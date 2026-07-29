Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

- Completed the merger of Stellar Bancorp, Inc. into Prosperity Bancshares on July 1, 2026
- Second quarter net interest margin increased 29 basis points to 3.47% compared to second quarter 2025
- Second quarter net income of $168.6 million, and $162.7 million(1) excluding non-recurring items, an increase of 20.4% compared to second quarter 2025
- Second quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.67, or $1.62 excluding non-recurring items, an increase of 14.1% compared to second quarter 2025
- Noninterest-bearing deposits of $10.7 billion, representing 32.9% of total deposits
- Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $420.5 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, of 1.61%(1)
- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.34% of second quarter average interest-earning assets
- Return (annualized) on second quarter average assets of 1.55%, average common equity of 8.14% and average tangible common equity of 15.48%(1)
- Repurchased 200 thousand shares of common stock during second quarter 2026, and 1.0 million shares during 2026
HOUSTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) ("Prosperity Bancshares"), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $168.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $135.2 million for the same period in 2025. Net income per diluted common share was $1.67 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $1.42 for the same period in 2025. On January 1, 2026, American Bank Holding Corporation ("American") merged into Prosperity Bancshares and American Bank, N.A. ("American Bank") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "American Merger"), and on February 1, 2026, Southwest Bancshares, Inc. ("Southwest") merged into Prosperity Bancshares and Texas Partners Bank ("Texas Partners") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Southwest Merger"). During the second quarter of 2026, Prosperity incurred a net gain of $8.2 million, or $0.06(1) per diluted common share as a result of the exchange and conversion of Visa Class B-2 stock and the sale of investment securities, partially offset by merger related expenses of $755 thousand, or $0.01(1)per diluted common share. Excluding the net gain and merger related expenses, net income was $162.7(1) million and net income per diluted common share was $1.62(1) for the second quarter of 2026. The annualized return on second quarter average assets was 1.55%. Nonperforming assets remained low at 0.34% of second quarter average interest-earning assets. Subsequent to quarter end, on July 1, 2026, Stellar Bancorp, Inc. ("Stellar") merged into Prosperity Bancshares and Stellar Bank ("Stellar Bank") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Stellar Merger").
"I am excited to announce that on July 1, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares completed the merger of Stellar and its wholly owned subsidiary Stellar Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar Bank operated 52 banking offices including its main office in Houston and banking offices in the Houston, Beaumont and East Texas areas and in Dallas, Texas. I am also pleased to announce that in connection with the mergers, Robert Franklin, former CEO of Stellar, and Joe Swinbank, a former Stellar director, have joined the Prosperity Bancshares Board of Directors and that Ray Vitulli, former CEO of Stellar Bank, and Pat Parsons, a former Stellar Bank director, have joined the Prosperity Bank Board of Directors. Pat was instrumental in building Stellar Bank's Beaumont franchise over the years," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"Texas has one of the strongest and most diverse state economies in the U.S., ranking as the second largest by GDP after California and approximately the 8th largest economy in the world. Oklahoma has a smaller but stable economy, heavily influenced by oil and gas, with more modest growth. Texas continues to shine as more people and companies move to the state because of the business-friendly political structure and no state income tax," stated Zalman.
"Excluding the gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales and merger related expenses, as noted above, net income increased 20.4% and diluted earnings per share increased 14.1% compared with the same period last year," added Zalman.
"We are pleased with our growth. Giving effect to the Stellar Bank merger, our assets are over $53 billion compared with $38 billion as of June 30, 2025. This represents a 39% growth over the year. I want to thank everyone involved in our company for helping to make it the success it has become," concluded Zalman.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $168.6 million(2) or $1.67 per diluted common share compared with $135.2 million(3) or $1.42 per diluted common share for the same period in 2025. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2026 were primarily impacted by an increase in net interest income and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expenses related to the American and Southwest operations and an increase in provision for income taxes. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $168.6 million(2) or $1.67 per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $116.3 million(4) or $1.16 for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The change was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, lower merger related expenses and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2026, were 1.55%, 8.14% and 15.48%(1), respectively.
Excluding the gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, net income was $162.7(1)million and earnings per diluted common share was $1.62(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.50%(1), 7.85%(1) and 14.93%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 45.99%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and excluding the merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 45.79%(1).
Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $330.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $267.7 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $62.8 million or 23.5%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with 3.18% for the same period in 2025. The changes to both measures were primarily due to the repricing of assets, a decrease in the average balance and average rate on other borrowings and the impact of the American Merger and the Southwest Merger. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $9.4 million or 2.9% to $330.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $321.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with 3.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The decrease was primarily due to one-time loan interest income from a nonaccrual loan in the first quarter of 2026.
Noninterest income was $60.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $43.0 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $17.7 million or 41.2%. The change was primarily due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million. Noninterest income was $60.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $46.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $14.2 million or 30.6%. The change was primarily due to a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million and an increase in other noninterest income.
Noninterest expense was $176.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $138.6 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $37.6 million. The change was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of American and Southwest operations. Noninterest expense was $176.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $217.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, a decrease of $41.1 million, which was primarily due to lower merger related expenses.
Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $284.9 million(5) compared with $265.4 million(6) for the same period in 2025, an increase of $19.5 million or 7.3%. Net income per diluted common share was $2.84 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $2.79 for the same period in 2025, an increase of 1.8%. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were impacted by the American Merger and the Southwest Merger, merger related expenses of $43.3 million and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were 1.33%, 6.93% and 13.02%(1), respectively.
Excluding the merger related expenses, net of tax, and gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, net of tax, net income was $312.5(1)million and earnings per diluted common share was $3.12(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.46%(1), 7.60%(1)and 14.29%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write-down of assets and securities) was 52.44%(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2026; and excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 46.67%(1).
