:



















Loans held for sale


$

16,834



$

519



6.22 %


$

8,698



$

293



6.79 %



Loans held for investment



23,610,945




695,563



5.94 %



20,933,170




611,739



5.89 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,262,533




35,248



5.63 %



1,028,534




32,481



6.37 %



Total loans



24,890,312




731,330



5.93 %



21,970,402




644,513



5.92 %



Investment securities



11,866,153




151,731



2.58 %

(P)


10,942,215




115,722



2.13 %


(P)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



996,109




18,207



3.69 %



1,140,915




25,334



4.48 %



Total interest-earning assets



37,752,574




901,268



4.81 %



34,053,532




785,569



4.65 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(356,855)









(349,506)









Noninterest-earning assets



5,435,129









4,967,987









Total assets


$

42,830,848








$

38,672,013




























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

6,199,301



$

29,086



0.95 %


$

5,015,178



$

17,878



0.72 %



Savings and money market deposits



10,757,523




104,380



1.96 %



8,975,919




91,441



2.05 %



Certificates and other time deposits



4,808,748




77,855



3.26 %



4,396,350




80,068



3.67 %



Other borrowings



1,899,061




34,877



3.70 %



2,746,961




60,593



4.45 %



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



186,030




1,921



2.08 %



206,197




2,485



2.43 %



Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures



67,059




1,449



4.36 %



-




-




-



Total interest-bearing liabilities



23,917,722




249,568



2.10 %

(Q)


21,340,605




252,465



2.39 %


(Q)




















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



10,412,431









9,506,704









Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit
exposures



37,857









37,646









Other liabilities



238,470









240,789









Total liabilities



34,606,480









31,125,744









Shareholders' equity



8,224,368









7,546,269









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

42,830,848








$

38,672,013




























Net interest income and margin





$

651,700



3.48 %





$

533,104



3.16 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:



















Tax equivalent adjustment






1,155









1,161






Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)





$

652,855



3.49 %





$

534,265



3.16 %





(O)

Based on an actual 365-day basis.

(P)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $7,619 and $9,953 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

(Q)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.47% and 1.65% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025


YIELD TREND (R)






























Interest-Earning Assets:















Loans held for sale


6.31

%



6.11

%



6.27

%



6.64

%



6.79

%

Loans held for investment


5.93

%



5.95

%



5.83

%



5.90

%



5.88

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
Program


5.58

%



5.68

%



5.89

%



6.31

%



6.34

%

Total loans


5.91

%



5.94

%



5.83

%



5.92

%



5.91

%

Investment securities (S)


2.66

%



2.49

%



2.17

%



2.19

%



2.13

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets


3.61

%



3.75

%



3.99

%



4.44

%



4.50

%

Total interest-earning assets


4.81

%



4.82

%



4.64

%



4.71

%



4.66

%
















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:















Interest-bearing demand deposits


0.99

%



0.91

%



0.75

%



0.76

%



0.74

%

Savings and money market deposits


1.97

%



1.94

%



1.96

%



2.07

%



2.05

%

Certificates and other time deposits


3.21

%



3.32

%



3.58

%



3.60

%



3.59

%

Other borrowings


3.71

%



3.70

%



3.99

%



4.42

%



4.44

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements


2.10

%



2.06

%



2.23

%



2.32

%



2.37

%

Subordinated notes and junior subordinated
debentures


4.25

%



4.48

%



-




-




-


Total interest-bearing liabilities


2.13

%



2.08

%



2.20

%



2.39

%



2.38

%
















Net Interest Margin


3.46

%



3.50

%



3.30

%



3.23

%



3.18

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)


3.47

%



3.51

%



3.30

%



3.24

%



3.18

%



(R)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.