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $651.7 million compared with $533.1 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $118.6 million or 22.2%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was 3.49% compared with 3.16% for the same period in 2025. The changes to both measures were primarily due to the repricing of assets, the impact of the American Merger and the Southwest Merger and a decrease in the average balance and average rate on other borrowings.
Noninterest income was $107.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $84.3 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $22.9 million or 27.2%, primarily due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $8.2 million.
Noninterest expense was $393.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $278.9 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $114.6 million, primarily due to an increase in merger related expenses of $43.3 million, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to six months of American operations and five months of Southwest operations.
Balance Sheet Information
Prosperity had $43.873 billion in total assets at June 30, 2026, an increase of $5.455 billion or 14.2%, compared with $38.417 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger. Linked quarter total assets increased by $253.3 million compared with $43.619 billion at March 31, 2026.
Loans were $25.028 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $2.831 billion or 12.8% from $22.197 billion at June 30, 2025. Linked quarter loans decreased $260.0 million from $25.288 billion at March 31, 2026. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $23.738 billion at June 30, 2026, compared with $20.910 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.828 billion or 13.5%, and compared with $23.855 billion at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $117.0 million.
Deposits were $32.600 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $5.126 billion or 18.7% from $27.473 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger. Linked quarter deposits decreased $33.1 million from $32.633 billion at March 31, 2026.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $130.6 million or 0.34% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2026, compared with $110.5 million or 0.33% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2025 and $122.1 million or 0.33% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2026.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $420.5 million at June 30, 2026, compared with $383.7 million at June 30, 2025 and $421.5 million at March 31, 2026. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $382.8 million or 1.53% of total loans at June 30, 2026, compared with $346.1 million or 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2025 and $383.8 million or 1.52% of total loans at March 31, 2026. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased during the six months ended June 30, 2026 due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger, of which $47.5 million was attributable to the American Merger and $45.1 million was attributable to the Southwest Merger. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.61%(1) at June 30, 2026, compared with 1.66%(1) at June 30, 2025 and 1.61%(1) at March 31, 2026.
Net charge-offs were $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $41.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Net charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2026, included $962 thousand related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, $10.3 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.
Net charge-offs were $43.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $5.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2026, included a $39.2 million increase in net charge-offs for commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, due to the American Merger and the Southwest Merger, reserves increased by Day One accounting for PCD loans of $53.3 million and Day One accounting for purchased seasoned loans ("PSLs") of $39.3 million. Further, $12.3 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.
Visa Class B-2 Stock Exchange
During the second quarter 2026, Prosperity tendered all of its shares of Visa, Inc. ("Visa") Class B-2 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-3 common stock and Visa Class C common stock, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of Visa's public exchange offer, which expired on May 8, 2026. Prosperity recorded an unrealized gain of $12.2 million during the second quarter 2026 based on the conversion privilege of the Class C common stock and the closing price of Visa Class A common stock. In the exchange, Prosperity received 24,246 shares of Class B-3 stock, recorded at zero cost basis, and 9,137 shares of Class C common stock and subsequently sold 3,045 shares of Class C stock. Prosperity intends to sell all remaining shares of Class C stock as permitted by the exchange agreement.
Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares declared a third quarter 2026 cash dividend of $0.60 per share to be paid on October 1, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of September 15, 2026.
Stock Repurchase Program
On January 26, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.87 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 26, 2027, at the discretion of management. Under its 2026 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 200 thousand shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $68.34 per share for a total of $13.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2026, and approximately 1.04 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $68.19 per share for a total of $70.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2026.
Acquisition of Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
On July 1, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares completed the merger of Stellar and its wholly owned subsidiary Stellar Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar Bank operated 52 banking offices including its main office in Houston and banking offices in the Houston, Beaumont and East Texas areas and in Dallas, Texas. As of June 30, 2026, Stellar, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $10.413 billion, total loans of $7.510 billion and total deposits of $8.716 billion.
Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 19,371,499 shares of its common stock plus approximately $578.66 million in cash for each outstanding share of Stellar common stock.
Acquisition of Southwest Bancshares, Inc.
On February 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of Southwest and its wholly owned subsidiary Texas Partners, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Texas Partners operated 11 banking offices in Central Texas including its main office in San Antonio, and banking offices in the San Antonio area, Austin and the Hill Country.
Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,094,974 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of Southwest common stock. This resulted in goodwill of $134.9 million as of June 30, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $33.8 million of core deposit intangibles as of June 30, 2026.
Acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation
On January 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of American and its wholly owned subsidiary American Bank, headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas. American Bank operated 18 banking offices and two loan production offices in South and Central Texas including its main office in Corpus Christi, and banking offices in San Antonio, Austin, Victoria and the greater Corpus Christi area including Port Aransas and Rockport and a loan production office in Houston, Texas.
Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,439,938 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of American common stock. This resulted in goodwill of $185.9 million as of June 30, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $31.1 million of core deposit intangibles as of June 30, 2026.
Conference Call
Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's second quarter 2026 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 9578428.
Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale and securities, write-down or write-up of assets; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
As of June 30, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $43.873 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.
Prosperity currently operates 363 full-service banking locations: 62 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 36 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 61 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 21 in the East Texas area; 28 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 45 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area; 18 in the Central, South Texas and San Antonio areas doing business as American Bank; 11 in the San Antonio area doing business as Texas Partners Bank and 52 in Houston, Beaumont, Dallas and the East Texas areas doing business as Stellar Bank.
Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of any proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; changes in trade policies by the United States or other countries, such as tariffs or retaliatory tariffs; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.
(1)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(2)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.0 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $8.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026.
(3)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
(4)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.7 million, and merger related provision for credit losses of $42.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026.
(5)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $9.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $7.8 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $43.3 million and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $8.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026.
(6)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $6.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $6.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
Loans held for sale
$
18,656
$
21,925
$
14,155
$
11,297
$
6,004
Loans held for investment
23,719,186
23,832,909
20,486,415
20,738,294
20,903,944
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
1,290,156
1,433,152
1,304,798
1,278,178
1,287,440
Total loans
25,027,998
25,287,986
21,805,368
22,027,769
22,197,388
Investment securities(A)
12,339,080
11,951,591
10,613,425
10,232,462
10,608,104
Federal funds sold
194
209
217
210
197
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(382,841)
(383,840)
(333,742)
(339,626)
(346,084)
Cash and due from banks
1,683,062
1,547,967
1,747,511
1,766,115
1,304,993
Goodwill
3,823,920
3,822,283
3,503,127
3,503,127
3,503,127
Core deposit intangibles, net
105,582
111,243
51,605
55,194
58,796
Other real estate owned
11,296
13,257
13,296
13,750
7,874
Fixed assets, net
428,478
429,775
383,449
378,776
374,602
Other assets
835,742
838,712
679,169
692,692
708,355
Total assets
$
43,872,511
$
43,619,183
$
38,463,425
$
38,330,469
$
38,417,352
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
10,739,937
$
10,580,920
$
9,467,911
$
9,522,028
$
9,426,657
Interest-bearing deposits
21,859,750
22,051,836
19,014,573
18,260,066
18,046,754
Total deposits
32,599,687
32,632,756
28,482,484
27,782,094
27,473,411
Other borrowings
2,400,000
2,200,000
1,950,000
2,400,000
2,900,000
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
199,576
176,099
201,216
185,797
183,572
Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures
70,000
76,186
-
-
-
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit
37,646
37,646
37,646
37,646
37,646
Other liabilities
260,343
288,645
175,939
259,994
222,987
Total liabilities
35,567,252
35,411,332
30,847,285
30,665,531
30,817,616
Shareholders' equity(B)
8,305,259
8,207,851
7,616,140
7,664,938
7,599,736
Total liabilities and equity
$
43,872,511
$
43,619,183
$
38,463,425
$
38,330,469
$
38,417,352
(A)
Includes ($319), $44, ($375), ($1,987) and ($1,657) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
(B)
Includes ($251), $35, ($296), ($1,570) and ($1,309) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Income Statement Data
Interest income:
Loans
$
369,574
$
361,756
$
321,516
$
329,445
$
325,490
$
731,330
$
644,513
Securities(C)
81,200
70,531
56,767
58,207
57,836
151,731
115,722
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
8,719
9,488
8,364
10,455
9,438
18,207
25,334
Total interest income
459,493
441,775
386,647
398,107
392,764
901,268
785,569
Interest expense:
Deposits
107,084
104,237
94,625
95,965
93,790
211,321
189,387
Other borrowings
20,094
14,783
16,028
27,613
30,101
34,877
60,593
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
1,019
902
1,041
1,094
1,151
1,921
2,485
Subordinated notes and junior subordinated
746
703
-
-
-
1,449
-
Total interest expense
128,943
120,625
111,694
124,672
125,042
249,568
252,465
Net interest income
330,550
321,150
274,953
273,435
267,722
651,700
533,104
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
330,550
321,150
274,953
273,435
267,722
651,700
533,104
Noninterest income:
Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees
11,349
10,867
9,715
9,805
8,885
22,216
18,032
Credit card, debit card and ATM card income
10,303
9,483
9,462
9,446
9,761
19,786
18,500
Service charges on deposit accounts
9,235
8,680
7,618
7,317
7,645
17,915
15,053
Trust income
4,943
4,922
3,662
3,526
3,859
9,865
7,460
Mortgage income
1,363
1,280
954
931
965
2,643
1,974
Brokerage income
1,478
1,568
1,570
1,328
1,225
3,046
2,487
Bank owned life insurance income
2,476
2,598
2,117
2,111
1,985
5,074
4,100
Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets
(42)
318
35
3
1,414
276
1,179
Net gain on sale or write-up of securities
8,235
-
-
-
-
8,235
-
Other noninterest income
11,365
6,758
7,647
6,771
7,243
18,123
15,498
Total noninterest income
60,705
46,474
42,780
41,238
42,982
107,179
84,283
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
110,965
109,211
88,384
87,949
87,296
220,176
176,772
Net occupancy and equipment
10,685
10,654
9,379
9,395
9,168
21,339
18,314
Credit and debit card, data processing and
16,121
18,114
12,621
12,515
12,056
34,235
23,478
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
5,287
6,041
1,600
5,198
5,508
11,328
11,297
Core deposit intangibles amortization
5,661
5,259
3,588
3,602
3,610
10,920
7,251
Depreciation
5,795
5,548
5,155
4,966
4,779
11,343
9,553
Communications
4,271
3,834
3,528
3,480
3,507
8,105
6,980
Other real estate expense
350
341
219
314
204
691
344
Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other
(41)
(41)
109
(81)
(222)
(82)
(252)
Merger related expenses
755
42,516
268
62
-
43,271
-
Other noninterest expense
16,327
15,810
13,861
11,235
12,659
32,137
25,129
Total noninterest expense
176,176
217,287
138,712
138,635
138,565
393,463
278,866
Income before income taxes
215,079
150,337
179,021
176,038
172,139
365,416
338,521
Provision for income taxes
46,496
34,070
39,114
38,482
36,984
80,566
73,141
Net income available to common shareholders
$
168,583
$
116,267
$
139,907
$
137,556
$
135,155
$
284,850
$
265,380
(C)
Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $3,790, $3,829, $4,668, $2,877, and $4,926 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively, and $7,619 and $9,953 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Profitability