(S)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $3,790, $3,829, $4,668, $2,877, and $4,926 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended




Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025


Balance Sheet Averages
















Loans held for sale


$

17,858



$

15,800



$

11,077



$

8,371



$

9,813


Loans held for investment



23,750,036




23,469,020




20,603,235




20,851,896




20,907,400


Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
Program



1,316,645




1,207,793




1,258,036




1,217,579




1,179,307


Total loans



25,084,539




24,692,613




21,872,348




22,077,846




22,096,520


















Investment securities



12,258,188




11,469,762




10,378,696




10,530,807




10,867,856


Federal funds sold and other earning assets



969,502




1,026,015




830,926




934,318




841,933


Total interest-earning assets



38,312,229




37,188,390




33,081,970




33,542,971




33,806,309


Allowance for credit losses on loans



(383,281)




(330,133)




(337,892)




(343,872)




(348,310)


Cash and due from banks



315,132




391,668




311,541




291,809




294,379


Goodwill



3,822,507




3,718,640




3,503,127




3,503,127




3,503,127


Core deposit intangibles, net



108,589




50,089




53,553




56,956




60,739


Other real estate



13,278




14,690




14,004




11,533




8,749


Fixed assets, net



430,575




423,530




380,254




377,680




374,486


Other assets



818,106




762,734




659,371




689,659




691,735


Total assets


$

43,437,135



$

42,219,608



$

37,665,928



$

38,129,863



$

38,391,214


















Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

10,561,142



$

10,260,022



$

9,543,581



$

9,451,153



$

9,508,845


Interest-bearing demand deposits



6,135,720




6,266,423




4,812,342




4,656,452




4,807,864


Savings and money market deposits



10,928,333




10,583,184




9,054,281




8,977,585




8,944,897


Certificates and other time deposits



4,787,401




4,830,369




4,519,742




4,422,996




4,366,510


Total deposits



32,412,596




31,939,998




27,929,946




27,508,186




27,628,116


Other borrowings



2,174,506




1,620,556




1,595,652




2,480,435




2,717,583


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



194,250




177,719




185,289




187,462




194,577


Subordinated notes and junior subordinated
debentures



70,408




63,673




-




-




-


Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet
credit exposures



37,646




38,070




37,646




37,646




37,646


Other liabilities



259,201




218,810




248,593




258,156




227,002


Shareholders' equity



8,288,528




8,160,782




7,668,802




7,657,978




7,586,290


Total liabilities and equity


$

43,437,135



$

42,219,608



$

37,665,928



$

38,129,863



$

38,391,214


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025


Period End Balances




















































Loan Portfolio


























Commercial and industrial


$

2,805,904



11.2

%


$

2,759,190



10.9

%


$

1,864,337



8.6

%


$

1,879,282



8.5

%


$

1,897,117



8.6

%

Warehouse purchase
program



1,290,156



5.1

%



1,433,152



5.7

%



1,304,798



6.0

%



1,278,178



5.8

%



1,287,440



5.8

%

Construction, land
development and other
land loans



3,143,607



12.6

%



3,253,389



12.9

%



2,741,455



12.6

%



2,865,279



13.0

%



2,873,238



12.9

%

1-4 family residential



7,777,079



31.1

%



7,876,021



31.1

%



7,430,929



34.1

%



7,461,900



33.9

%



7,530,816



33.9

%

Home equity



827,696



3.3

%



846,739



3.3

%



843,708



3.8

%



848,740



3.9

%



869,370



3.9

%

Commercial real estate
(includes multi-family
residential)



7,220,978



28.9

%



7,126,212



28.2

%



5,776,397



26.5

%



5,796,937



26.3

%



5,827,645



26.3

%

Agriculture (includes
farmland)