Net income (D) (E)
$
168,583
$
116,267
$
139,907
$
137,556
$
135,155
$
284,850
$
265,380
Basic earnings per share
$
1.67
$
1.16
$
1.49
$
1.45
$
1.42
$
2.84
$
2.79
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.67
$
1.16
$
1.49
$
1.45
$
1.42
$
2.84
$
2.79
Return on average assets (F) (J)
1.55
%
1.10
%
1.49
%
1.44
%
1.41
%
1.33
%
1.37
%
Return on average common equity (F) (J)
8.14
%
5.70
%
7.30
%
7.18
%
7.13
%
6.93
%
7.03
%
Return on average tangible common
15.48
%
10.59
%
13.61
%
13.43
%
13.44
%
13.02
%
13.33
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)
3.47
%
3.51
%
3.30
%
3.24
%
3.18
%
3.49
%
3.16
%
Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)
45.99
%
59.16
%
43.66
%
44.06
%
44.80
%
52.44
%
45.26
%
Liquidity and Capital Ratios
Equity to assets
18.93
%
18.82
%
19.80
%
20.00
%
19.78
%
18.93
%
19.78
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
15.94
%
15.45
%
17.55
%
17.53
%
17.10
%
15.94
%
17.10
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
15.94
%
15.45
%
17.55
%
17.53
%
17.10
%
15.94
%
17.10
%
Total risk-based capital
17.38
%
16.63
%
18.80
%
18.78
%
18.35
%
17.38
%
18.35
%
Tier 1 leverage capital
11.12
%
11.22
%
11.93
%
11.90
%
11.62
%
11.12
%
11.62
%
Period end tangible equity to period end
10.96
%
10.77
%
11.63
%
11.81
%
11.58
%
10.96
%
11.58
%
Other Data
Weighted-average shares used in computing
Basic
100,783
99,825
94,044
95,093
95,277
100,306
95,271
Diluted
100,783
99,825
94,044
95,093
95,277
100,306
95,271
Period end shares outstanding
100,646
100,835
93,058
94,993
95,277
100,646
95,277
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.60
$
0.60
$
0.60
$
0.58
$
0.58
$
1.20
$
1.16
Book value per common share
$
82.52
$
81.40
$
81.84
$
80.69
$
79.76
$
82.52
$
79.76
Tangible book value per common share (G)
$
43.48
$
42.39
$
43.64
$
43.23
$
42.38
$
43.48
$
42.38
Common Stock Market Price
High
$
74.37
$
77.20
$
73.90
$
75.44
$
74.56
$
77.20
$
82.75
Low
$
65.90
$
63.20
$
61.07
$
64.27
$
61.57
$
63.20
$
61.57
Period end closing price
$
73.03
$
67.18
$
69.11
$
66.35
$
70.24
$
73.03
$
70.24
Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)
4,324
4,429
3,941
3,937
3,921
4,194
3,921
Number of banking centers
311
312
283
283
283
311
283
(D)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30,
2026
Mar 31,
2026
Dec 31,
2025
Sep 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2026
Jun 30,
2025
Loan discount accretion
Purchased seasoned loans ("PSLs")
$3,104
$2,562
$2,926
$2,242
$2,486
$5,666
$5.101
PCD
$901
$1,186
$205
$613
$638
$2,087
$1,315
Securities net accretion
$1,462
$1,573
$342
$1,475
$409
$3,035
$1,114
Time deposits amortization
$(357)
$(699)
$(1)
$(1)
$(2)
$(1,056)
$(11)
(E)
Using effective tax rate of 21.6%, 22.7%, 21.8%, 21.9% and 21.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively, and 22.0% and 21.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.
(F)
Interim periods annualized.
(G)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(H)
Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.
(I)
Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.
(J)
For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(K)
For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Jun 30, 2025
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
17,858
$
281
6.31 %
$
15,800
$
238
6.11 %
$
9,813
$
166
6.79 %
Loans held for investment
23,750,036
350,967
5.93 %
23,469,020
344,596
5.95 %
20,907,400
306,671
5.88 %
Loans held for investment -
1,316,645
18,326
5.58 %
1,207,793
16,922
5.68 %
1,179,307
18,653
6.34 %
Total loans
25,084,539
369,574
5.91 %
24,692,613
361,756
5.94 %
22,096,520
325,490
5.91 %
Investment securities
12,258,188
81,200
2.66 %
(M)
11,469,762
70,531
2.49 %
(M)
10,867,856
57,836
2.13 %
(M)
Federal funds sold and other
969,502
8,719
3.61 %
1,026,015
9,488
3.75 %
841,933
9,438
4.50 %
Total interest-earning assets
38,312,229
459,493
4.81 %
37,188,390
441,775
4.82 %
33,806,309
392,764
4.66 %
Allowance for credit losses on
(383,281)
(330,133)
(348,310)
Noninterest-earning assets
5,508,187
5,361,351
4,933,215
Total assets
$
43,437,135
$
42,219,608
$
38,391,214
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
6,135,720
$
15,093
0.99 %
$
6,266,423
$
13,993
0.91 %
$
4,807,864
$
8,859
0.74 %
Savings and money market
10,928,333
53,661
1.97 %
10,583,184
50,719
1.94 %
8,944,897
45,796
2.05 %
Certificates and other time
4,787,401
38,330
3.21 %
4,830,369
39,525
3.32 %
4,366,510
39,135
3.59 %
Other borrowings
2,174,506
20,094
3.71 %
1,620,556
14,783
3.70 %
2,717,583
30,101
4.44 %
Securities sold under repurchase
194,250
1,019
2.10 %
177,719
902
2.06 %
194,577
1,151
2.37 %
Subordinated notes and junior
70,408
746
4.25 %
63,673
703
4.48 %
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
24,290,618
128,943
2.13 %
(N)
23,541,924
120,625
2.08 %
(N)
21,031,431
125,042
2.38 %
(N)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand
10,561,142
10,260,022
9,508,845
Allowance for credit losses on off-
37,646
38,070
37,646
Other liabilities
259,201
218,810
227,002
Total liabilities
35,148,607
34,058,826
30,804,924
Shareholders' equity
8,288,528
8,160,782
7,586,290
Total liabilities and
$
43,437,135
$
42,219,608
$
38,391,214
Net interest income and margin
$
330,550
3.46 %
$
321,150
3.50 %
$
267,722
3.18 %
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
580
575
574
Net interest income and margin
$
331,130
3.47 %
$
321,725
3.51 %
$
268,296
3.18 %
(L)
Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.
(M)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $3,790, $3,829, and $4,926 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
(N)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.48%, 1.45%, and 1.64% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Year-to-Date
Jun 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2025
Average
Interest
Average
(O)
Average
Interest
Average
(O)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
16,834
$
519
6.22 %
$
8,698
$
293
6.79 %
Loans held for investment
23,610,945
695,563
5.94 %
20,933,170
611,739
5.89 %
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,262,533
35,248
5.63 %
1,028,534
32,481
6.37 %
Total loans
24,890,312
731,330
5.93 %
21,970,402
644,513
5.92 %
Investment securities
11,866,153
151,731
2.58 %
(P)
10,942,215
115,722
2.13 %
(P)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
996,109
18,207
3.69 %
1,140,915
25,334
4.48 %
Total interest-earning assets
37,752,574
901,268
4.81 %
34,053,532
785,569
4.65 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(356,855)
(349,506)
Noninterest-earning assets
5,435,129
4,967,987
Total assets
$
42,830,848
$
38,672,013
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
6,199,301
$
29,086
0.95 %
$
5,015,178
$
17,878
0.72 %
Savings and money market deposits
10,757,523
104,380
1.96 %
8,975,919
91,441
2.05 %
Certificates and other time deposits
4,808,748
77,855
3.26 %
4,396,350
80,068
3.67 %
Other borrowings
1,899,061
34,877
3.70 %
2,746,961
60,593
4.45 %
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
186,030
1,921
2.08 %
206,197
2,485
2.43 %
Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures
67,059
1,449
4.36 %
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
23,917,722
249,568
2.10 %
(Q)
21,340,605
252,465
2.39 %
(Q)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
10,412,431
9,506,704
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit
37,857
37,646
Other liabilities
238,470
240,789
Total liabilities
34,606,480
31,125,744
Shareholders' equity
8,224,368
7,546,269
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
42,830,848
$
38,672,013
Net interest income and margin
$
651,700
3.48 %
$
533,104
3.16 %
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,155
1,161
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)
$
652,855
3.49 %
$
534,265
3.16 %
(O)
Based on an actual 365-day basis.
(P)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $7,619 and $9,953 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.
(Q)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.47% and 1.65% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
YIELD TREND (R)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
6.31
%
6.11
%
6.27
%
6.64
%
6.79
%
Loans held for investment
5.93
%
5.95
%
5.83
%
5.90
%
5.88
%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
5.58
%
5.68
%
5.89
%
6.31
%
6.34
%
Total loans
5.91
%
5.94
%
5.83
%
5.92
%
5.91
%
Investment securities (S)
2.66
%
2.49
%
2.17
%
2.19
%
2.13
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
3.61
%
3.75
%
3.99
%
4.44
%
4.50
%
Total interest-earning assets
4.81
%
4.82
%
4.64
%
4.71
%
4.66
%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.99
%
0.91
%
0.75
%
0.76
%
0.74
%
Savings and money market deposits
1.97
%
1.94
%
1.96
%
2.07
%
2.05
%
Certificates and other time deposits
3.21
%
3.32
%
3.58
%
3.60
%
3.59
%
Other borrowings
3.71
%
3.70
%
3.99
%
4.42
%
4.44
%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
2.10
%
2.06
%
2.23
%
2.32
%
2.37
%
Subordinated notes and junior subordinated
4.25
%
4.48
%
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.13
%
2.08
%
2.20
%
2.39
%
2.38
%
Net Interest Margin
3.46
%
3.50
%
3.30
%
3.23
%
3.18
%
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
3.47
%
3.51
%
3.30
%
3.24
%
3.18
%
(R)
Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.