1,066,122



4.3

%



1,064,540



4.2

%



1,027,904



4.7

%



1,019,589



4.6

%



1,029,250



4.6

%

Consumer and other



412,268



1.6

%



406,680



1.6

%



376,241



1.7

%



366,027



1.7

%



368,747



1.7

%

Energy



484,188



1.9

%



522,063



2.1

%



439,599



2.0

%



511,837



2.3

%



513,765



2.3

%

Total loans


$

25,027,998





$

25,287,986





$

21,805,368





$

22,027,769





$

22,197,388






























Deposit Types


























Noninterest-bearing DDA


$

10,739,937



32.9

%


$

10,580,920



32.4

%


$

9,467,911



33.2

%


$

9,522,028



34.3

%


$

9,426,657



34.3

%

Interest-bearing DDA



6,133,954



18.8

%



6,345,797



19.5

%



5,365,795



18.8

%



4,766,146



17.2

%



4,708,251



17.1

%

Money market



8,248,194



25.3

%



8,163,557



25.0

%



6,538,213



23.0

%



6,402,591



23.0

%



6,302,770



23.0

%

Savings



2,700,522



8.3

%



2,743,732



8.4

%



2,592,873



9.1

%



2,616,196



9.4

%



2,667,859



9.7

%

Certificates and other time
deposits



4,777,080



14.7

%



4,798,750



14.7

%



4,517,692



15.9

%



4,475,133



16.1

%



4,367,874



15.9

%

Total deposits


$

32,599,687





$

32,632,756





$

28,482,484





$

27,782,094





$

27,473,411






























Loan to Deposit Ratio



76.8

%





77.5

%





76.6

%





79.3

%





80.8

%



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Construction Loans



Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025




























Single family residential construction


$

689,081



21.9

%


$

690,393



21.2

%


$

613,288



22.4

%


$

665,194



23.2

%


$

696,569



24.2

%

Land development



359,067



11.4

%



407,811



12.5

%



252,650



9.2

%



248,616



8.7

%



227,254



7.9

%

Raw land



227,614



7.3

%



276,693



8.5

%



220,169



8.0

%



230,021



8.0

%



248,380



8.7

%

Residential lots



224,650



7.1

%



249,071



7.7

%



199,709



7.3

%



203,396



7.1

%



217,835



7.6

%

Commercial lots



61,423



2.0

%



61,691



1.9

%



59,683



2.2

%



59,853



2.1

%



55,176



1.9

%

Commercial construction and other



1,581,569



50.3

%



1,567,640



48.2

%



1,396,850



50.9

%



1,459,255



50.9

%



1,428,985



49.7

%

Net unaccreted premium (discount)



203






90






(894)






(1,056)






(961)




Total construction loans


$

3,143,607





$

3,253,389





$

2,741,455





$

2,865,279





$

2,873,238




Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of June 30, 2026

























Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (T)



Total



Collateral Type






















Shopping center/retail

$

266,513



$

207,360



$

67,619



$

76,541



$

4,831



$

343,777



$

966,641



Commercial and industrial
buildings


213,733




114,459




33,894




28,656




11,056




305,583




707,381



Office buildings


134,384




278,033




77,949




42,894




3,805




111,395




648,460



Medical buildings


111,580




56,722




25,804




41,667




28,826




65,432




330,031



Apartment buildings


136,295




67,268




143,477




10,048




12,385




222,261




591,734



Hotel


108,606




116,419




36,165




15,573




-




252,301




529,064



Other


196,829




68,955




153,008




4,297




5,781




426,209




855,079



Total

$

1,167,940



$

909,216



$

537,916



$

219,676



$

66,684



$

1,726,958



$

4,628,390


(U)

Acquired Loans


PSL



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Mar 31,
2026



Balance at
Jun 30,
2026



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Mar 31,
2026



Balance at
Jun 30,
2026



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Mar 31,
2026



Balance at
Jun 30,
2026


Loan marks:



























Acquired banks (V)

$

388,625



$

15,064



$

15,986



$

332,400



$

5,053



$

4,483



$

721,025



$

20,117



$

20,469


American Bank (W)


15,473




15,902




16,443




1,923




1,297




1,067




17,396




17,199




17,510


Texas Partners Bank (X)


38,467




37,626




36,199




2,328




2,090




1,894




40,795




39,716




38,093


Total


442,565




68,592




68,628




336,651




8,440



$

7,444




779,216




77,032




76,072





























Acquired portfolio
loan balances:



























Acquired banks (V)


14,323,981




1,331,556




1,219,719




1,376,673




293,365




239,094




15,700,654




1,624,921




1,458,813


American Bank (W)


1,810,982




1,684,101




1,488,985




93,300




89,055




75,647




1,904,282




1,773,156




1,564,632


Texas Partners Bank (X)


1,864,565




1,769,908




1,591,030




76,199




70,248




68,004




1,940,764




1,840,156




1,659,034


Total


17,999,528




4,785,565




4,299,734




1,546,172




452,668




382,745




19,545,700


(Y)


5,238,233




4,682,479





























Acquired portfolio
loan balances with loan
marks

$

17,556,963



$

4,716,973



$

4,231,106



$

1,209,521



$

444,228



$

375,301



$

18,766,484



$

5,161,201



$

4,606,407


(T)

Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(U)

Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $7.221 billion as of June 30, 2026.

(V)

Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank, LegacyTexas Bank, FirstCapital Bank and Lone Star State Bank of West Texas.