(S)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $3,790, $3,829, $4,668, $2,877, and $4,926 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Balance Sheet Averages
Loans held for sale
$
17,858
$
15,800
$
11,077
$
8,371
$
9,813
Loans held for investment
23,750,036
23,469,020
20,603,235
20,851,896
20,907,400
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
1,316,645
1,207,793
1,258,036
1,217,579
1,179,307
Total loans
25,084,539
24,692,613
21,872,348
22,077,846
22,096,520
Investment securities
12,258,188
11,469,762
10,378,696
10,530,807
10,867,856
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
969,502
1,026,015
830,926
934,318
841,933
Total interest-earning assets
38,312,229
37,188,390
33,081,970
33,542,971
33,806,309
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(383,281)
(330,133)
(337,892)
(343,872)
(348,310)
Cash and due from banks
315,132
391,668
311,541
291,809
294,379
Goodwill
3,822,507
3,718,640
3,503,127
3,503,127
3,503,127
Core deposit intangibles, net
108,589
50,089
53,553
56,956
60,739
Other real estate
13,278
14,690
14,004
11,533
8,749
Fixed assets, net
430,575
423,530
380,254
377,680
374,486
Other assets
818,106
762,734
659,371
689,659
691,735
Total assets
$
43,437,135
$
42,219,608
$
37,665,928
$
38,129,863
$
38,391,214
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
10,561,142
$
10,260,022
$
9,543,581
$
9,451,153
$
9,508,845
Interest-bearing demand deposits
6,135,720
6,266,423
4,812,342
4,656,452
4,807,864
Savings and money market deposits
10,928,333
10,583,184
9,054,281
8,977,585
8,944,897
Certificates and other time deposits
4,787,401
4,830,369
4,519,742
4,422,996
4,366,510
Total deposits
32,412,596
31,939,998
27,929,946
27,508,186
27,628,116
Other borrowings
2,174,506
1,620,556
1,595,652
2,480,435
2,717,583
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
194,250
177,719
185,289
187,462
194,577
Subordinated notes and junior subordinated
70,408
63,673
-
-
-
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet
37,646
38,070
37,646
37,646
37,646
Other liabilities
259,201
218,810
248,593
258,156
227,002
Shareholders' equity
8,288,528
8,160,782
7,668,802
7,657,978
7,586,290
Total liabilities and equity
$
43,437,135
$
42,219,608
$
37,665,928
$
38,129,863
$
38,391,214
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Period End Balances
Loan Portfolio
Commercial and industrial
$
2,805,904
11.2
%
$
2,759,190
10.9
%
$
1,864,337
8.6
%
$
1,879,282
8.5
%
$
1,897,117
8.6
%
Warehouse purchase
1,290,156
5.1
%
1,433,152
5.7
%
1,304,798
6.0
%
1,278,178
5.8
%
1,287,440
5.8
%
Construction, land
3,143,607
12.6
%
3,253,389
12.9
%
2,741,455
12.6
%
2,865,279
13.0
%
2,873,238
12.9
%
1-4 family residential
7,777,079
31.1
%
7,876,021
31.1
%
7,430,929
34.1
%
7,461,900
33.9
%
7,530,816
33.9
%
Home equity
827,696
3.3
%
846,739
3.3
%
843,708
3.8
%
848,740
3.9
%
869,370
3.9
%
Commercial real estate
7,220,978
28.9
%
7,126,212
28.2
%
5,776,397
26.5
%
5,796,937
26.3
%
5,827,645
26.3
%
Agriculture (includes
1,066,122
4.3
%
1,064,540
4.2
%
1,027,904
4.7
%
1,019,589
4.6
%
1,029,250
4.6
%
Consumer and other
412,268
1.6
%
406,680
1.6
%
376,241
1.7
%
366,027
1.7
%
368,747
1.7
%
Energy
484,188
1.9
%
522,063
2.1
%
439,599
2.0
%
511,837
2.3
%
513,765
2.3
%
Total loans
$
25,027,998
$
25,287,986
$
21,805,368
$
22,027,769
$
22,197,388
Deposit Types
Noninterest-bearing DDA
$
10,739,937
32.9
%
$
10,580,920
32.4
%
$
9,467,911
33.2
%
$
9,522,028
34.3
%
$
9,426,657
34.3
%
Interest-bearing DDA
6,133,954
18.8
%
6,345,797
19.5
%
5,365,795
18.8
%
4,766,146
17.2
%
4,708,251
17.1
%
Money market
8,248,194
25.3
%
8,163,557
25.0
%
6,538,213
23.0
%
6,402,591
23.0
%
6,302,770
23.0
%
Savings
2,700,522
8.3
%
2,743,732
8.4
%
2,592,873
9.1
%
2,616,196
9.4
%
2,667,859
9.7
%
Certificates and other time
4,777,080
14.7
%
4,798,750
14.7
%
4,517,692
15.9
%
4,475,133
16.1
%
4,367,874
15.9
%
Total deposits
$
32,599,687
$
32,632,756
$
28,482,484
$
27,782,094
$
27,473,411
Loan to Deposit Ratio
76.8
%
77.5
%
76.6
%
79.3
%
80.8
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Construction Loans
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Single family residential construction
$
689,081
21.9
%
$
690,393
21.2
%
$
613,288
22.4
%
$
665,194
23.2
%
$
696,569
24.2
%
Land development
359,067
11.4
%
407,811
12.5
%
252,650
9.2
%
248,616
8.7
%
227,254
7.9
%
Raw land
227,614
7.3
%
276,693
8.5
%
220,169
8.0
%
230,021
8.0
%
248,380
8.7
%
Residential lots
224,650
7.1
%
249,071
7.7
%
199,709
7.3
%
203,396
7.1
%
217,835
7.6
%
Commercial lots
61,423
2.0
%
61,691
1.9
%
59,683
2.2
%
59,853
2.1
%
55,176
1.9
%
Commercial construction and other
1,581,569
50.3
%
1,567,640
48.2
%
1,396,850
50.9
%
1,459,255
50.9
%
1,428,985
49.7
%
Net unaccreted premium (discount)
203
90
(894)
(1,056)
(961)
Total construction loans
$
3,143,607
$
3,253,389
$
2,741,455
$
2,865,279
$
2,873,238
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of June 30, 2026
Houston
Dallas
Austin
OK City
Tulsa
Other (T)
Total
Collateral Type
Shopping center/retail
$
266,513
$
207,360
$
67,619
$
76,541
$
4,831
$
343,777
$
966,641
Commercial and industrial
213,733
114,459
33,894
28,656
11,056
305,583
707,381
Office buildings
134,384
278,033
77,949
42,894
3,805
111,395
648,460
Medical buildings
111,580
56,722
25,804
41,667
28,826
65,432
330,031
Apartment buildings
136,295
67,268
143,477
10,048
12,385
222,261
591,734
Hotel
108,606
116,419
36,165
15,573
-
252,301
529,064
Other
196,829
68,955
153,008
4,297
5,781
426,209
855,079
Total
$
1,167,940
$
909,216
$
537,916
$
219,676
$
66,684
$
1,726,958
$
4,628,390
(U)
Acquired Loans
PSL
PCD Loans
Total Acquired Loans
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Loan marks:
Acquired banks (V)
$
388,625
$
15,064
$
15,986
$
332,400
$
5,053
$
4,483
$
721,025
$
20,117
$
20,469
American Bank (W)
15,473
15,902
16,443
1,923
1,297
1,067
17,396
17,199
17,510
Texas Partners Bank (X)
38,467
37,626
36,199
2,328
2,090
1,894
40,795
39,716
38,093
Total
442,565
68,592
68,628
336,651
8,440
$
7,444
779,216
77,032
76,072
Acquired portfolio
Acquired banks (V)
14,323,981
1,331,556
1,219,719
1,376,673
293,365
239,094
15,700,654
1,624,921
1,458,813
American Bank (W)
1,810,982
1,684,101
1,488,985
93,300
89,055
75,647
1,904,282
1,773,156
1,564,632
Texas Partners Bank (X)
1,864,565
1,769,908
1,591,030
76,199
70,248
68,004
1,940,764
1,840,156
1,659,034
Total
17,999,528
4,785,565
4,299,734
1,546,172
452,668
382,745
19,545,700
(Y)
5,238,233
4,682,479
Acquired portfolio
$
17,556,963
$
4,716,973
$
4,231,106
$
1,209,521
$
444,228
$
375,301
$
18,766,484
$
5,161,201
$
4,606,407
(T)
Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.