(W)

The American Merger was completed on January 1, 2026. The American Merger resulted in the addition of $1.904 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $17.4 million at acquisition date.

(X)

The Southwest Merger was completed on February 1, 2026. The Southwest Merger resulted in the addition of $1.941 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $40.8 million at acquisition date.

(Y)

Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Jun 30,
2026



Mar 31,
2026



Dec 31,
2025



Sep 30,
2025



Jun 30,
2025



Jun 30,
2026



Jun 30,
2025


Asset Quality





















Nonaccrual loans

$

116,911



$

106,473



$

137,217



$

105,529



$

102,031



$

116,911



$

102,031


Accruing loans 90 or more days past due


2,360




2,241




317




268




576




2,360




576


Total nonperforming loans


119,271




108,714




137,534




105,797




102,607




119,271




102,607


Repossessed assets


9




136




12




16




6




9




6


Other real estate


11,296




13,257




13,296




13,750




7,874




11,296




7,874


Total nonperforming assets

$

130,576



$

122,107



$

150,842



$

119,563



$

110,487



$

130,576



$

110,487























Nonperforming assets:





















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

22,115



$

17,495



$

57,237



$

27,880



$

27,680



$

22,115



$

27,680


Construction, land development and other
land loans


3,781




2,054




2,183




583




1,859




3,781




1,859


1-4 family residential (includes home equity)


64,394




63,168




60,296




57,241




50,501




64,394




50,501


Commercial real estate (includes multi-family
residential)


19,597




17,880




9,215




11,471




12,865




19,597




12,865


Agriculture (includes farmland)


15,590




16,259




16,713




17,080




17,547




15,590




17,547


Consumer and other


5,099




5,251




5,198




5,308




35




5,099




35


Total

$

130,576



$

122,107



$

150,842



$

119,563



$

110,487



$

130,576



$

110,487


Number of loans/properties


499




484




449




424




392




499




392


Allowance for credit losses on loans

$

382,841



$

383,840



$

333,742



$

339,626



$

346,084



$

382,841



$

346,084























Net charge-offs (recoveries):





















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

1,386



$

39,225



$

5,388



$

3,341



$

1,044



$

40,611



$

1,374


Construction, land development and other
land loans


50




-




(154)




34




(3)




50




(159)


1-4 family residential (includes home equity)


314




862




175




853




342




1,176




1,393


Commercial real estate (includes multi-family
residential)


(1,064)




(121)




(665)




1,015




55




(1,185)




233


Agriculture (includes farmland)


28




52




(5)




(40)




(14)




80




(14)


Consumer and other


1,469




1,291




1,145




1,255




1,593




2,760




2,894


Total

$

2,183



$

41,309



$

5,884



$

6,458



$

3,017



$

43,492



$

5,721























Asset Quality Ratios





















Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning
assets


0.34

%



0.33

%



0.46

%



0.36

%



0.33

%



0.35

%



0.32

%

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real
estate


0.52

%



0.48

%



0.69

%



0.54

%



0.50

%



0.52

%



0.50

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)


0.03

%



0.67

%



0.11

%



0.12

%



0.05

%



0.35

%



0.05

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans


1.53

%



1.52

%



1.53

%



1.54

%



1.56

%



1.53

%



1.56

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total
loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program
loans (G)


1.61

%



1.61

%



1.63

%



1.64

%



1.66

%



1.61

%



1.66

%

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.



Three Months Ended


Year-to-Date



Jun 30,
2026



Mar 31,
2026



Dec 31,
2025



Sep 30,
2025



Jun 30,
2025



Jun 30,
2026



Jun 30,
2025


Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to
diluted earnings per share excluding merger related
expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of
tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities,
net of tax:






















Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)


$

1.67



$

1.16



$

1.49



$

1.45



$

1.42



$

2.84



$

2.79
























Net income


$

168,583



$

116,267



$

139,907



$

137,556



$

135,155



$

284,850



$

265,380


Merger related expenses, net of tax(Z)



596




33,588




212




49




-




34,184




-


FDIC special assessment, net of tax(Z)



-




-




(2,807)




-




-




-




-


Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z)



(6,506)




-




-




-




-




(6,506)




-


Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of
tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain
on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z):


$

162,673



$

149,855



$

137,312



$

137,605



$

135,155



$

312,528



$

265,380
























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



100,783




99,825




94,044




95,093




95,277




100,306




95,271


Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted
common share(Z)