(U)
Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $7.221 billion as of June 30, 2026.
(V)
Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank, LegacyTexas Bank, FirstCapital Bank and Lone Star State Bank of West Texas.
(W)
The American Merger was completed on January 1, 2026. The American Merger resulted in the addition of $1.904 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $17.4 million at acquisition date.
(X)
The Southwest Merger was completed on February 1, 2026. The Southwest Merger resulted in the addition of $1.941 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $40.8 million at acquisition date.
(Y)
Actual principal balances acquired.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
116,911
$
106,473
$
137,217
$
105,529
$
102,031
$
116,911
$
102,031
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
2,360
2,241
317
268
576
2,360
576
Total nonperforming loans
119,271
108,714
137,534
105,797
102,607
119,271
102,607
Repossessed assets
9
136
12
16
6
9
6
Other real estate
11,296
13,257
13,296
13,750
7,874
11,296
7,874
Total nonperforming assets
$
130,576
$
122,107
$
150,842
$
119,563
$
110,487
$
130,576
$
110,487
Nonperforming assets:
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
22,115
$
17,495
$
57,237
$
27,880
$
27,680
$
22,115
$
27,680
Construction, land development and other
3,781
2,054
2,183
583
1,859
3,781
1,859
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
64,394
63,168
60,296
57,241
50,501
64,394
50,501
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family
19,597
17,880
9,215
11,471
12,865
19,597
12,865
Agriculture (includes farmland)
15,590
16,259
16,713
17,080
17,547
15,590
17,547
Consumer and other
5,099
5,251
5,198
5,308
35
5,099
35
Total
$
130,576
$
122,107
$
150,842
$
119,563
$
110,487
$
130,576
$
110,487
Number of loans/properties
499
484
449
424
392
499
392
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
382,841
$
383,840
$
333,742
$
339,626
$
346,084
$
382,841
$
346,084
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
1,386
$
39,225
$
5,388
$
3,341
$
1,044
$
40,611
$
1,374
Construction, land development and other
50
-
(154)
34
(3)
50
(159)
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
314
862
175
853
342
1,176
1,393
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family
(1,064)
(121)
(665)
1,015
55
(1,185)
233
Agriculture (includes farmland)
28
52
(5)
(40)
(14)
80
(14)
Consumer and other
1,469
1,291
1,145
1,255
1,593
2,760
2,894
Total
$
2,183
$
41,309
$
5,884
$
6,458
$
3,017
$
43,492
$
5,721
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning
0.34
%
0.33
%
0.46
%
0.36
%
0.33
%
0.35
%
0.32
%
Nonperforming assets to loans and other real
0.52
%
0.48
%
0.69
%
0.54
%
0.50
%
0.52
%
0.50
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.03
%
0.67
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.05
%
0.35
%
0.05
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.53
%
1.52
%
1.53
%
1.54
%
1.56
%
1.53
%
1.56
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total
1.61
%
1.61
%
1.63
%
1.64
%
1.66
%
1.61
%
1.66
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to
Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)
$
1.67
$
1.16
$
1.49
$
1.45
$
1.42
$
2.84
$
2.79
Net income
$
168,583
$
116,267
$
139,907
$
137,556
$
135,155
$
284,850
$
265,380
Merger related expenses, net of tax(Z)
596
33,588
212
49
-
34,184
-
FDIC special assessment, net of tax(Z)
-
-
(2,807)
-
-
-
-
Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z)
(6,506)
-
-
-
-
(6,506)
-
Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of
$
162,673
$
149,855
$
137,312
$
137,605
$
135,155
$
312,528
$
265,380
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
100,783
99,825
94,044
95,093
95,277
100,306
95,271
Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted
$
0.01
$
0.34
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
0.34
$
-
FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted
$
-
$
-
$
(0.03)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, per
$
(0.06)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(0.06)
$
-
Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related
$
1.62
$
1.50
$
1.46
$
1.45
$
1.42
$
3.12
$
2.79
Reconciliation of return on average assets to return
Return on average assets (unadjusted)
1.55
%
1.10
%
1.49
%
1.44
%
1.41
%
1.33
%
1.37
%
Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of
$
162,673
$
149,855
$
137,312
$
137,605
$
135,155
$
312,528
$
265,380
Average total assets
$
43,437,135
$
42,219,608
$
37,665,928
$
38,129,863
$
38,391,214
$
42,830,848
$
38,672,013
Return on average assets excluding merger related
1.50
%
1.42
%
1.46
%
1.44
%
1.41
%
1.46
%
1.37
%
(Z)
Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity
Return on average common equity (unadjusted)
8.14
%
5.70
%
7.30
%
7.18
%
7.13
%
6.93
%
7.03
%
Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of
$
162,673
$
149,855
$
137,312
$
137,605
$
135,155
$
312,528
$
265,380
Average shareholders' equity
$
8,288,528
$
8,160,782
$
7,668,802
$
7,657,978
$
7,586,290
$
8,224,368
$
7,546,269