$

0.01



$

0.34



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

0.34



$

-


FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted
common share(Z)


$

-



$

-



$

(0.03)



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-


Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, per
diluted common share(Z)


$

(0.06)



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

(0.06)



$

-


Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related
expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of
tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of
tax:(Z)


$

1.62



$

1.50



$

1.46



$

1.45



$

1.42



$

3.12



$

2.79
























Reconciliation of return on average assets to return
on average assets excluding merger related
expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of
tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of
securities, net of tax:






















Return on average assets (unadjusted)



1.55

%



1.10

%



1.49

%



1.44

%



1.41

%



1.33

%



1.37

%























Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of
tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain
on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z):


$

162,673



$

149,855



$

137,312



$

137,605



$

135,155



$

312,528



$

265,380


Average total assets


$

43,437,135



$

42,219,608



$

37,665,928



$

38,129,863



$

38,391,214



$

42,830,848



$

38,672,013


Return on average assets excluding merger related
expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of
tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of
tax (F) (Z)



1.50

%



1.42

%



1.46

%



1.44

%



1.41

%



1.46

%



1.37

%






























(Z)

Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.







Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date




Jun 30,
2026



Mar 31,
2026



Dec 31,
2025



Sep 30,
2025



Jun 30,
2025



Jun 30,
2026



Jun 30,
2025


Reconciliation of return on average common equity
to return on average common equity excluding
merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special
assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-
up of securities, net of tax:






















Return on average common equity (unadjusted)



8.14

%



5.70

%



7.30

%



7.18

%



7.13

%



6.93

%



7.03

%























Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of
tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain
on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z):

$

162,673



$

149,855



$

137,312



$

137,605



$

135,155



$

312,528



$

265,380


Average shareholders' equity


$

8,288,528



$

8,160,782



$

7,668,802



$

7,657,978



$

7,586,290



$

8,224,368



$

7,546,269


Return on average common equity excluding merger
related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment,
net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities,
net of tax(F) (Z)



7.85

%



7.35

%



7.16

%



7.19

%



7.13

%



7.60

%



7.03

%























Reconciliation of return on average common equity
to return on average tangible common equity:






















Net income


$

168,583



$

116,267



$

139,907



$

137,556



$

135,155



$

284,850



$

265,380


Average shareholders' equity


$

8,288,528



$

8,160,782



$

7,668,802



$

7,657,978



$

7,586,290



$

8,224,368



$

7,546,269


Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,931,096)




(3,768,729)




(3,556,680)




(3,560,083)




(3,563,866)




(3,850,361)




(3,565,634)


Average tangible shareholders' equity


$

4,357,432



$

4,392,053



$

4,112,122



$

4,097,895



$

4,022,424



$

4,374,007



$

3,980,635


Return on average tangible common equity (F)



15.48

%



10.59

%



13.61

%



13.43

%



13.44

%



13.02

%



13.33

%























Reconciliation of return on average common equity
to return on average tangible common equity
excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC
special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale
or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z):






















Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of
tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain
on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z):


$

162,673



$

149,855



$

137,312



$

137,605



$

135,155



$

312,528



$

265,380


Average shareholders' equity


$

8,288,528



$

8,160,782



$

7,668,802



$

7,657,978



$

7,586,290



$

8,224,368



$

7,546,269


Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,931,096)




(3,768,729)




(3,556,680)




(3,560,083)




(3,563,866)




(3,850,361)




(3,565,634)


Average tangible shareholders' equity


$

4,357,432



$

4,392,053



$

4,112,122



$

4,097,895



$

4,022,424



$

4,374,007



$

3,980,635


Return on average tangible common equity excluding
merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special
assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up
of securities, net of tax (F) (Z)



14.93

%



13.65

%



13.36

%



13.43

%



13.44

%



14.29

%



13.33

%























Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible
book value per share:






















Shareholders' equity


$

8,305,259



$

8,207,851



$

7,616,140



$

7,664,938



$

7,599,736



$

8,305,259



$

7,599,736


Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,929,502)




(3,933,526)




(3,554,732)




(3,558,321)




(3,561,923)




(3,929,502)




(3,561,923)