Return on average common equity excluding merger
7.85
%
7.35
%
7.16
%
7.19
%
7.13
%
7.60
%
7.03
%
Reconciliation of return on average common equity
Net income
$
168,583
$
116,267
$
139,907
$
137,556
$
135,155
$
284,850
$
265,380
Average shareholders' equity
$
8,288,528
$
8,160,782
$
7,668,802
$
7,657,978
$
7,586,290
$
8,224,368
$
7,546,269
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,931,096)
(3,768,729)
(3,556,680)
(3,560,083)
(3,563,866)
(3,850,361)
(3,565,634)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
4,357,432
$
4,392,053
$
4,112,122
$
4,097,895
$
4,022,424
$
4,374,007
$
3,980,635
Return on average tangible common equity (F)
15.48
%
10.59
%
13.61
%
13.43
%
13.44
%
13.02
%
13.33
%
Reconciliation of return on average common equity
Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of
$
162,673
$
149,855
$
137,312
$
137,605
$
135,155
$
312,528
$
265,380
Average shareholders' equity
$
8,288,528
$
8,160,782
$
7,668,802
$
7,657,978
$
7,586,290
$
8,224,368
$
7,546,269
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,931,096)
(3,768,729)
(3,556,680)
(3,560,083)
(3,563,866)
(3,850,361)
(3,565,634)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
4,357,432
$
4,392,053
$
4,112,122
$
4,097,895
$
4,022,424
$
4,374,007
$
3,980,635
Return on average tangible common equity excluding
14.93
%
13.65
%
13.36
%
13.43
%
13.44
%
14.29
%
13.33
%
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible
Shareholders' equity
$
8,305,259
$
8,207,851
$
7,616,140
$
7,664,938
$
7,599,736
$
8,305,259
$
7,599,736
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,929,502)
(3,933,526)
(3,554,732)
(3,558,321)
(3,561,923)
(3,929,502)
(3,561,923)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
4,375,757
$
4,274,325
$
4,061,408
$
4,106,617
$
4,037,813
$
4,375,757
$
4,037,813
Period end shares outstanding
100,646
100,835
93,058
94,993
95,277
100,646
95,277
Tangible book value per share
$
43.48
$
42.39
$
43.64
$
43.23
$
42.38
$
43.48
$
42.38
Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
4,375,757
$
4,274,325
$
4,061,408
$
4,106,617
$
4,037,813
$
4,375,757
$
4,037,813
Total assets
$
43,872,511
$
43,619,183
$
38,463,425
$
38,330,469
$
38,417,352
$
43,872,511
$
38,417,352
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,929,502)
(3,933,526)
(3,554,732)
(3,558,321)
(3,561,923)
(3,929,502)
(3,561,923)
Tangible assets
$
39,943,009
$
39,685,657
$
34,908,693
$
34,772,148
$
34,855,429
$
39,943,009
$
34,855,429
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets
10.96
%
10.77
%
11.63
%
11.81
%
11.58
%
10.96
%
11.58
%
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
382,841
$
383,840
$
333,742
$
339,626
$
346,084
$
382,841
$
346,084
Total loans
$
25,027,998
$
25,287,986
$
21,805,368
$
22,027,769
$
22,197,388
$
25,027,998
$
22,197,388
Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans
(1,290,156)
(1,433,152)
(1,304,798)
(1,278,178)
(1,287,440)
(1,290,156)
(1,287,440)
Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program
$
23,737,842
$
23,854,834
$
20,500,570
$
20,749,591
$
20,909,948
$
23,737,842
$
20,909,948
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.61
%
1.61
%
1.63
%
1.64
%
1.66
%
1.61
%
1.66
%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio
Noninterest expense
$
176,176
$
217,287
$
138,712
$
138,635
$
138,565
$
393,463
$
278,866
Net interest income
$
330,550
$
321,150
$
274,953
$
273,435
$
267,722
$
651,700
$
533,104
Noninterest income
60,705
46,474
42,780
41,238
42,982
107,179
84,283
Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets
(42)
318
35
3
1,414
276
1,179
Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities
8,235
-
-
-
-
8,235
-
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on
52,512
46,156
42,745
41,235
41,568
98,668
83,104
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the
$
383,062
$
367,306
$
317,698
$
314,670
$
309,290
$
750,368
$
616,208
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the
45.99
%
59.16
%
43.66
%
44.06
%
44.80
%
52.44
%
45.26
%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio,
Noninterest expense
$
176,176
$
217,287
$
138,712
$
138,635
$
138,565
$
393,463
$
278,866
Less: merger related expenses
755
42,516
268
62
-
43,271
-
Less: FDIC special assessment
-
-
(3,554)
-
-
-
-
Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses
$
175,421
$
174,771
$
141,998
$
138,573
$
138,565
$
350,192
$
278,866
Net interest income
$
330,550
$
321,150
$
274,953
$
273,435
$
267,722
$
651,700
$
533,104
Noninterest income
60,705
46,474
42,780
41,238
42,982
107,179
84,283
Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets
(42)
318
35
3
1,414
276
1,179
Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities
8,235
-
-
-
-
8,235
-
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on
52,512
46,156
42,745
41,235
41,568
98,668
83,104
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the
$
383,062
$
367,306
$
317,698
$
314,670
$
309,290
$
750,368
$
616,208
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the
45.79
%
47.58
%
44.70
%
44.04
%
44.80
%
46.67
%
45.26
%
SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.