Tangible shareholders' equity


$

4,375,757



$

4,274,325



$

4,061,408



$

4,106,617



$

4,037,813



$

4,375,757



$

4,037,813
























Period end shares outstanding



100,646




100,835




93,058




94,993




95,277




100,646




95,277


Tangible book value per share


$

43.48



$

42.39



$

43.64



$

43.23



$

42.38



$

43.48



$

42.38
























Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end
tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:






















Tangible shareholders' equity


$

4,375,757



$

4,274,325



$

4,061,408



$

4,106,617



$

4,037,813



$

4,375,757



$

4,037,813


Total assets


$

43,872,511



$

43,619,183



$

38,463,425



$

38,330,469



$

38,417,352



$

43,872,511



$

38,417,352


Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,929,502)




(3,933,526)




(3,554,732)




(3,558,321)




(3,561,923)




(3,929,502)




(3,561,923)


Tangible assets


$

39,943,009



$

39,685,657



$

34,908,693



$

34,772,148



$

34,855,429



$

39,943,009



$

34,855,429


Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets
ratio



10.96

%



10.77

%



11.63

%



11.81

%



11.58

%



10.96

%



11.58

%










Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date




Jun 30,
2026



Mar 31,
2026



Dec 31,
2025



Sep 30,
2025



Jun 30,
2025



Jun 30,
2026



Jun 30,
2025


Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total
loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total
loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program:






















Allowance for credit losses on loans


$

382,841



$

383,840



$

333,742



$

339,626



$

346,084



$

382,841



$

346,084


Total loans


$

25,027,998



$

25,287,986



$

21,805,368



$

22,027,769



$

22,197,388



$

25,027,998



$

22,197,388


Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans



(1,290,156)




(1,433,152)




(1,304,798)




(1,278,178)




(1,287,440)




(1,290,156)




(1,287,440)


Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program


$

23,737,842



$

23,854,834



$

20,500,570



$

20,749,591



$

20,909,948



$

23,737,842



$

20,909,948


Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
excluding Warehouse Purchase Program



1.61

%



1.61

%



1.63

%



1.64

%



1.66

%



1.61

%



1.66

%























Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio
excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-
down or write-up of assets:






















Noninterest expense


$

176,176



$

217,287



$

138,712



$

138,635



$

138,565



$

393,463



$

278,866
























Net interest income


$

330,550



$

321,150



$

274,953



$

273,435



$

267,722



$

651,700



$

533,104


Noninterest income



60,705




46,474




42,780




41,238




42,982




107,179




84,283


Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets



(42)




318




35




3




1,414




276




1,179


Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities



8,235




-




-




-




-




8,235




-


Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on
the sale, write-down or write-up of assets



52,512




46,156




42,745




41,235




41,568




98,668




83,104


Total income excluding net gains and losses on the
sale, write-down or write-up of assets


$

383,062



$

367,306



$

317,698



$

314,670



$

309,290



$

750,368



$

616,208


Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the
sale, write-down or write-up of assets



45.99

%



59.16

%



43.66

%



44.06

%



44.80

%



52.44

%



45.26

%























Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio,
excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-
down or write-up of assets, merger related expenses
and FDIC special assessment:






















Noninterest expense


$

176,176



$

217,287



$

138,712



$

138,635



$

138,565



$

393,463



$

278,866


Less: merger related expenses



755




42,516




268




62




-




43,271




-


Less: FDIC special assessment



-




-




(3,554)




-




-




-




-


Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses
and FDIC special assessment


$

175,421



$

174,771



$

141,998



$

138,573



$

138,565



$

350,192



$

278,866
























Net interest income


$

330,550



$

321,150



$

274,953



$

273,435



$

267,722



$

651,700



$

533,104


Noninterest income



60,705




46,474




42,780




41,238




42,982




107,179




84,283


Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets



(42)




318




35




3




1,414




276




1,179


Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities



8,235




-




-




-




-




8,235




-


Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on
the sale, write-down or write-up of assets



52,512




46,156




42,745




41,235




41,568




98,668




83,104


Total income excluding net gains and losses on the
sale, write-down or write-up of assets


$

383,062



$

367,306



$

317,698



$

314,670



$

309,290



$

750,368



$

616,208


Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the
sale, write-down or write-up of assets, merger related
expenses and FDIC special assessment



45.79

%



47.58

%



44.70

%



44.04

%



44.80

%



46.67

%



45.26

%

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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